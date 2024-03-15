Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: June 2024, robert kirkman, Solicits, spawn, todd mcfarlane, transformers

Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics June 2024 Solicits In Full

Image Comics' full June 2024 solicits include Destro, Scarlett, Misery, Dandelion, Falling In Love On The Path Of Hell & Houses Of The Unholy

Article Summary June 2024 Image Comics solicits feature the launch of Destro and Scarlett.

New series like Misery and Dandelion promise an exciting expansion of Image's universe.

Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips return with the horror anthology Houses Of The Unholy.

Beloved series Black Cloak and The Department Of Truth also make a comeback.

We have Image Comics' full June 2024 solicits and solicitations, including Destro #1 and Scarlett #1 from Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe, the launch of Todd McFarlane's latest Spawn spinoff, Misery, Dandelion from Marvel TV writer Sabir Pirazda, Martin Morazzo and Vanesa R Del Rey, Falling In Love On The Path Of Hell from Gerry Duggan and Garry Brown, Houses Of The Unholy from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, Plastic: Death And Dolls from Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard, Precious Metal #1 by Ian Bertram and Darcy Van Poelgeest, Remote Space #1 by Cliff Rathburn, Rifters #1 by Brian Posehn, Joe Trohman, and Chris Johnson, Self Help #1 by Owen King, Jesse Kellerman and Mariana Ignazzi and the return of Black Cloak and The Department Of Truth.

DESTRO #1 (OF 5)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE

JUNE 19

THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THE COBRA THREAT BEGINS HERE.

James McCullen Destro XXIV is the man behind M.A.R.S.

Industries, the undisputed leader in providing high-tech

weapons to world powers…for the right price.

But the emergence of Energon has changed everything.

As Destro's ambitions grow, the "Crimson Twins" Tomax and Xamot

Paoli emerge to destroy their competition, and Cobra Commander

realizes his current ally could be his future greatest enemy.

Acclaimed writer DAN WATTERS (UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM

THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES!, Loki) and artist ANDREI BRESSAN (DARK RIDE,

BIRTHRIGHT) change the balance of power in the Energon Universe forever.

MINISERIES PREMIERE

STORY

DAN WATTERS

ART | COVER A

ANDREI BRESSAN

ADRIANO LUCAS

DANDELION TP

ANTHOLOGIES | SCIENCE FICTION

120 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 12

STORY

SABIR PIRZADA

ART

MARTÍN MORAZZO

VANESA R. DEL REY

COVER

TULA LOTAY

From SABIR PIRZADA, writer of Marvel Studios' Moon

Knight and Ms. Marvel TV series, comes a bold vision of

the future! When climate change and automation disrupt

the lives of millions, a new civilization is formed in the

skies—one that threatens the wealthy citizens who've

been hoarding Earth's meager resources for themselves.

Nomadland meets Mad Max in this anthology featuring

stunning artwork by MARTÍN MORAZZO (ICE CREAM

MAN), VANESA DEL REY (REDLANDS), and more!

FALLING IN LOVE ON

THE PATH TO HELL #1

STORY

GERRY DUGGAN

ART | COVER A

GARRY BROWN

GERRY DUGGAN (Deadpool, X-Men) and GARRY BROWN (Babyteeth) present

a massive DOUBLE-LENGTH FIRST ISSUE of their groundbreaking new series!

The sun set on samurai and gunslingers at roughly the same time, but

our two leads didn't die off quietly. In the East, Asami, an Onna-musha

warrior and female samurai, would rather die with her weapons than

surrender them to a sword hunt. In the West, the gunslinger MacRaith

follows his revenge to the bitter end and pays the ultimate price.

The future lovers are mortally wounded a world apart and awake together

in a purgatory ruled by a ruthless society of damned warriors. This one has

it all—action, the dead, the dying, the undead, and of course…romance.

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION | ROMANCE

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE JUNE 5

HOUSES OF THE UNHOLY HC

CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR

144 PAGES FULL COLOR 6.625 x 10.1875 INCHES

$24.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY

ED BRUBAKER

ART

SEAN PHILLIPS

JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER

SEAN PHILLIPS

An FBI agent from the cult crime beat and a woman

with a past linked to the Satanic Panic are drawn

into a terrifying hunt for an insane killer hiding

in the shadows of the underworld. Can you ever

escape your past, or are all your bad decisions just

more ghosts to haunt you, wherever you go?

HOUSES OF THE UNHOLY is a riveting horror thrill ride

from bestselling creators ED BRUBAKER and SEAN

PHILLIPS, the award-winning team behind CRIMINAL

(soon to be a TV series on Amazon Prime), RECKLESS,

NIGHT FEVER, and WHERE THE BODY WAS.

MISERY #1 (OF 4)

ON SALE

JUNE 5

Cyan Fitzgerald is just a young woman trying to find her place

in the world. As the daughter of Wanda Fitzgerald, the former

wife of Al Simmons (aka Spawn), she has been endowed

with incredible abilities—abilities that keep her cut off from

those around her. Her journey into the darkness starts here.

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

TODD McFARLANE

ART

SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

COVER

DON AGUILLO

PLASTIC: DEATH & DOLLS #1 (OF 5) STORY

DOUG WAGNER

ART

DANIEL HILLYARD

COVER A

DANIEL HILLYARD

MICHELLE MADSEN

EVERYONE'S FAVORITE SERIAL KILLER HAS RETURNED!

Learn how Edwyn came to his first kill at 10 years

old and how that set him on a blood-soaked path of

decapitations, sporks, and dolls on his way to finding

the one true love of his life…a sex doll named Virginia.

MINISERIES PREMIERE

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 12

PRECIOUS METAL #1 (OF 6) STORY

DARCY VAN POELGEEST

ART | COVER A

Thirty-five years before the events of LITTLE BIRD, VOL. 1: THE IAN BERTRAM

FIGHT FOR ELDER'S HOPE, disillusioned mod-tracker Max Weaver's

routine hunt for a modified child takes a grisly and unexpected turn. Now,

saddled with an unpredictable mod who may be the key to unlocking his missing

memories, Max will soon find that he isn't the only one interested in the child's

unique abilities—and if he wants to know more, it's going to cost him everything.

