Adult Graphic Novels Sales More Than Doubled In Bookstores In 2021

According to Publisher's Weekly, sales of print books rose 8.9% in 2021 over those in 2020. Which themselves were up 8.2% on 2019. This is based on US-based bookstores who report into NPD BookScan.

But amongst those, there are naturally winners and losers. And won of the winners are comic books. With adult graphic novel fiction seeing a jump of 109.3% in 2021 over 2020, that's doubling sales in one year. With The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy from 2019 still topping the list, selling around 955,000 copies, just shy of a million, two years after it was first published.

While a 9.5% increase in juvenile fiction sales was led by Dav Pilkey's superhero graphic novel Dog Man: Mothering Heights published in March 2021 selling even more, just under 1.3 million copies, one of a number of books he had topping the charts.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse – 5 September 2019

Discover the very special book that has captured the hearts of millions of readers all over the world. 'A wonderful work of art and a wonderful window into the human heart' Richard Curtis

Mothering Heights (Dog Man 10) by Dav Pilkey – 23 Mar. 2021

Dog Man and Petey face their biggest challenges yet in the tenth Dog Man book from worldwide bestselling author and illustrator Dav Pilkey. Dog Man is down on his luck, Petey confronts his not so purr-fect past, and Grampa is up to no good. The world is spinning out of control as new villains spill into town. Everything seems dark and full of despair. But hope is not lost. Can the incredible power of love save the day? Dav Pilkey's wildly popular Dog Man series appeals to readers of all ages and explores universally positive themes, including: empathy, kindness, persistence and the importance of doing good. Full colour pages throughout.