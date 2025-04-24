Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: bring on the bad guys, doctor doom

Marvel Brings On More Of The Bad Guys For July 2025 Solicits

Marvel brings on more of the bad guys with Green Goblin, Abomination, and Loki, in tehir July 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Marvel revives the Bring On The Bad Guys brand for July 2025 solicitations.

Villains Green Goblin, Abomination, and Loki join Mephisto's plan.

Each one-shot explores the complex nature of Marvel's infamous villains.

Exciting additions include Red Skull, Dormammu, and Mephisto coming in August.

Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Marvel was to revive its Bring On The Bad Guys brand, back in February. Now Marvel Comics is dropping full details ahead of its July 2025 solicitations later today. As Mephisto recruits Green Goblin, Abomination, and Loki to join his soul-reaping scheme!…

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: GREEN GOBLIN #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM, ETHAN S. PARKER & GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 7/2

The Green Goblin is one of the most terrifying villains in the Marvel universe – thanks to a deal with Mephisto. But what does the Soul Forge have to do with it?

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: ABOMINATION #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 7/16

Emil Blonsky is never one to turn down a good deal. Whether it's to fell the mighty Grootslang in exchange for his freedom from a Wakandan prison, or to collect a soul on behalf of Mephisto for a mystery boon. The Abomination is always the monster for the job, and he's going to prove it once and for all.

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: LOKI #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM & ANTHONY OLIVERIA

Art by TBA

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 7/30

Loki is the God of Mischief. Mephisto is the Lord of Lies. In a centuries-old battle of wits, Loki needs of a favor, and in exchange, Mephisto commands him to retrieve a soul – one belonging to an agent of Khonshu. But no one tells Loki what to do.

"Marvel broke the mold with supervillains, pushing them past the archetypical to the complex and some even morally gray but still to be feared," Editor Mark Paniccia added. "Each of these one-shots are an opportunity for fans to see what makes these villains some of the most dangerous characters in the Marvel Universe."

On Sale August 2025

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: RED SKULL #1

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: MEPHISTO #1

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!