After MCU Announcements, Infinity Gauntlet #1 Auction At $240 So Far

Infinity Gauntlet was published in 1991 by Jim Starlin, George Perez and Ron Lim as a six-issue miniseries, and saw Thanos wipe out half the life in the universe, to court his true love, Death. It pulled together elements that Starlin had been adding to the Marvel Universe since the '70s including the Titan called Thanos and the Infinity Gems. This series would go on to be the backbone of the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the first stone being introduced as the Tesseract in Captain America: The First Avenger, Thanos being introduced in The Avengers, and finally being defeated in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which reflected the use of the gauntlet in this comic, wiping out half the life in the universe. Despite his death in the MCU, his legacy remains with The Blip, the deaths of Black Widow, Loki, Heimdall and others, and Thanos' brother Starfox just popped up in Eternals.

A copy of that first issue has just popped up at Heritage Auctions, CGC graded and slabbed at 9.8 – there are no higher grades recorded. And currently receiving bids totalling $240 – it will in all likelihood go higher, a copy recently sold on eBay for $400 in the wake of news of upcoming Marvel movies and the return of Avengers movies. Though it is unlikely that Thanos or the Infinity Gauntlet will appear in these movies, their legacy will most likely be referred to – a lot.

The Infinity Gauntlet #1 (Marvel, 1991) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Thanos cover and story. Jim Starlin story. George Perez cover and art. Joe Rubinstein inks. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $55. CGC census 7/22: 2084 in 9.8, none higher.

Good luck! And if you are outbid, you can always grab the gauntlet and snap your fingers.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.