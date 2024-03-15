Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: June 2024, robert kirkman, Solicits, spawn, todd mcfarlane, transformers
Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics June 2024 Solicits In Full
Image Comics' full June 2024 solicits include Destro, Scarlett, Misery, Dandelion, Falling In Love On The Path Of Hell & Houses Of The Unholy
Article Summary
- June 2024 Image Comics solicits feature the launch of Destro and Scarlett.
- New series like Misery and Dandelion promise an exciting expansion of Image's universe.
- Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips return with the horror anthology Houses Of The Unholy.
- Beloved series Black Cloak and The Department Of Truth also make a comeback.
We have Image Comics' full June 2024 solicits and solicitations, including Destro #1 and Scarlett #1 from Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe, the launch of Todd McFarlane's latest Spawn spinoff, Misery, Dandelion from Marvel TV writer Sabir Pirazda, Martin Morazzo and Vanesa R Del Rey, Falling In Love On The Path Of Hell from Gerry Duggan and Garry Brown, Houses Of The Unholy from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, Plastic: Death And Dolls from Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard, Precious Metal #1 by Ian Bertram and Darcy Van Poelgeest, Remote Space #1 by Cliff Rathburn, Rifters #1 by Brian Posehn, Joe Trohman, and Chris Johnson, Self Help #1 by Owen King, Jesse Kellerman and Mariana Ignazzi and the return of Black Cloak and The Department Of Truth.
DESTRO #1 (OF 5)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE
JUNE 19
THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THE COBRA THREAT BEGINS HERE.
James McCullen Destro XXIV is the man behind M.A.R.S.
Industries, the undisputed leader in providing high-tech
weapons to world powers…for the right price.
But the emergence of Energon has changed everything.
As Destro's ambitions grow, the "Crimson Twins" Tomax and Xamot
Paoli emerge to destroy their competition, and Cobra Commander
realizes his current ally could be his future greatest enemy.
Acclaimed writer DAN WATTERS (UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM
THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES!, Loki) and artist ANDREI BRESSAN (DARK RIDE,
BIRTHRIGHT) change the balance of power in the Energon Universe forever.
MINISERIES PREMIERE
STORY
DAN WATTERS
ART | COVER A
ANDREI BRESSAN
ADRIANO LUCAS
DANDELION TP
ANTHOLOGIES | SCIENCE FICTION
120 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 12
STORY
SABIR PIRZADA
ART
MARTÍN MORAZZO
VANESA R. DEL REY
COVER
TULA LOTAY
From SABIR PIRZADA, writer of Marvel Studios' Moon
Knight and Ms. Marvel TV series, comes a bold vision of
the future! When climate change and automation disrupt
the lives of millions, a new civilization is formed in the
skies—one that threatens the wealthy citizens who've
been hoarding Earth's meager resources for themselves.
Nomadland meets Mad Max in this anthology featuring
stunning artwork by MARTÍN MORAZZO (ICE CREAM
MAN), VANESA DEL REY (REDLANDS), and more!
FALLING IN LOVE ON
THE PATH TO HELL #1
STORY
GERRY DUGGAN
ART | COVER A
GARRY BROWN
GERRY DUGGAN (Deadpool, X-Men) and GARRY BROWN (Babyteeth) present
a massive DOUBLE-LENGTH FIRST ISSUE of their groundbreaking new series!
The sun set on samurai and gunslingers at roughly the same time, but
our two leads didn't die off quietly. In the East, Asami, an Onna-musha
warrior and female samurai, would rather die with her weapons than
surrender them to a sword hunt. In the West, the gunslinger MacRaith
follows his revenge to the bitter end and pays the ultimate price.
The future lovers are mortally wounded a world apart and awake together
in a purgatory ruled by a ruthless society of damned warriors. This one has
it all—action, the dead, the dying, the undead, and of course…romance.
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION | ROMANCE
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE JUNE 5
HOUSES OF THE UNHOLY HC
CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR
144 PAGES FULL COLOR 6.625 x 10.1875 INCHES
$24.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY
ED BRUBAKER
ART
SEAN PHILLIPS
JACOB PHILLIPS
COVER
SEAN PHILLIPS
An FBI agent from the cult crime beat and a woman
with a past linked to the Satanic Panic are drawn
into a terrifying hunt for an insane killer hiding
in the shadows of the underworld. Can you ever
escape your past, or are all your bad decisions just
more ghosts to haunt you, wherever you go?
HOUSES OF THE UNHOLY is a riveting horror thrill ride
from bestselling creators ED BRUBAKER and SEAN
PHILLIPS, the award-winning team behind CRIMINAL
(soon to be a TV series on Amazon Prime), RECKLESS,
NIGHT FEVER, and WHERE THE BODY WAS.
MISERY #1 (OF 4)
ON SALE
JUNE 5
Cyan Fitzgerald is just a young woman trying to find her place
in the world. As the daughter of Wanda Fitzgerald, the former
wife of Al Simmons (aka Spawn), she has been endowed
with incredible abilities—abilities that keep her cut off from
those around her. Her journey into the darkness starts here.
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
TODD McFARLANE
ART
SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI
COVER
DON AGUILLO
PLASTIC: DEATH & DOLLS #1 (OF 5) STORY
DOUG WAGNER
ART
DANIEL HILLYARD
COVER A
DANIEL HILLYARD
MICHELLE MADSEN
EVERYONE'S FAVORITE SERIAL KILLER HAS RETURNED!