Eisner Award-winning creative team DARCY VAN POELGEEST and IAN

BERTRAM reunite for their gripping return to the dystopian American Empire.

56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 5

REMOTE SPACE #1 (OF 4) STORY | ART | COVER A

WRAPAROUND

CLIFF RATHBURN

The year is 2450. Earth is dying. The human species has gone

down two different evolutionary paths. One used cybernetic

augmentation to adapt to space travel. The humans left behind

used genetic manipulation to adapt to earth's worsening

climate. For earth to survive, civilizations need to collide.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 12

RIFTERS #1 STORY

BRIAN POSEHN

JOE TROHMAN

ART | COVER A

CHRIS JOHNSON

Please, Saran-Wrap your ass, because you're about to

projectile-shit yourself right into the wild world of RIFTERS,

where Time Cop collides with Law & Order, filtered through

the Stupid McSmartsalot-Einstein lens of Mr. Show.

Fenton and Geller are a couple of part-time Wisenheimers, full-time vice time-cops who

suck at rule-following but excel at busting time-travel crimes. Unfortunately, their daily

grind involves tedious police work—like chasing down douchebag influencers hellbent on

live-streaming illegal transtemporal trips to 1920s Chicago to steal primo bootleg hooch.

However, in a twist of fate, our heroes find themselves thrust into the heart

of an inter-time serial homicide mystery, but not before things change,

forcing our pair into the crosshairs of potentially lethal consequences.

The stakes are high, time is of the essence, and Fenton and Geller are about

to discover that playing with the time-stream isn't all flappers and jazz hands.

Get ready for a high-octane, double-illegal adventure where the only sure

thing is that RIFTERS is rewriting the rulebook on time-travel tales!

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 12

SCARLETT #1 (OF 5)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE

JUNE 5

THE NEXT CHAPTER OF CODENAME: G.I. JOE BEGINS HERE.

Shana "Scarlett" O'Hara is about to take on the most dangerous

black ops mission of her career: infiltrating the mysterious rising

power in Japan known as Clan Arashikage. Her one lead is

her former partner—Jinx—turned Arashikage enforcer.

Now, Scarlett must use her very particular set of skills to

survive undercover…and discover a shocking weapon

that could change the balance of power on Earth.

Red-hot writer KELLY THOMPSON (Black Widow, Birds of Prey) and

artist MARCO FERRARI (FRONTIERSMAN) introduce some of the most

anticipated characters to the Energon Universe in ways you'll never expect!

MINISERIES PREMIERE

STORY

KELLY THOMPSON

ART | COVER A

MARCO FERRARI

LAUNCH of the MONTH

SELF HELP #1

ON SALE

JUNE 19

Down-on-his-luck rideshare driver Jerry Hauser's

existence is a bleak one…especially because every

fare he picks up tells him how much he looks like

uber-successful self-help guru Darren Hart. But

after a twist of fate, Jerry is given the chance of a

lifetime…which, if he's not careful, may well end his

lifetime. So begins this California noir—a rollicking

and gleefully lurid pulp crime story for our time.

ACTION ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY

OWEN KING

JESSE KELLERMAN

ART | COVER A

MARIANNA IGNAZZI

BLACK CLOAK #7

ON SALE

JUNE 26

BLACK CLOAK RETURNS!

Something old has awakened beneath the city.

In the five years since the "Essex Fire," Kiros has changed dramatically.

Ex-Black Cloak Phaedra Essex is either the city's greatest hero or

greatest villain, depending on who you ask, and Black Cloak Pax has

a bloody new case, a rookie partner, and absolutely no leads.

CRIME & MYSTERY | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

KELLY THOMPSON

ART | COVER

MEREDITH McCLAREN

NEW STORY ARC

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #23

ON SALE

JUNE 26

THE EISNER-NOMINATED SERIES RETURNS!

Confronted with an enemy intent on exposing their secrets to the

world, the DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH makes a shocking choice—

go public first. But to understand LEE HARVEY OSWALD's risky

gambit, we have to return to where it all started: Dallas, 1963, as

President John F. Kennedy's motorcade passes the grass knoll…

Multiple Eisner-winning writer JAMES TYNION

IV and acclaimed artist MARTIN SIMMONDS

bring their celebrated series back from hiatus

with the bang heard around the world!

CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY

JAMES TYNION IV

ART | COVER A

MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE

SEBASTIÁN FIUMARA

NEW STORY ARC

1949 HC

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | SCIENCE FICTION

120 PAGES FULL COLOR 6.625 x 10.1875 INCHES

$18.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 26

STORY | ART | COVER

DUSTIN WEAVER

By day, Detective Blank is a cop on the trail of a vicious serial killer in the year 1949.

But when she sleeps, Blank lives a different life—two hundred years in the future.

Is Detective Blank next on the killer's list? Her dreams may hold the key to the

case, if only she can remember them in time. The danger mounts and the suspense

builds as the detective closes in, in this genre-bending sci-fi noir thriller. For

Detective Blank, to catch the killer will mean facing her greatest mystery—herself.

Collects the entire story of PAKLIS: 1949, as originally published in PAKLIS #5-7

BLOODRIK

128 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 19

STORY | ART | COVER

ANDREW KRAHNKE

A hulking barbarian makes his way across a brutal landscape in

search of food in this fresh take on the sword and sorcery genre,

perfect for fans of GOD COUNTRY and THE GODDAMNED.

BLOODRIK is angry, confused, and starving. Finding nothing but failure in his

usual hunting grounds, the woodsman stomps his way into unfamiliar territory

in an attempt to feed his stomach and heal his wounded ego. What he finds

there will lead him on a journey of madness, violence, fire, and BLOOD!

Collects the entire debut miniseries, plus three bonus short

stories: "Hold Fast," "Head Rot," and "Shatterwing."

Collects BLOODRIK #1-3

COBRA COMMANDER, VOL. 1 TP

STORY

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART | COVER A

COVER B | DIRECT MARKET

EXCLUSIVE

ANDREA MILANA

ANNALISA LEONI

ON SALE JUNE 19

120 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

The Cobra Threat Begins HERE.

In a world where the Cobra organization hasn't formed, one

man's sinister plans to utilize the mysterious alien substance

known as Energon sends shockwaves across the globe.

