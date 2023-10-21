Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: ahoy comics, Business Dog, january 2024, Solicits

Acid Chimp Vs Business Dog In Ahoy Comics January 2024 Solicits

It's a crossover time for Ahoy Comics in their January 2024 solicits with Business Dog from Billionaire Island and Acid Chimp from My Bad.

It's a crossover time for Ahoy Comics in their January 2024 solicits and solicitations, in which Business Dog from Billionaire Island and Acid Chimp from My Bad team up for the first time in a story by all the creative teams from the series, Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman. Peter Krause and Steve Pugh. And Top 10 team Zander Cannon and Gene Ha create a new story for Project Cryptid.

ACID CHIMP VS BUSINESS DOG (ONE SHOT) CVR A PUGH (MR)

AHOY COMICS

NOV231092

NOV231093 – ACID CHIMP VS BUSINESS DOG (ONE SHOT) CVR B KRAUSE (MR)

(W) Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman (A) Peter Krause (A / CA) Steve Pugh

AHOY's breakout animal stars come muzzle-to-muzzle in this fifth-anniversary one-shot! Business Dog from Billionaire Island controls the wealth of nations! Acid Chimp from My Bad has been abducted by crooks who want him to kill the canine trillionaire with corrosive acid! And why wouldn't he? Splashing acid is the only thing that Acid Chimp enjoys By the superstar creative teams of both books, including multiple award winner Mark Russell!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

BLACKS MYTH TP VOL 02 KEY TO HIS HEART (MR)

AHOY COMICS

NOV231094

(W) Eric Palicki (A) Wendell Cavalcanti (CA) Liana Kangas

A stylish noir tale featuring Janie "Strummer" Mercado, L.A.'s ONLY werewolf private investigator! Strummer tries to prevent a young girl from becoming a monster with the aid of her suave djinn assistant Ben Si'lat. But will Strummer gain an intern instead? And why is an old enemy sending mysterious packages to her house? Collects issues 1-5 of Black's Myth: The Key to His Heart.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

PROJECT CRYPTID #5 (OF 6) (MR)

AHOY COMICS

NOV231095

(W) Melissa F. Olson, Henry Barajas, Zander Cannon (A / CA) Lane Lloyd, Gene Ha

In this cryptid-packed issue, we give you not one, not two, but three thrilling stories! Melissa F. Olson and Lane Lloyd take us to the wilds of Wisconsin, where we meet the fearsome Hodag. Newcomer and rising star Hanna Bahedry teams with Lloyd to give us a glimpse into a secretive Cryptids Anonymous meeting. And finally, Zander Cannon and superstar artist Gene Ha bring us a tale of interterrestrial love!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!