Learn how Edwyn came to his first kill at 10 years
old and how that set him on a blood-soaked path of
decapitations, sporks, and dolls on his way to finding
the one true love of his life…a sex doll named Virginia.
MINISERIES PREMIERE
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 12
PRECIOUS METAL #1 (OF 6) STORY
DARCY VAN POELGEEST
ART | COVER A
Thirty-five years before the events of LITTLE BIRD, VOL. 1: THE IAN BERTRAM
FIGHT FOR ELDER'S HOPE, disillusioned mod-tracker Max Weaver's
routine hunt for a modified child takes a grisly and unexpected turn. Now,
saddled with an unpredictable mod who may be the key to unlocking his missing
memories, Max will soon find that he isn't the only one interested in the child's
unique abilities—and if he wants to know more, it's going to cost him everything.
Eisner Award-winning creative team DARCY VAN POELGEEST and IAN
BERTRAM reunite for their gripping return to the dystopian American Empire.
56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 5
REMOTE SPACE #1 (OF 4) STORY | ART | COVER A
WRAPAROUND
CLIFF RATHBURN
The year is 2450. Earth is dying. The human species has gone
down two different evolutionary paths. One used cybernetic
augmentation to adapt to space travel. The humans left behind
used genetic manipulation to adapt to earth's worsening
climate. For earth to survive, civilizations need to collide.
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 12
RIFTERS #1 STORY
BRIAN POSEHN
JOE TROHMAN
ART | COVER A
CHRIS JOHNSON
Please, Saran-Wrap your ass, because you're about to
projectile-shit yourself right into the wild world of RIFTERS,
where Time Cop collides with Law & Order, filtered through
the Stupid McSmartsalot-Einstein lens of Mr. Show.
Fenton and Geller are a couple of part-time Wisenheimers, full-time vice time-cops who
suck at rule-following but excel at busting time-travel crimes. Unfortunately, their daily
grind involves tedious police work—like chasing down douchebag influencers hellbent on
live-streaming illegal transtemporal trips to 1920s Chicago to steal primo bootleg hooch.
However, in a twist of fate, our heroes find themselves thrust into the heart
of an inter-time serial homicide mystery, but not before things change,
forcing our pair into the crosshairs of potentially lethal consequences.
The stakes are high, time is of the essence, and Fenton and Geller are about
to discover that playing with the time-stream isn't all flappers and jazz hands.
Get ready for a high-octane, double-illegal adventure where the only sure
thing is that RIFTERS is rewriting the rulebook on time-travel tales!
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 12
SCARLETT #1 (OF 5)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE
JUNE 5
THE NEXT CHAPTER OF CODENAME: G.I. JOE BEGINS HERE.
Shana "Scarlett" O'Hara is about to take on the most dangerous
black ops mission of her career: infiltrating the mysterious rising
power in Japan known as Clan Arashikage. Her one lead is
her former partner—Jinx—turned Arashikage enforcer.
Now, Scarlett must use her very particular set of skills to
survive undercover…and discover a shocking weapon
that could change the balance of power on Earth.
Red-hot writer KELLY THOMPSON (Black Widow, Birds of Prey) and
artist MARCO FERRARI (FRONTIERSMAN) introduce some of the most
anticipated characters to the Energon Universe in ways you'll never expect!
MINISERIES PREMIERE
STORY
KELLY THOMPSON
ART | COVER A
MARCO FERRARI
LAUNCH of the MONTH
SELF HELP #1
ON SALE
JUNE 19
Down-on-his-luck rideshare driver Jerry Hauser's
existence is a bleak one…especially because every
fare he picks up tells him how much he looks like
uber-successful self-help guru Darren Hart. But
after a twist of fate, Jerry is given the chance of a
lifetime…which, if he's not careful, may well end his
lifetime. So begins this California noir—a rollicking
and gleefully lurid pulp crime story for our time.
ACTION ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY
OWEN KING
JESSE KELLERMAN
ART | COVER A
MARIANNA IGNAZZI
BLACK CLOAK #7
ON SALE
JUNE 26
BLACK CLOAK RETURNS!
Something old has awakened beneath the city.
In the five years since the "Essex Fire," Kiros has changed dramatically.
Ex-Black Cloak Phaedra Essex is either the city's greatest hero or
greatest villain, depending on who you ask, and Black Cloak Pax has
a bloody new case, a rookie partner, and absolutely no leads.
CRIME & MYSTERY | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
KELLY THOMPSON
ART | COVER
MEREDITH McCLAREN
NEW STORY ARC
THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #23
ON SALE
JUNE 26
THE EISNER-NOMINATED SERIES RETURNS!
Confronted with an enemy intent on exposing their secrets to the
world, the DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH makes a shocking choice—
go public first. But to understand LEE HARVEY OSWALD's risky
gambit, we have to return to where it all started: Dallas, 1963, as
President John F. Kennedy's motorcade passes the grass knoll…
Multiple Eisner-winning writer JAMES TYNION
IV and acclaimed artist MARTIN SIMMONDS
bring their celebrated series back from hiatus
with the bang heard around the world!
CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY
JAMES TYNION IV
ART | COVER A
MARTIN SIMMONDS
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN
COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE
SEBASTIÁN FIUMARA
NEW STORY ARC
1949 HC
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | SCIENCE FICTION
120 PAGES FULL COLOR 6.625 x 10.1875 INCHES
$18.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 26
STORY | ART | COVER
DUSTIN WEAVER
By day, Detective Blank is a cop on the trail of a vicious serial killer in the year 1949.