Who is Cobra Commander? Where does he come

from? And what horrors is he planning to unleash that will

rock the world—and maybe the universe—to its core?

Red-hot writer JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Superman, DUKE) and

artist ANDREA MILANA (IMPACT WINTER: ROOK) kick off the

second of four action-packed miniseries that will introduce the best

and worst humanity has to offer in the Energon Universe.

Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover by ANDREA

MILANA that will only be printed once.

Collects COBRA COMMANDER #1-5

DUKE, VOL. 1 TP

ON SALE JUNE 5

120 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART | COVER A

COVER B | DIRECT MARKET

EXCLUSIVE

TOM REILLY

JORDIE BELLAIRE

Codename G.I. Joe Begins HERE.

Conrad Hauser made first contact with an alien being

and lived to tell the tale. But no one, not even Colonel

Hawk, will believe the story of the colossal transforming

robot that nearly killed the man known as Duke.

Now, one of the U.S. Army's most decorated soldiers is on the hunt for answers,

drawn into a conflict that no amount of training could ever prepare him for.

A war that only a real American hero has any chance of surviving…

Superstar writer JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Superman, Batman) and artist TOM

REILLY (The Thing, Ant-Man) kick off the first of four action-packed miniseries that

will introduce the best and worst humanity has to offer in the Energon Universe.

Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover by TOM

REILLY that will only be printed once.

Collects DUKE #1-5

GEIGER DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1 HC

272 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 12 INCHES

$34.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 5

STORY

GEOFF JOHNS

ART | COVER

GARY FRANK

BRAD ANDERSON

THE UNNAMED universe starts here! Set 25 years from now,

a nuclear war has ravaged the planet, and desperate outlaws

battle for survival in a world of radioactive chaos. Out past

the poisoned wasteland lives a man even the Nightcrawlers

and Organ People fear. His name is Tariq Geiger, whose

body has transformed into a living nuclear reactor waiting

to explode. And he will do anything to protect his wife and

children, sealed inside a fallout shelter and completely cut off

from him. But the Warlords of Vegas want Geiger dead, and

if his family must be released into the toxic soup, so be it.

By the critically acclaimed team of writer GEOFF JOHNS, artist

GARY FRANK, colorist BRAD ANDERSON (Doomsday Clock,

Batman Earth One), and letterer ROB LEIGH, this gorgeous,

oversized hardcover collects GEIGER #1-6, portions of GEIGER

80-PAGE GIANT #1, and over 30 pages of bonus material!

GRIZ GROBUS TP

FANTASY | HUMOROUS | SCIENCE FICTION

200 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 8.5 INCHES

$19.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE

JUNE 5

STORY | ART | COVER

SIMON ROY

On a distant planet, a prying scribe, a sentimental constable, and a

mayor resurrect a sleepy town's long-defunct priest-bot. But "Father

Stanley" is not what he seems. Meanwhile, in another universe, a

hungry wizard accidentally conjures a war-god into the body of a

chicken. These two intertwined tales make up GRIZ GROBUS, the

hit Kickstarter graphic novel sensation now at Image Comics!

Perfect for fans of Hayao Miyazaki, Asterix, and Arthur C. Clarke!

I HATE FAIRYLAND COMPENDIUM

ONE: THE WHOLE FLUFFING TALE TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | HUMOROUS

556 PAGES FULL COLOR $34.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 26

STORY | ART | COVER

SKOTTIE YOUNG

Eisner Award-winning writer and artist SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST,

TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) tells the bloody good

tale of the gruesome, grotesque, green-haired GERT!

In this deluxe mega-sized compendium, join Gert, a grown woman trapped in a sixyear-

old girl's body, who has been stuck in the magical world of Fairyland for over

thirty years. All Gert wants is to return home, but with an endless array of cute and

terrifying Fairylanders blocking her every move, she might lose

her mind in the process. We're talking totally fluffing losing it.

Accompanied by a chain-smoking fly named Larry and

her trusty blood-soaked battle axe, Gert battles an army

of cosplay Gerts, a goblin king, and her own sanity, only

to find herself sucked into a fantasy hellscape forever.

Forever ever. Forever ever? Yeah. No biggie.

Collects I HATE FAIRYLAND #1-20 & the I

HATE IMAGE FCBD 2017 special

JUNIOR BAKER THE

RIGHTEOUS FAKER TP

LITERARY | SCIENCE FICTION | SUPERHEROES

168 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 12

STORY

JOE CASEY

ART

RYAN QUACKENBUSH

COVER

RYAN QUACKENBUSH

SONIA HARRIS

THE SURPRISE SEQUEL TO 2011's BUTCHER

BAKER THE RIGHTEOUS MAKER!

Meet Daniel "Dizzy" Baker, a gonzo journalist

chasing superhuman stories in a world that's left

superheroes behind. Stumbling onto the ultimate

story, Baker embarks on a personal vision quest

where his past and his future violently collide.

Collects JUNIOR BAKER THE RIGHTEOUS FAKER #1-5

MIDLIFE (OR HOW TO HERO AT FIFTY!), VOL. 1 TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HUMOROUS | SUPERHEROES

168 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 12

STORY

BRIAN BUCCELLATO

ART | COVER

STEFANO SIMEONE

RUBEN KWAN is a 50-year-old legacy firefighter who's been afraid

of fire his whole life. Instead of running into burning buildings, he

pushes papers, living in the shadow of his father, who died a hero

on the job. After 25 years in the LAFD, he's firmly in the middle

of an unremarkable life…until his new wife gets pregnant and a

random act of courage reveals that Ruben is FIREPROOF!

New York Times-bestselling writer BRIAN BUCCELLATO (The Flash,

Chicken Devil, Justice League, Godzilla vs. Kong) teams up with star artist

STEFANO SIMEONE (RADIANT BLACK, The Last Days of Black Hammer)

to tell the totally relatable story of a middle-aged man who embarks on the

greatest midlife crisis of all: becoming a superhero—and a DAD—at fifty!

