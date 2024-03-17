Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Garry Brown, Gerry Duggan

After X-Men, Gerry Duggan is Falling In Love On The Path To Hell

Gerry Duggan's run on X-Men comes to an end with Fall Of X. So what is he doing next? Falling In Love On The Path To Hell with Garry Brown.

Article Summary Gerry Duggan concludes X-Men series with Fall Of X and unveils new project.

New comic Falling In Love On The Path To Hell pairs Duggan with Garry Brown.

Ashcan of the upcoming series fetches up to $25 on eBay, sparks excitement.

Image Comics to release the first issue on June 5th, promises stunning artwork.

Gerry Duggan's run on X-Men is coming to an end with Fall Of X. So what is he doing next? Falling In Love On The Path To Hell with Garry Brown of Babyteeth, which was announced with an exclusive ashcan giveaway to retailers at Emerald City Comic Con, copies of which have sold for up to $25 on eBay, and launching as part of Image's June 2024 solicits and solicitations.

"The debut issue of Falling in Love on the Path to Hell will showcase a massive extra-length story that drops readers straight into the action."We're inspired by samurai films, grindhouse, westerns, Tarantino, Lone Wolf & Cub and of course all our favorite weird, supernatural comic books," said Duggan, . "This romance is our love letter to creator-owned comics—it's a story we can only tell at Image Comics. Garry Brown leads the strongest team I've been a part of in comics. Issue one is the most beautiful and violent comic I've read. Each issue is more breathtaking than the last. Garry and Chris O'Halloran are a perfect duo, and our letters and designs courtesy of Joe Sabino and Elliott Gray are sublime. This is the first appearance of your new favorite characters. My goal is to have a big damn omnibus of Falling in Love on the Path to Hell on shelves in a few years. We're bringing big, beautiful, violent and crazy fun ideas to comic shops this summer. Thanks for supporting this new ongoing comic that we love. Never code-approved and not for the faint of heart." Brown added only: "What Gerry said."The sun set on samurai and gunslingers at roughly the same time in the 1870s—but Falling in Love on the Path to Hell's two leads didn't die off quietly. In Japan, Asami, an Onna-musha warrior and female samurai, would rather die with her weapons than surrender them to a sword hunt. In California, the gunslinger MacRaith follows his revenge to the bitter end and pays the ultimate price. "The unlikely pair are mortally wounded a world apart, but awake together in a purgatory ruled by a ruthless, nightmarish society of damned warriors. "Like a Quentin Taratnino film spliced with the otherworldly intrigue of Lost, Falling in Love on the Path to Hell has it all—action, the dead, the dying, the undead, and of course…romance."

Falling in Love on the Path to Hell #1 will be published on the 5th of June.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!