But when she sleeps, Blank lives a different life—two hundred years in the future.
Is Detective Blank next on the killer's list? Her dreams may hold the key to the
case, if only she can remember them in time. The danger mounts and the suspense
builds as the detective closes in, in this genre-bending sci-fi noir thriller. For
Detective Blank, to catch the killer will mean facing her greatest mystery—herself.
Collects the entire story of PAKLIS: 1949, as originally published in PAKLIS #5-7
BLOODRIK
128 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 19
STORY | ART | COVER
ANDREW KRAHNKE
A hulking barbarian makes his way across a brutal landscape in
search of food in this fresh take on the sword and sorcery genre,
perfect for fans of GOD COUNTRY and THE GODDAMNED.
BLOODRIK is angry, confused, and starving. Finding nothing but failure in his
usual hunting grounds, the woodsman stomps his way into unfamiliar territory
in an attempt to feed his stomach and heal his wounded ego. What he finds
there will lead him on a journey of madness, violence, fire, and BLOOD!
Collects the entire debut miniseries, plus three bonus short
stories: "Hold Fast," "Head Rot," and "Shatterwing."
Collects BLOODRIK #1-3
COBRA COMMANDER, VOL. 1 TP
STORY
JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART | COVER A
COVER B | DIRECT MARKET
EXCLUSIVE
ANDREA MILANA
ANNALISA LEONI
ON SALE JUNE 19
120 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
The Cobra Threat Begins HERE.
In a world where the Cobra organization hasn't formed, one
man's sinister plans to utilize the mysterious alien substance
known as Energon sends shockwaves across the globe.
Who is Cobra Commander? Where does he come
from? And what horrors is he planning to unleash that will
rock the world—and maybe the universe—to its core?
Red-hot writer JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Superman, DUKE) and
artist ANDREA MILANA (IMPACT WINTER: ROOK) kick off the
second of four action-packed miniseries that will introduce the best
and worst humanity has to offer in the Energon Universe.
Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover by ANDREA
MILANA that will only be printed once.
Collects COBRA COMMANDER #1-5
DUKE, VOL. 1 TP
ON SALE JUNE 5
120 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
STORY
JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART | COVER A
COVER B | DIRECT MARKET
EXCLUSIVE
TOM REILLY
JORDIE BELLAIRE
Codename G.I. Joe Begins HERE.
Conrad Hauser made first contact with an alien being
and lived to tell the tale. But no one, not even Colonel
Hawk, will believe the story of the colossal transforming
robot that nearly killed the man known as Duke.
Now, one of the U.S. Army's most decorated soldiers is on the hunt for answers,
drawn into a conflict that no amount of training could ever prepare him for.
A war that only a real American hero has any chance of surviving…
Superstar writer JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Superman, Batman) and artist TOM
REILLY (The Thing, Ant-Man) kick off the first of four action-packed miniseries that
will introduce the best and worst humanity has to offer in the Energon Universe.
Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover by TOM
REILLY that will only be printed once.
Collects DUKE #1-5
GEIGER DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1 HC
272 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 12 INCHES
$34.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 5
STORY
GEOFF JOHNS
ART | COVER
GARY FRANK
BRAD ANDERSON
THE UNNAMED universe starts here! Set 25 years from now,
a nuclear war has ravaged the planet, and desperate outlaws
battle for survival in a world of radioactive chaos. Out past
the poisoned wasteland lives a man even the Nightcrawlers
and Organ People fear. His name is Tariq Geiger, whose
body has transformed into a living nuclear reactor waiting
to explode. And he will do anything to protect his wife and
children, sealed inside a fallout shelter and completely cut off
from him. But the Warlords of Vegas want Geiger dead, and
if his family must be released into the toxic soup, so be it.
By the critically acclaimed team of writer GEOFF JOHNS, artist
GARY FRANK, colorist BRAD ANDERSON (Doomsday Clock,
Batman Earth One), and letterer ROB LEIGH, this gorgeous,
oversized hardcover collects GEIGER #1-6, portions of GEIGER
80-PAGE GIANT #1, and over 30 pages of bonus material!
GRIZ GROBUS TP
FANTASY | HUMOROUS | SCIENCE FICTION
200 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 8.5 INCHES
$19.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE
JUNE 5
STORY | ART | COVER
SIMON ROY
On a distant planet, a prying scribe, a sentimental constable, and a
mayor resurrect a sleepy town's long-defunct priest-bot. But "Father
Stanley" is not what he seems. Meanwhile, in another universe, a
hungry wizard accidentally conjures a war-god into the body of a
chicken. These two intertwined tales make up GRIZ GROBUS, the
hit Kickstarter graphic novel sensation now at Image Comics!
Perfect for fans of Hayao Miyazaki, Asterix, and Arthur C. Clarke!
I HATE FAIRYLAND COMPENDIUM
ONE: THE WHOLE FLUFFING TALE TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | HUMOROUS
556 PAGES FULL COLOR $34.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 26
STORY | ART | COVER
SKOTTIE YOUNG
Eisner Award-winning writer and artist SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST,
TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) tells the bloody good
tale of the gruesome, grotesque, green-haired GERT!
In this deluxe mega-sized compendium, join Gert, a grown woman trapped in a sixyear-
old girl's body, who has been stuck in the magical world of Fairyland for over
thirty years. All Gert wants is to return home, but with an endless array of cute and
terrifying Fairylanders blocking her every move, she might lose
her mind in the process. We're talking totally fluffing losing it.