Collects MIDLIFE (OR HOW TO HERO AT FIFTY!) #1-6

OUR BONES DUST TP

144 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 12

STORY | COVER

BEN STENBECK

ART

BEN STENBECK

DAVE STEWART

When an AI archaeologist on a final mission to post-apocalyptic Earth

finds a feral child that's equal parts predator and prey, they form an

unlikely bond. Together, the two are hunted by a family of nomadic

cannibals across a brutal and bloody landscape, even as a homicidal

mechanical menace lurks in the shadows. Finding hope by the end of

this horrific adventure may just prove to be very difficult—for everyone!

OUR BONES DUST is the first solo outing of long-time

MIKE MIGNOLA collaborator BEN STENBECK, artist on

Baltimore, Witchfinder, Frankenstein, and Koshchei!

Collects OUR BONES DUST #1-4, plus a bonus

sketchbook section and variant covers

PETROL HEAD, VOL. 1 TP

144 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)

ON SALE JUNE 5

STORY

ROB WILLIAMS

ART | COVER

PYE PARR

In a climate crisis-ravaged future metropolis, an old,

grumpy, obsolete, smoke-belching, cigar-chomping,

HOTROD-RACING ROBOT is one 12-year-old girl's only

hope. Together, can they outrace the chasing Robo-Cops

with an invention that might just save humanity?

"PETROL HEAD is unreal. This must be one of the most exciting

comics, both visually and story, I've seen in ages. Get this

ordered!" —MARK MILLAR (Kingsman, Marvel's Civil War)

Collects PETROL HEAD #1-5

QUEST, VOL. 1 TP

128 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 5

STORY

JONATHAN LUNA

CRYSTAL WOOD

ART | COVER

JONATHAN LUNA

In a land inspired by Southeast Asia, Princess Anya's new

husband Prince Devyan is violently abducted by three

giant demons at their wedding. Anya sets out on an epic

journey with a growing band of loyal warriors, crossing

deadly landscapes and battling horrifying demons.

What will she sacrifice to save the man she loves?

Collects QUEST #1-5

ROCK CANDY MOUNTAIN COMPLETE TP

ON SALE

JUNE 19

STORY

KYLE STARKS

ART

KYLE STARKS

CHRIS SCHWEIZER

COVER

MATT KINDT

The Eisner-nominated tale of tough-as-nails hobos

in a magical post-WWII America is collected here for

the first time in a brand-new complete edition!

The world's toughest hobo is searching for the mysterious

sinners' heaven—Rock Candy Mountain. But why? And why

is the Literal Devil chasing him? Jackson will have to survive

underground fight clubs, trainyard bullies, the toughest FBI

agent you've ever seen, prison, newfound friendships, and

more if he's going to make it to his destination. A kung fu

hobo epic, the likes of which you've never seen before!

Written and drawn by KYLE STARKS, with colors by CHRIS SCHWEIZER,

and featuring a brand-new cover designed by MATT KINDT!

Collects ROCK CANDY MOUNTAIN #1-8 and

includes additional bonus material!

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HUMOROUS | FANTASY

232 PAGES FULL COLOR $19.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

THE DEAD LUCKY, VOL. 2 TP

ON SALE

JUNE 5

STORY

MELISSA FLORES

ART | COVER

FRENCH CARLOMAGNO

In the aftermath of the Battle for San Francisco, Bibi

struggles with her new responsibilities as a corporate

superhero—but when an unexpected face from her

past resurfaces, threatening to redefine everything she

thinks she believes, Bibi will have to decide what she's

willing to sacrifice to bring Morrow down for good.

THE DEAD LUCKY is a Massive-Verse series.

Collects THE DEAD LUCKY #7-12

LGBTQ+ | SCIENCE FICTION | SUPERHEROES

160 PAGES FULL COLOR $17.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

FRIDAY, BOOK THREE:

CHRISTMASTIME IS HERE AGAIN TP

STORY

ED BRUBAKER

ART

MARCOS MARTÍN

MUNTSA VICENTE

COVER

MARCOS MARTÍN

Yellowjackets meets The Chilling Adventures

of Sabrina in the third and final volume of this

genre-defying, older-YA masterpiece trilogy from

two of comics' most acclaimed talents!

Friday Fitzhugh has been sent back to the night she first

arrived in Kings Hill. But the question is why: to save

Lancelot Jones, the smartest boy in the world, or to have to

watch him die yet again? Is she traveling in time, or caught

in a time loop? And what is the White Lady's secret plan

for their town back in the present time? All will be revealed

in the stunning final chapter of this post-YA masterpiece!

128 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 9 INCHES

$15.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE | ADVANCE SOLICIT

JULY 24

INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 4 TP

ON SALE

JUNE 5

STORY

ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART

RYAN OTTLEY

BILL CRABTREE

COVER

CORY WALKER

DAVE McCAIG

NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO!

These all-new definitive softcover editions collect

the entire INVINCIBLE comic book series from

the very beginning, with stunning new covers

from CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG.

While Mark Grayson—aka Invincible—continues

to deal with the loss of his father, he finds himself

face-to-face with a massive amount of villains

and the worst conflict of all: teenage love!

Collects INVINCIBLE #20-24 & INVINCIBLE #0

ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SUPERHEROES

144 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 9 INCHES

$14.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

KAYA, BOOK 3 TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION

144 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE

JUNE 26

STORY | ART | COVER

WES CRAIG

Kaya and Jin barter a deal with a band of pirates that can deliver them to their

long-dreamed-of safe harbor. But to earn their passage, first they'll have to

track down a rebellious princess in a city on the edge of revolution!

"KAYA is the ongoing all-ages title we've been waiting for! Combining the wonder of

JEFF SMITH's Bone with the adventure of KAZU KIBUSHI's Amulet, KAYA is a perfect

example of a comic that can hook anyone AND keep them coming back every month."

—Patrick Brower, Challengers Comics + Conversation, Chicago

"KAYA is effortlessly great. A beautiful apocalyptic fantasy where master

storyteller WES CRAIG pulls you in right from page one."

—CHIP ZDARSKY (PUBLIC DOMAIN, Batman, Daredevil)

"KAYA introduces readers to an exciting and vibrant world with a one-of-akind

creator at the helm. WES CRAIG is taking us to new places in both writing

and art while doing it in astounding fashion. CHECK THIS OUT!"

—DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB!, TRANSFORMERS)

2023 Ringo Award nominee for Best Kids Comic and Best Cartoonist

Collects KAYA #12-17

ALSO AVAILABLE

PHANTOM ROAD, VOL. 2 TP

ON SALE

JUNE 5

STORY

JEFF LEMIRE

ART | COVER

GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA

JORDIE BELLAIRE

Grindhouse horror meets high-concept supernatural

fantasy in the second volume of the bold new series

from JEFF LEMIRE (THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS,

LITTLE MONSTERS) and GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ

WALTA (The Vision, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D: Old

Man Whittier), the Eisner Award-nominated creative

team behind the bestselling Sentient series.

Birdie and Dom continue their journey through the Other Place in an attempt

to safely deliver their ward. But when they find themselves stopping at an

abandoned roadside circus, the trip takes another wildly surreal u-turn.

Collects PHANTOM ROAD #6-10

FANTASY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

136 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

SAVAGE DRAGON: THE ULTIMATE

COLLECTION, VOL. 3 HC

SUPERHEROES

400 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 11 INCHES

$39.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE | ADVANCE SOLICIT

OCTOBER 2

STORY | ART | COVER

ERIK LARSEN

Savage Dragon's formative years collected at last! This MASSIVE hardcover

continues the deluxe re-presentation of the Savage Dragon's greatest

adventures! Featuring team-ups with Spawn! Hellboy! WildStar! The Maxx!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Plus: Dragon gets engaged! Rapture has

a baby! And the classic showdown between God and the Devil! SAVAGE

DRAGON: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION, VOL. 3 is a must-have for any

fearless Fin-Addict in search of an easy entry point into one of Image

Comics' longest-running series! Introduction by GEOFF JOHNS.

Collects SAVAGE DRAGON #22-35

AIN'T NO GRAVE #2 (OF 5)

ON SALE

JUNE 12

STORY

SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART | COVER

JORGE CORONA

Ryder seeks out Death in the city of Cypress, but

quickly realizes that Death is on the hunt for her

as well. She's a wanted woman, and every bullet in

this dark place is looking to put her in a grave.

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN #2 (OF 3)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | FAIRY TALES, FOLK TALES,

LEGENDS & MYTHOLOGY

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 5

STORY

SEAN LEWIS

ART | COVER

JONATHAN MARKS

BARRAVECCHIA

The Viking has taken control of the boat, and through

the tempest, he heads to England. It's a land he has

ancient history with, and a land whose queen is dressing

for war with him. With the Bear, he stalks its streets

destroying British soldiers. Until he finds a home—and

a whole other story to take out on the British flag.

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #2

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION | SUPERHEROES

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 26

Rebuilding a brand—even one as ubiquitous as

Blood Squad Seven—has its challenges. For one

thing, even superheroes aren't perfect. What

happens when that imperfection slips through

the cracks? What sacrifices is this new team

willing to make? Plus, a flashback to 1992—

guest-starring the original Savage Dragon!

STORY

JOE CASEY

ART | COVER A

PAUL FRY

COVER B

CHRIS CROSS

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

ELIZABETH TORQUE

COVER D | 1:20 INCENTIVE

JIM RUGG

THE CABINET #5 (OF 5)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 26

STORY

DAVID EBELTOFT

JORDAN HART

ART | COVER A

CHIARA RAIMONDI

COVER B | CONNECTING

VARIANT

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE,

CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE,

CONNECTING VARIANT

MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

In this electrifying and soul-stirring conclusion, Avani

and Trent put the Cabinet's teleportation abilities to

the test! Which may or may not result in someone

plummeting 100+ feet to their possible demise! If that

wasn't enough, our heroes' journey accelerates as Avani's

world is turned upside down when she discovers that

the mistake she's been trying to fix might've already

corrected itself…but in the worst possible way!

MINISERIES FINALE

THE DEVIANT #6 (OF 9)

CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | LGBTQ+

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 12

One of the grimmest chapters in Milwaukee's history

repeats itself as the law descends on Michael

Schmitz, eerily echoing the Deviant Killer's arrest

half a century ago. But is Michael the copycat

murderer…or just another outsider primed to take

the blame for an act of horror he didn't commit?

STORY

JAMES TYNION IV

ART | COVER A

JOSHUA HIXSON

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

CHRIS SHEHAN

COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

DRAWING BLOOD #3 (OF 12)

ON SALE

JUNE 26

A funeral, an angry widow, a talking statue, a crazed

mob, a silent-movie nightmare, and a face-off with

murderous Lithuanian gangsters. It's another tricky

day for Shane "Books" Bookman, a comic book

creator who rode the roller coaster of fame and

fortune and ended up…in a whole lotta trouble!

STORY

KEVIN EASTMAN

DAVID AVALLONE

ART

BEN BISHOP

TROY LITTLE

KEVIN EASTMAN

COVER A

KEVIN EASTMAN

COVER B

BEN BISHOP

COVER C

SIMON BISLEY

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | HISTORICAL KEVIN EASTMAN

FICTION | HUMOROUS

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

FERAL #4

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 19

MORE ANIMAL HORROR IN THIS ONGOING SERIES

FROM THE CREATORS OF STRAY DOGS!

The indoor cats finally come home, but so do their secrets! After

surviving the rabies-infested forest, can the cats survive…each other?!?

And what exactly is lurking in the basement?

Don't get bit.

Don't get scratched.

Don't become…FERAL.

STORY

TONY FLEECS

ART

TRISH FORSTNER

TONE RODRIGUEZ

BRAD SIMPSON

COVERS A & B

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

TRISH FORSTNER

TONY FLEECS

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE

AMY MEBBERSON

THE FORGED #9

ON SALE

JUNE 19

CrazyJo must lead Scimitar-3 alongside two other Forged teams

into T-space on a mission that spells genocide for the Phobes,

while the KIA-listed Vic finds herself face-to-face with an old

frenemy. On Throneworld, Davian enters an uneasy alliance with

a Cassandra, but will their truce lead to revelations about the

Empress's true agenda, or is it just part of a longer game?

STORY

GREG RUCKA

ERIC TRAUTMANN

ART | COVER

MIKE HENDERSON

ACTION & ADVENTURE | LGBTQ+ | SCIENCE FICTION

64 PAGES FULL COLOR 8.375 x 10.875 INCHES

$6.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 19

SERPENTOR…TRIUMPHANT?