Accompanied by a chain-smoking fly named Larry and
her trusty blood-soaked battle axe, Gert battles an army
of cosplay Gerts, a goblin king, and her own sanity, only
to find herself sucked into a fantasy hellscape forever.
Forever ever. Forever ever? Yeah. No biggie.
Collects I HATE FAIRYLAND #1-20 & the I
HATE IMAGE FCBD 2017 special
JUNIOR BAKER THE
RIGHTEOUS FAKER TP
LITERARY | SCIENCE FICTION | SUPERHEROES
168 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 12
STORY
JOE CASEY
ART
RYAN QUACKENBUSH
COVER
RYAN QUACKENBUSH
SONIA HARRIS
THE SURPRISE SEQUEL TO 2011's BUTCHER
BAKER THE RIGHTEOUS MAKER!
Meet Daniel "Dizzy" Baker, a gonzo journalist
chasing superhuman stories in a world that's left
superheroes behind. Stumbling onto the ultimate
story, Baker embarks on a personal vision quest
where his past and his future violently collide.
Collects JUNIOR BAKER THE RIGHTEOUS FAKER #1-5
MIDLIFE (OR HOW TO HERO AT FIFTY!), VOL. 1 TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HUMOROUS | SUPERHEROES
168 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 12
STORY
BRIAN BUCCELLATO
ART | COVER
STEFANO SIMEONE
RUBEN KWAN is a 50-year-old legacy firefighter who's been afraid
of fire his whole life. Instead of running into burning buildings, he
pushes papers, living in the shadow of his father, who died a hero
on the job. After 25 years in the LAFD, he's firmly in the middle
of an unremarkable life…until his new wife gets pregnant and a
random act of courage reveals that Ruben is FIREPROOF!
New York Times-bestselling writer BRIAN BUCCELLATO (The Flash,
Chicken Devil, Justice League, Godzilla vs. Kong) teams up with star artist
STEFANO SIMEONE (RADIANT BLACK, The Last Days of Black Hammer)
to tell the totally relatable story of a middle-aged man who embarks on the
greatest midlife crisis of all: becoming a superhero—and a DAD—at fifty!
Collects MIDLIFE (OR HOW TO HERO AT FIFTY!) #1-6
OUR BONES DUST TP
144 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 12
STORY | COVER
BEN STENBECK
ART
BEN STENBECK
DAVE STEWART
When an AI archaeologist on a final mission to post-apocalyptic Earth
finds a feral child that's equal parts predator and prey, they form an
unlikely bond. Together, the two are hunted by a family of nomadic
cannibals across a brutal and bloody landscape, even as a homicidal
mechanical menace lurks in the shadows. Finding hope by the end of
this horrific adventure may just prove to be very difficult—for everyone!
OUR BONES DUST is the first solo outing of long-time
MIKE MIGNOLA collaborator BEN STENBECK, artist on
Baltimore, Witchfinder, Frankenstein, and Koshchei!
Collects OUR BONES DUST #1-4, plus a bonus
sketchbook section and variant covers
PETROL HEAD, VOL. 1 TP
144 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)
ON SALE JUNE 5
STORY
ROB WILLIAMS
ART | COVER
PYE PARR
In a climate crisis-ravaged future metropolis, an old,
grumpy, obsolete, smoke-belching, cigar-chomping,
HOTROD-RACING ROBOT is one 12-year-old girl's only
hope. Together, can they outrace the chasing Robo-Cops
with an invention that might just save humanity?
"PETROL HEAD is unreal. This must be one of the most exciting
comics, both visually and story, I've seen in ages. Get this
ordered!" —MARK MILLAR (Kingsman, Marvel's Civil War)
Collects PETROL HEAD #1-5
QUEST, VOL. 1 TP
128 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 5
STORY
JONATHAN LUNA
CRYSTAL WOOD
ART | COVER
JONATHAN LUNA
In a land inspired by Southeast Asia, Princess Anya's new
husband Prince Devyan is violently abducted by three
giant demons at their wedding. Anya sets out on an epic
journey with a growing band of loyal warriors, crossing
deadly landscapes and battling horrifying demons.
What will she sacrifice to save the man she loves?
Collects QUEST #1-5
ROCK CANDY MOUNTAIN COMPLETE TP
ON SALE
JUNE 19
STORY
KYLE STARKS
ART
KYLE STARKS
CHRIS SCHWEIZER
COVER
MATT KINDT
The Eisner-nominated tale of tough-as-nails hobos
in a magical post-WWII America is collected here for
the first time in a brand-new complete edition!
The world's toughest hobo is searching for the mysterious
sinners' heaven—Rock Candy Mountain. But why? And why
is the Literal Devil chasing him? Jackson will have to survive
underground fight clubs, trainyard bullies, the toughest FBI
agent you've ever seen, prison, newfound friendships, and
more if he's going to make it to his destination. A kung fu
hobo epic, the likes of which you've never seen before!
Written and drawn by KYLE STARKS, with colors by CHRIS SCHWEIZER,
and featuring a brand-new cover designed by MATT KINDT!
Collects ROCK CANDY MOUNTAIN #1-8 and
includes additional bonus material!
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HUMOROUS | FANTASY
232 PAGES FULL COLOR $19.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
THE DEAD LUCKY, VOL. 2 TP
ON SALE
JUNE 5
STORY
MELISSA FLORES
ART | COVER
FRENCH CARLOMAGNO
In the aftermath of the Battle for San Francisco, Bibi
struggles with her new responsibilities as a corporate
superhero—but when an unexpected face from her
past resurfaces, threatening to redefine everything she
thinks she believes, Bibi will have to decide what she's
willing to sacrifice to bring Morrow down for good.