The Joes must fight wars on two fronts, as

Cobra Island AND Springfield become key

battlegrounds in the war with Serpentor.

But Destro has his own plans…

G.I. JOE: A REAL

AMERICAN HERO #307

ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN

| SCIENCE FICTION | SUPERHEROES

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY

LARRY HAMA

ART

PAUL PELLETIER

TONY KORDOS

FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A

ANDY KUBERT

BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B

ANDY KUBERT

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

BRAD WALKER

FRANCESCO SEGALA

B

C

GEIGER #3

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 12

STORY

GEOFF JOHNS

ART | COVER A

COVER C | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE

GARY FRANK

BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B

DEAN HASPIEL

Tariq Geiger surrounds himself with some

dangerous friends. His two-headed wolf Barney

bears the trauma of the fateful night that Geiger

found him. And he and Geiger's surprising new

companion try to atone for a life of unfettered

violence and brutality. But even between the three

of them, they are no match for the many threats

in pursuit. Plus, the return of Junkyard Joe!

GROMMETS #2 (OF 7)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION | HUMOROUS

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 26

The Grommets' big day out! After some fine dining

at the Bell, Rick and Brian meet up with the Jens

to skate a parking garage. They'll face security

guards, jock thugs, and wipeouts in a classic

day of unsupervised danger, fun, and adventure

in the lives of 80s suburban latchkey kids.

STORY

RICK REMENDER

BRIAN POSEHN

ART

BRETT PARSON

MORENO DINISIO

COVER A

BRETT PARSON

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

ALEX RIEGEL

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #33

ON SALE

JUNE 26

With no powers and no way to heal himself,

the Gunslinger seeks the aid of an old

friend and discovers he has a new ally!

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

TODD McFARLANE

ART

CARLO BARBERI

COVER A

DANIEL HENRIQUES

COVER B

JONATHAN WAYSHAK

THE HOLY ROLLER #7 (OF 9)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY

| HUMOROUS | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 19

STORY

RICK REMENDER

ANDY SAMBERG

JOE TROHMAN

ART | COVER A

ROLAND BOSCHI

MORENO DINISIO

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

MORENO DINISIO

The day has come! The horrors of yesterday

rise like a zombie and infect modern thinking!

Everyone's been poisoned, leading to a sickness

that blinds them, and only one man can see

the light, only one man can save us from

ourselves—it's probably our hero, right?!

I HATE FAIRYLAND (2022) #15

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | HUMOROUS

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 5

STORY

SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART | COVERS A & B

IT'S THE RISE OF GERTZILLA! As Gert and Larry BRETT BEAN

reach the end of Fairyland, the little baby Gertlins

from a year ago are now decidedly NOT little

and are in fact huge, slobbering, Gert-eating

monsters. With a little help from Virgil, the team

pulls together one final weapon to kill 'em all….

END OF STORY ARC

THE INFERNALS #5

FANTASY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 26

STORY

RYAN PARROTT

NOAH GARDNER

ART | COVER A

JOHN J. PEARSON

COVER B

JONATHAN GLAPION

The battle for Bethlehem begins. Sam makes

a fateful decision. Abe meets his father.

KAYA #19

ON SALE

JUNE 5

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY | COVER A

WES CRAIG

ART

WES CRAIG

JUNI BA

COVER B

JIM MAHFOOD

What's happened to Kaya's magic arm? What

strange lands have her adventures taken her to,

and where is her brother Jin? Glimpse Kaya's

future in this shocking standalone story! Featuring

a backup story by rising star JUNI BA.

102

KILLADELPHIA #36

CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

40 PAGES FULL COLOR AND B&W EDITION

$3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 5

STORY

RODNEY BARNES

ART

JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

GERMAN ERRAMOUSPE

COVER A

COVER C | NOIR EDITION

JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B

VIKTOR FARRO

"DEATH BE NOT PROUD," Part Six (of Six)

The latest arc of the sold-out Eisner Award-nominated

series arrives at its explosive conclusion! For the

first time, bringing together Spawn, Savage Dragon,

and the cursed one known as Blacula himself!

From RODNEY BARNES, the writer and executive

producer behind HBO's Winning Time, and JASON

SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

PLUS: A backup story featuring Hell's

baddest badass, Johnny Gatlin!

Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring

black-and-white line art interiors!

END OF STORY ARC

KING SPAWN #35

ON SALE

JUNE 12

Spawn has always had a target on his back, but he

recently found out it was bigger than he ever realized.

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

TODD McFARLANE

ART

JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER A

KEVIN KEANE

COVER B

JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

THE LAST MERMAID #4

ON SALE

JUNE 5

Secrets unfold when a mysterious stranger

joins the mermaid. At long last, the mermaid

reveals her desperate lifelong mission.

And much to her shock, the stranger

claims to know the way to fulfilling her

dream. But can the cautious mermaid put

her trust in this enigmatic wanderer?

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR 8.25 x 9.5 INCHES

$3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY | ART | COVER A

DEREK KIRK KIM

LEGO NINJAGO:

SHATTERSPIN #2 (OF 5)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)

ON SALE

JUNE 26

Enter a New and Terrifying Realm—The Wyldness!

Garmadon comes face-to-face with a new foe: The

Lycan King! But as the truth behind the Wolf Clan and

the power of Shatterspin are revealed, Garmadon faces

his most terrifying challenge: training new students!

LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and Knob configurations, the Minifigure and NINJAGO

are ™ and/or © LEGO Group. 2024 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

STORY | COVER A

TRI VUONG

ART

TRI VUONG

RICCARDO ROBALDO

K.J. DIAZ

COVER B

JUSTIN MASON

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

KELLY McMAHON

LOCAL MAN #11

ON SALE

JUNE 26

The fate of Farmington is on the line, and Jack Xaver

is all out of friends. Now, to stop the Faceless Horde,

Local Man will do any damn thing…including giving

himself over to the evil of the Fright! But there's

one being more malevolent than an ancient alien

fear god in town…former U.S. VP Dan Quayle.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY | ART | COVERS A&C

TONY FLEECS

TIM SEELEY

COVER B

TOM RANEY

BRIAN REBER

LOVE EVERLASTING #15

ROMANCE | HORROR | FANTASY

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 5

"JUST WEST OF LOVE," Part Five

Joan and the Cowboy know each other now; their

secrets, their hopes, and their regrets. All that's left

is the blood that needs to be spilled. The Eisner and

Harvey-nominated series reaches its halfway point

with this climatic issue, as the woman behind the

curtain is revealed and everything changes.

STORY

TOM KING

ART | COVER

ELSA CHARRETIER

END OF STORY ARC

MONOLITH #2 (OF 3)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 12

STORY

SEAN LEWIS

ART

VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

COVER

FRANCESCO MATTINA

The battle between Monolith and Omega Spawn rages

across the stars. And unfortunately for them, it will all

come crashing down where they least expect it.

MONSTRESS #52

FANTASY | HORROR | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY

MARJORIE LIU

ART | COVER A

SANA TAKEDA

ON SALE

JUNE 26

To fight back against her father's destruction,

Maika must seek out more of her mother's

secrets—and grapple with the role she

plays in each parent's legacy.

MOON MAN #5

SCIENCE FICTION | SUPERHEROES

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

KYLE HIGGINS

SCOTT "KID CUDI" MESCUDI

ART | COVER A

MARCO LOCATI

COVER B

FRENCH CARLOMAGNO

COVER C

PARIS ALLEYNE

ON SALE

JUNE 26

Ramon dives deeper into the mystery of his powers and

learns a truth that changes everything. With his family on

the line, Ramon will have to decide where he stands—

and find out who he can trust to stand with him.

NAPALM LULLABY #4

ON SALE

JUNE 12

More secrets of the sanctified city are revealed

as our family of antiheroes ventures deeper into

the dome in search of the Glorious Leader while

trying to outrun the Sin Police, only to encounter

the unimaginable power of the Janitor's wrath.

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SUPERHEROES

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

RICK REMENDER

ART | COVER A

BENGAL

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

MATIAS BERGARA

NIGHTS #8

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | HUMOROUS

| OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 26

STORY

WYATT KENNEDY

ART | COVER

LUIGI FORMISANO

Yo, isn't it wild people still think folks give

drugs to trick 'r treaters? Read a book.

Anyway, there's a headless body running

around Santo Pedro murdering people. Matt's

Halloween party starts at 8. BYOB.

THE ONE HAND #5 (OF 5)

CRIME & MYSTERY | SCIENCE FICTION | DYSTOPIAN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 5

STORY

RAM V

ART

LAURENCE CAMPBELL

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A

LAURENCE CAMPBELL

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

TOM MULLER

COVER B

SUMIT KUMAR

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

TOM MULLER

Ari Nassar is on the cusp of catching the One Hand Killer and

getting the answers he has sought. But is Ari truly ready for

the soul-crushing revelations about the murders, his world,

and the darkness that lies beyond the truth? The gruesome

crime drama comes to its mind-blowing conclusion!

Grippingly written by award-winning writer RAM V

(The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, Swamp Thing) with

hauntingly atmospheric art and covers by LAURENCE

CAMPBELL (Old Haunts, BPRD: Hell on Earth) and LEE

LOUGHRIDGE (DEADLY CLASS), THE ONE HAND is a

miniseries that will keep you guessing until the very end.

For fans of Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, and Black Mirror.

MINISERIES FINALE

RAT CITY #3

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION

| SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 19

STORY

ERICA SCHULTZ

ART | COVER

ZÉ CARLOS

Peter Cairn, the Deviant, has decided that

he is done hiding; he is taking the fight

directly to those who created him!

REDCOAT #3

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 19

THE UNNAMED's immortal hero, Simon

Pure, has made a lot more enemies

than friends through the centuries.

None more so than the macabre cabal

of hooded cult figures relentlessly

chasing him through those centuries!

But 13-year-old Albert Einstein claims

to know how to help Simon unlock his

true powers…if Simon will let him.

STORY

GEOFF JOHNS

ART

BRYAN HITCH

ANDREW CURRIE

BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A

WRAPAROUND

COVER C | 1:50 FOIL

INCENTIVE

BRYAN HITCH

BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B

MAHMUD ASRAR

MATTHEW WILSON

ROGUE SUN #20

OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | SUPERHEROES | SUPERVILLAINS

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 19

STORY

RYAN PARROTT

ART

ABEL

COVER A

STEFANO SIMEONE

Stretched to his limits, Rogue Sun encounters a

mysterious new ally—but who is DIVINITY, and

what dangerous secrets are buried in her past?

ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series.

ROOK: EXODUS #3

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE

JUNE 26

As Rook and Dire Wolf are hunted by the bear warden

Ursaw, they need allies to fight back. Dire Wolf takes

them to a secret sanctuary called the Oasis, where we

meet another enigmatic Warden and his formidable

crew. But can they be trusted? And whose side are

they really on? Also: If you think you know how sick

and twisted Ursaw is, you've seen nothing yet!

STORY

GEOFF JOHNS

ART | COVERS A & B

COVER C | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE

JASON FABOK

BRAD ANDERSON

THE SACRIFICERS #9

ON SALE

JUNE 5

With the world falling deeper into chaos, the

consequences of Pigeon's choices come back

to haunt him. Now, he must decide if he'll be

consumed by guilt and loss, or if he'll rise

up to take his vengeance on the gods.

DYSTOPIAN | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

RICK REMENDER

ART | COVER A

MAX FIUMARA

DAVE McCAIG

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

FILIPE ANDRADE

SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #4

ON SALE

JUNE 26

Just when they thought they'd cracked the case, another

body turns up. The killer is constantly one step ahead

of them, and Sam is beginning to doubt his abilities.

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

TODD McFARLANE

ART

SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

COVER

DON AGUILLO

SAVAGE DRAGON #271

ON SALE

JUNE 19

The Rascally Rodent Returns! The famous

star of stage has his eyes set on Maxine

Dragon and Malcolm, and the S.O.S. have

their hands full trying to protect her! Comes

with our highest possible recommendation!

ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY | ART | COVERS A&B

ERIK LARSEN

THE SCORCHED #31

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 19

STORY

JOHN LAYMAN

ART

STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A

RAYMOND GAY

COVER B

TONTON REVOLVER

The man that Jessica Priest has tried for so

long to forget has returned to her life. Not

only has he returned, but he wants her back

under his control, and he doesn't care who

he needs to kill to make that happen!