THE DEAD LUCKY is a Massive-Verse series.
Collects THE DEAD LUCKY #7-12
LGBTQ+ | SCIENCE FICTION | SUPERHEROES
160 PAGES FULL COLOR $17.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
FRIDAY, BOOK THREE:
CHRISTMASTIME IS HERE AGAIN TP
STORY
ED BRUBAKER
ART
MARCOS MARTÍN
MUNTSA VICENTE
COVER
MARCOS MARTÍN
Yellowjackets meets The Chilling Adventures
of Sabrina in the third and final volume of this
genre-defying, older-YA masterpiece trilogy from
two of comics' most acclaimed talents!
Friday Fitzhugh has been sent back to the night she first
arrived in Kings Hill. But the question is why: to save
Lancelot Jones, the smartest boy in the world, or to have to
watch him die yet again? Is she traveling in time, or caught
in a time loop? And what is the White Lady's secret plan
for their town back in the present time? All will be revealed
in the stunning final chapter of this post-YA masterpiece!
128 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 9 INCHES
$15.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE | ADVANCE SOLICIT
JULY 24
INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 4 TP
ON SALE
JUNE 5
STORY
ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART
RYAN OTTLEY
BILL CRABTREE
COVER
CORY WALKER
DAVE McCAIG
NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO!
These all-new definitive softcover editions collect
the entire INVINCIBLE comic book series from
the very beginning, with stunning new covers
from CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG.
While Mark Grayson—aka Invincible—continues
to deal with the loss of his father, he finds himself
face-to-face with a massive amount of villains
and the worst conflict of all: teenage love!
Collects INVINCIBLE #20-24 & INVINCIBLE #0
ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SUPERHEROES
144 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 9 INCHES
$14.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
KAYA, BOOK 3 TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION
144 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE
JUNE 26
STORY | ART | COVER
WES CRAIG
Kaya and Jin barter a deal with a band of pirates that can deliver them to their
long-dreamed-of safe harbor. But to earn their passage, first they'll have to
track down a rebellious princess in a city on the edge of revolution!
"KAYA is the ongoing all-ages title we've been waiting for! Combining the wonder of
JEFF SMITH's Bone with the adventure of KAZU KIBUSHI's Amulet, KAYA is a perfect
example of a comic that can hook anyone AND keep them coming back every month."
—Patrick Brower, Challengers Comics + Conversation, Chicago
"KAYA is effortlessly great. A beautiful apocalyptic fantasy where master
storyteller WES CRAIG pulls you in right from page one."
—CHIP ZDARSKY (PUBLIC DOMAIN, Batman, Daredevil)
"KAYA introduces readers to an exciting and vibrant world with a one-of-akind
creator at the helm. WES CRAIG is taking us to new places in both writing
and art while doing it in astounding fashion. CHECK THIS OUT!"
—DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB!, TRANSFORMERS)
2023 Ringo Award nominee for Best Kids Comic and Best Cartoonist
Collects KAYA #12-17
ALSO AVAILABLE
PHANTOM ROAD, VOL. 2 TP
ON SALE
JUNE 5
STORY
JEFF LEMIRE
ART | COVER
GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA
JORDIE BELLAIRE
Grindhouse horror meets high-concept supernatural
fantasy in the second volume of the bold new series
from JEFF LEMIRE (THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS,
LITTLE MONSTERS) and GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ
WALTA (The Vision, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D: Old
Man Whittier), the Eisner Award-nominated creative
team behind the bestselling Sentient series.
Birdie and Dom continue their journey through the Other Place in an attempt
to safely deliver their ward. But when they find themselves stopping at an
abandoned roadside circus, the trip takes another wildly surreal u-turn.
Collects PHANTOM ROAD #6-10
FANTASY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
136 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
SAVAGE DRAGON: THE ULTIMATE
COLLECTION, VOL. 3 HC
SUPERHEROES
400 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 11 INCHES
$39.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE | ADVANCE SOLICIT
OCTOBER 2
STORY | ART | COVER
ERIK LARSEN
Savage Dragon's formative years collected at last! This MASSIVE hardcover
continues the deluxe re-presentation of the Savage Dragon's greatest
adventures! Featuring team-ups with Spawn! Hellboy! WildStar! The Maxx!
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Plus: Dragon gets engaged! Rapture has
a baby! And the classic showdown between God and the Devil! SAVAGE
DRAGON: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION, VOL. 3 is a must-have for any
fearless Fin-Addict in search of an easy entry point into one of Image
Comics' longest-running series! Introduction by GEOFF JOHNS.
Collects SAVAGE DRAGON #22-35
AIN'T NO GRAVE #2 (OF 5)
ON SALE
JUNE 12
STORY
SKOTTIE YOUNG
ART | COVER
JORGE CORONA
Ryder seeks out Death in the city of Cypress, but
quickly realizes that Death is on the hunt for her
as well. She's a wanted woman, and every bullet in
this dark place is looking to put her in a grave.
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN #2 (OF 3)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | FAIRY TALES, FOLK TALES,
LEGENDS & MYTHOLOGY
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 5
STORY
SEAN LEWIS
ART | COVER
JONATHAN MARKS
BARRAVECCHIA
The Viking has taken control of the boat, and through
the tempest, he heads to England. It's a land he has
ancient history with, and a land whose queen is dressing
for war with him. With the Bear, he stalks its streets
destroying British soldiers. Until he finds a home—and
a whole other story to take out on the British flag.
BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #2
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION | SUPERHEROES
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 26
Rebuilding a brand—even one as ubiquitous as
Blood Squad Seven—has its challenges. For one
thing, even superheroes aren't perfect. What
happens when that imperfection slips through
the cracks? What sacrifices is this new team
willing to make? Plus, a flashback to 1992—
guest-starring the original Savage Dragon!
STORY
JOE CASEY
ART | COVER A
PAUL FRY
COVER B
CHRIS CROSS
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
ELIZABETH TORQUE
COVER D | 1:20 INCENTIVE
JIM RUGG
THE CABINET #5 (OF 5)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 26
STORY
DAVID EBELTOFT
JORDAN HART
ART | COVER A
CHIARA RAIMONDI
COVER B | CONNECTING
VARIANT
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE,
CONNECTING VARIANT
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE,
CONNECTING VARIANT
MARGUERITE SAUVAGE
In this electrifying and soul-stirring conclusion, Avani
and Trent put the Cabinet's teleportation abilities to
the test! Which may or may not result in someone
plummeting 100+ feet to their possible demise! If that
wasn't enough, our heroes' journey accelerates as Avani's
world is turned upside down when she discovers that
the mistake she's been trying to fix might've already
corrected itself…but in the worst possible way!
MINISERIES FINALE
THE DEVIANT #6 (OF 9)
CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | LGBTQ+
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 12
One of the grimmest chapters in Milwaukee's history
repeats itself as the law descends on Michael
Schmitz, eerily echoing the Deviant Killer's arrest
half a century ago. But is Michael the copycat
murderer…or just another outsider primed to take
the blame for an act of horror he didn't commit?
STORY
JAMES TYNION IV
ART | COVER A
JOSHUA HIXSON
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
CHRIS SHEHAN
COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE
DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
DRAWING BLOOD #3 (OF 12)
ON SALE
JUNE 26
A funeral, an angry widow, a talking statue, a crazed
mob, a silent-movie nightmare, and a face-off with
murderous Lithuanian gangsters. It's another tricky
day for Shane "Books" Bookman, a comic book
creator who rode the roller coaster of fame and
fortune and ended up…in a whole lotta trouble!
STORY
KEVIN EASTMAN
DAVID AVALLONE
ART
BEN BISHOP
TROY LITTLE
KEVIN EASTMAN
COVER A
KEVIN EASTMAN
COVER B
BEN BISHOP
COVER C
SIMON BISLEY
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | HISTORICAL KEVIN EASTMAN
FICTION | HUMOROUS
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
FERAL #4
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 19
MORE ANIMAL HORROR IN THIS ONGOING SERIES
FROM THE CREATORS OF STRAY DOGS!
The indoor cats finally come home, but so do their secrets! After
surviving the rabies-infested forest, can the cats survive…each other?!?
And what exactly is lurking in the basement?
Don't get bit.
Don't get scratched.
Don't become…FERAL.
STORY
TONY FLEECS
ART
TRISH FORSTNER
TONE RODRIGUEZ
BRAD SIMPSON
COVERS A & B
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
TRISH FORSTNER
TONY FLEECS
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE
AMY MEBBERSON
THE FORGED #9
ON SALE
JUNE 19
CrazyJo must lead Scimitar-3 alongside two other Forged teams
into T-space on a mission that spells genocide for the Phobes,
while the KIA-listed Vic finds herself face-to-face with an old
frenemy. On Throneworld, Davian enters an uneasy alliance with
a Cassandra, but will their truce lead to revelations about the
Empress's true agenda, or is it just part of a longer game?
STORY
GREG RUCKA
ERIC TRAUTMANN
ART | COVER
MIKE HENDERSON
ACTION & ADVENTURE | LGBTQ+ | SCIENCE FICTION
64 PAGES FULL COLOR 8.375 x 10.875 INCHES
$6.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 19
SERPENTOR…TRIUMPHANT?
The Joes must fight wars on two fronts, as
Cobra Island AND Springfield become key
battlegrounds in the war with Serpentor.
But Destro has his own plans…
G.I. JOE: A REAL
AMERICAN HERO #307
ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN
| SCIENCE FICTION | SUPERHEROES
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
STORY
LARRY HAMA
ART
PAUL PELLETIER
TONY KORDOS
FRANCESCO SEGALA
COVER A
ANDY KUBERT
BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B
ANDY KUBERT
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
BRAD WALKER
FRANCESCO SEGALA
B
C
GEIGER #3
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 12
STORY
GEOFF JOHNS
ART | COVER A
COVER C | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE
GARY FRANK
BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B
DEAN HASPIEL
Tariq Geiger surrounds himself with some
dangerous friends. His two-headed wolf Barney
bears the trauma of the fateful night that Geiger
found him. And he and Geiger's surprising new
companion try to atone for a life of unfettered
violence and brutality. But even between the three
of them, they are no match for the many threats
in pursuit. Plus, the return of Junkyard Joe!
GROMMETS #2 (OF 7)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION | HUMOROUS
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 26
The Grommets' big day out! After some fine dining
at the Bell, Rick and Brian meet up with the Jens
to skate a parking garage. They'll face security
guards, jock thugs, and wipeouts in a classic
day of unsupervised danger, fun, and adventure
in the lives of 80s suburban latchkey kids.