THE SIX FINGERS #5 (OF 5)

CRIME & MYSTERY | SCIENCE FICTION | DYSTOPIAN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 26

STORY

DAN WATTERS

ART

SUMIT KUMAR

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A

SUMIT KUMAR

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

TOM MULLER

COVER B

LAURENCE CAMPBELL

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

TOM MULLER

Soaked in blood and steeped in the secrets

of Neo Novena, there may only be one way

out for serial killer Johannes in the bonechilling

conclusion to the gruesome series!

Grippingly written by writer DAN WATTERS (HOME

SICK PILOTS, Loki) with hauntingly atmospheric

art and covers by SUMIT KUMAR (Man-Bat, These

Savage Shores) and LEE LOUGHRIDGE (DEADLY

CLASS), THE SIX FINGERS is a miniseries that

will keep you on the edge until the very end.

For fans of Blade Runner, Ghost in

the Shell, and Black Mirror.

MINISERIES FINALE

SOMETHING EPIC #11

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | FAIRY TALES,

FOLK TALES, LEGENDS & MYTHOLOGY | FANTASY

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE

JUNE 12

STORY | ART | COVERS A-D

SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

In the deepest depths of an imaginary primordial

jungle, Noa and D seek council from Mother

Nature—the first goddess—who points them to

the nine mythic realms in search of a thunder god.

Features 32 full pages of pure story and art!

SPAWN #355

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 26

STORY

RORY McCONVILLE

TODD McFARLANE

ART

BRETT BOOTH

COVER A

VON RANDAL

COVER B

MARK SPEARS

Bludd's new assassin is hot on Spawn's heels,

and without the ability to disappear into the

shadows, it's only a matter of time before he

finds him. Will this be their final face-off?

ST. MERCY, VOL. 2: GODLAND #3 (OF 4)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION

| OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

JUNE 12

The violent life Mercy hoped to escape has followed

her to Hollywood as the ancient gods are determined

to reclaim their gold. Now, with the help of a rising

star named Scott, Mercy is determined to end the

curse that torments her and her ancient Incan sisters

Quispe and Toctollissica. But her new circle of

celebrity friends are not all who they appear to be,

and they have plans of their own…plans that may

end Mercy's immortality in a whirlwind of blood.

STORY

JOHN ZUUR PLATTEN

ART | COVER A

ATILIO ROJO

COVER B

GIUSEPPE CAFARO

ATILIO ROJO

TRANSFORMERS #9

ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE

JUNE 12

The wars on Cybertron and Earth

converge in ways the Autobots and

Decepticons never expected…

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE

JONATHAN WAYSHAK

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE

DAVID BALDEON

STORY

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART | COVER B

JORGE CORONA

MIKE SPICER

COVER A

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

MIKE SPICER

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE,

CONNECTING VARIANT

KAREN S. DARBOE

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE

FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES! #3 (OF 4)

Kate's quest for revenge

creates unexpected

dangers as she closes

in on the serial killer

known as Collier and

discovers their surprising

connection to the

creature that dwells

within the rainforest.

STORY

DAN WATTERS

RAM V

ART | COVER A

MATTHEW ROBERTS

DAVE STEWART

COVER B

COVER D | 1:25 CLASSIC

HORROR INCENTIVE

JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

COVER C | 1:10

CONNECTING INCENTIVE

DANI

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE

ANWITA CITRIYA

COVER F | 1:75 INCENTIVE

DAVID TALASKI

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE JUNE 26

VOID RIVALS #10

ON SALE

JUNE 26

Secrets of the Sacred Ring revealed!

VOID RIVALS finally puts the

"energon" in their corner of

the Energon Universe!

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE,

CONNECTING VARIANT

ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO

CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE

MARCIO TAKARA

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE

ANNIE WU

STORY

ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART

LORENZO DE FELICI

PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A

LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B

CORY WALKER

ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #90

HORROR | DYSTOPIAN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 5

For those in Alexandria, tensions continue

to brew from outside and within.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL

COLOR also features another installment of

Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

STORY

ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER B

CHARLIE ADLARD

DAVE McCAIG

COVER A

DAVID FINCH

DAVE McCAIG

COVER C | CONNECTING

VARIANT

ANNIE WU

COVER D

JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #91

HORROR | DYSTOPIAN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

JUNE 19

The group's excursions outside Alexandria become

increasingly dangerous with few rewards…

STORY

ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER B

CHARLIE ADLARD

DAVE McCAIG

COVER A

DAVID FINCH

DAVE McCAIG

COVER C | CONNECTING

VARIANT

SEAN PHILLIPS

JACOB PHILLIPS

THE WEATHERMAN, VOL. 3 #6 (OF 7)

SCIENCE FICTION | ACTION & ADVENTURE

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY

JODY LEHEUP

ART | COVER

NATHAN FOX

ON SALE JUNE 12

THE WEATHERMAN saga reaches its stunning

climax in this must-read penultimate issue.

THE WHISPER QUEEN #2 (OF 3)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | LGBTQ+

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US COVER B $4.99 US

M MATURE (AGES 18+)

The disgraced assassin Javro leads her friends

to find her son. But first they need to get past

the legendary killer…the Dark Whisper.

Don't miss this miniseries sequel to THE WHITE

TREES by CHIP ZDARSKY (NEWBURN, Batman)

and KRIS ANKA (Across the Spider-Verse)!

STORY

CHIP ZDARSKY

ART | COVER A

KRIS ANKA

COVER B

MARIA LLOVET

ON SALE JUNE 12

W0RLDTR33 #11

Agent Silk's determination brought

her face-to-face with PH34R in a

confrontation that may cost Silk her

sanity—if not her life. But PH34R

isn't acting alone. As the second arc

of the smash-hit sci-fi/horror series

reaches its harrowing climax, the

architect behind the Undernet's

return steps out of the shadows.

DYSTOPIAN | HORROR | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY

JAMES TYNION IV

ART

FERNANDO BLANCO

JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A

FERNANDO BLANCO

COVER B

JORGE FORNES

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ

WALTA

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE

JESUS SAIZ

ON SALE JUNE 26