STORY
RICK REMENDER
BRIAN POSEHN
ART
BRETT PARSON
MORENO DINISIO
COVER A
BRETT PARSON
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
ALEX RIEGEL
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #33
ON SALE
JUNE 26
With no powers and no way to heal himself,
the Gunslinger seeks the aid of an old
friend and discovers he has a new ally!
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
TODD McFARLANE
ART
CARLO BARBERI
COVER A
DANIEL HENRIQUES
COVER B
JONATHAN WAYSHAK
THE HOLY ROLLER #7 (OF 9)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY
| HUMOROUS | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 19
STORY
RICK REMENDER
ANDY SAMBERG
JOE TROHMAN
ART | COVER A
ROLAND BOSCHI
MORENO DINISIO
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
MORENO DINISIO
The day has come! The horrors of yesterday
rise like a zombie and infect modern thinking!
Everyone's been poisoned, leading to a sickness
that blinds them, and only one man can see
the light, only one man can save us from
ourselves—it's probably our hero, right?!
I HATE FAIRYLAND (2022) #15
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | HUMOROUS
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 5
STORY
SKOTTIE YOUNG
ART | COVERS A & B
IT'S THE RISE OF GERTZILLA! As Gert and Larry BRETT BEAN
reach the end of Fairyland, the little baby Gertlins
from a year ago are now decidedly NOT little
and are in fact huge, slobbering, Gert-eating
monsters. With a little help from Virgil, the team
pulls together one final weapon to kill 'em all….
END OF STORY ARC
THE INFERNALS #5
FANTASY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 26
STORY
RYAN PARROTT
NOAH GARDNER
ART | COVER A
JOHN J. PEARSON
COVER B
JONATHAN GLAPION
The battle for Bethlehem begins. Sam makes
a fateful decision. Abe meets his father.
KAYA #19
ON SALE
JUNE 5
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
STORY | COVER A
WES CRAIG
ART
WES CRAIG
JUNI BA
COVER B
JIM MAHFOOD
What's happened to Kaya's magic arm? What
strange lands have her adventures taken her to,
and where is her brother Jin? Glimpse Kaya's
future in this shocking standalone story! Featuring
a backup story by rising star JUNI BA.
102
KILLADELPHIA #36
CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
40 PAGES FULL COLOR AND B&W EDITION
$3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 5
STORY
RODNEY BARNES
ART
JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
GERMAN ERRAMOUSPE
COVER A
COVER C | NOIR EDITION
JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
COVER B
VIKTOR FARRO
"DEATH BE NOT PROUD," Part Six (of Six)
The latest arc of the sold-out Eisner Award-nominated
series arrives at its explosive conclusion! For the
first time, bringing together Spawn, Savage Dragon,
and the cursed one known as Blacula himself!
From RODNEY BARNES, the writer and executive
producer behind HBO's Winning Time, and JASON
SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.
PLUS: A backup story featuring Hell's
baddest badass, Johnny Gatlin!
Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring
black-and-white line art interiors!
END OF STORY ARC
KING SPAWN #35
ON SALE
JUNE 12
Spawn has always had a target on his back, but he
recently found out it was bigger than he ever realized.
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
TODD McFARLANE
ART
JAVI FERNANDEZ
COVER A
KEVIN KEANE
COVER B
JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
THE LAST MERMAID #4
ON SALE
JUNE 5
Secrets unfold when a mysterious stranger
joins the mermaid. At long last, the mermaid
reveals her desperate lifelong mission.
And much to her shock, the stranger
claims to know the way to fulfilling her
dream. But can the cautious mermaid put
her trust in this enigmatic wanderer?
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR 8.25 x 9.5 INCHES
$3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY | ART | COVER A
DEREK KIRK KIM
LEGO NINJAGO:
SHATTERSPIN #2 (OF 5)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)
ON SALE
JUNE 26
Enter a New and Terrifying Realm—The Wyldness!
Garmadon comes face-to-face with a new foe: The
Lycan King! But as the truth behind the Wolf Clan and
the power of Shatterspin are revealed, Garmadon faces
his most terrifying challenge: training new students!
LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and Knob configurations, the Minifigure and NINJAGO
are ™ and/or © LEGO Group. 2024 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.
STORY | COVER A
TRI VUONG
ART
TRI VUONG
RICCARDO ROBALDO
K.J. DIAZ
COVER B
JUSTIN MASON
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
KELLY McMAHON
LOCAL MAN #11
ON SALE
JUNE 26
The fate of Farmington is on the line, and Jack Xaver
is all out of friends. Now, to stop the Faceless Horde,
Local Man will do any damn thing…including giving
himself over to the evil of the Fright! But there's
one being more malevolent than an ancient alien
fear god in town…former U.S. VP Dan Quayle.
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY | ART | COVERS A&C
TONY FLEECS
TIM SEELEY
COVER B
TOM RANEY
BRIAN REBER
LOVE EVERLASTING #15
ROMANCE | HORROR | FANTASY
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 5
"JUST WEST OF LOVE," Part Five
Joan and the Cowboy know each other now; their
secrets, their hopes, and their regrets. All that's left
is the blood that needs to be spilled. The Eisner and
Harvey-nominated series reaches its halfway point
with this climatic issue, as the woman behind the
curtain is revealed and everything changes.
STORY
TOM KING
ART | COVER
ELSA CHARRETIER
END OF STORY ARC
MONOLITH #2 (OF 3)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 12
STORY
SEAN LEWIS
ART
VALERIO GIANGIORDANO
COVER
FRANCESCO MATTINA
The battle between Monolith and Omega Spawn rages
across the stars. And unfortunately for them, it will all
come crashing down where they least expect it.
MONSTRESS #52
FANTASY | HORROR | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY
MARJORIE LIU
ART | COVER A
SANA TAKEDA
ON SALE
JUNE 26
To fight back against her father's destruction,
Maika must seek out more of her mother's
secrets—and grapple with the role she
plays in each parent's legacy.
MOON MAN #5
SCIENCE FICTION | SUPERHEROES
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
KYLE HIGGINS
SCOTT "KID CUDI" MESCUDI
ART | COVER A
MARCO LOCATI
COVER B
FRENCH CARLOMAGNO
COVER C
PARIS ALLEYNE
ON SALE
JUNE 26
Ramon dives deeper into the mystery of his powers and
learns a truth that changes everything. With his family on
the line, Ramon will have to decide where he stands—
and find out who he can trust to stand with him.
NAPALM LULLABY #4
ON SALE
JUNE 12
More secrets of the sanctified city are revealed
as our family of antiheroes ventures deeper into
the dome in search of the Glorious Leader while
trying to outrun the Sin Police, only to encounter
the unimaginable power of the Janitor's wrath.
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SUPERHEROES
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
RICK REMENDER
ART | COVER A
BENGAL
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
MATIAS BERGARA
NIGHTS #8
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | HUMOROUS
| OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 26
STORY
WYATT KENNEDY
ART | COVER
LUIGI FORMISANO
Yo, isn't it wild people still think folks give
drugs to trick 'r treaters? Read a book.
Anyway, there's a headless body running
around Santo Pedro murdering people. Matt's
Halloween party starts at 8. BYOB.
THE ONE HAND #5 (OF 5)
CRIME & MYSTERY | SCIENCE FICTION | DYSTOPIAN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 5
STORY
RAM V
ART
LAURENCE CAMPBELL
LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A
LAURENCE CAMPBELL
LEE LOUGHRIDGE
TOM MULLER
COVER B
SUMIT KUMAR
LEE LOUGHRIDGE
TOM MULLER
Ari Nassar is on the cusp of catching the One Hand Killer and
getting the answers he has sought. But is Ari truly ready for
the soul-crushing revelations about the murders, his world,
and the darkness that lies beyond the truth? The gruesome
crime drama comes to its mind-blowing conclusion!
Grippingly written by award-winning writer RAM V
(The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, Swamp Thing) with
hauntingly atmospheric art and covers by LAURENCE
CAMPBELL (Old Haunts, BPRD: Hell on Earth) and LEE
LOUGHRIDGE (DEADLY CLASS), THE ONE HAND is a
miniseries that will keep you guessing until the very end.
For fans of Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, and Black Mirror.
MINISERIES FINALE
RAT CITY #3
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION
| SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 19
STORY
ERICA SCHULTZ
ART | COVER
ZÉ CARLOS
Peter Cairn, the Deviant, has decided that
he is done hiding; he is taking the fight
directly to those who created him!
REDCOAT #3
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 19
THE UNNAMED's immortal hero, Simon
Pure, has made a lot more enemies
than friends through the centuries.
None more so than the macabre cabal
of hooded cult figures relentlessly
chasing him through those centuries!
But 13-year-old Albert Einstein claims
to know how to help Simon unlock his
true powers…if Simon will let him.
STORY
GEOFF JOHNS
ART
BRYAN HITCH
ANDREW CURRIE
BRAD ANDERSON
COVER A
WRAPAROUND
COVER C | 1:50 FOIL
INCENTIVE
BRYAN HITCH
BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B
MAHMUD ASRAR
MATTHEW WILSON
ROGUE SUN #20
OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | SUPERHEROES | SUPERVILLAINS
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 19
STORY
RYAN PARROTT
ART
ABEL
COVER A
STEFANO SIMEONE
Stretched to his limits, Rogue Sun encounters a
mysterious new ally—but who is DIVINITY, and
what dangerous secrets are buried in her past?
ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series.
ROOK: EXODUS #3
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE
JUNE 26
As Rook and Dire Wolf are hunted by the bear warden
Ursaw, they need allies to fight back. Dire Wolf takes
them to a secret sanctuary called the Oasis, where we
meet another enigmatic Warden and his formidable
crew. But can they be trusted? And whose side are
they really on? Also: If you think you know how sick
and twisted Ursaw is, you've seen nothing yet!
STORY
GEOFF JOHNS
ART | COVERS A & B
COVER C | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE
JASON FABOK
BRAD ANDERSON
THE SACRIFICERS #9
ON SALE
JUNE 5
With the world falling deeper into chaos, the
consequences of Pigeon's choices come back
to haunt him. Now, he must decide if he'll be
consumed by guilt and loss, or if he'll rise
up to take his vengeance on the gods.
DYSTOPIAN | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
RICK REMENDER
ART | COVER A
MAX FIUMARA
DAVE McCAIG
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
FILIPE ANDRADE
SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #4
ON SALE
JUNE 26
Just when they thought they'd cracked the case, another
body turns up. The killer is constantly one step ahead
of them, and Sam is beginning to doubt his abilities.
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
TODD McFARLANE
ART
SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI
COVER
DON AGUILLO
SAVAGE DRAGON #271
ON SALE
JUNE 19
The Rascally Rodent Returns! The famous
star of stage has his eyes set on Maxine
Dragon and Malcolm, and the S.O.S. have
their hands full trying to protect her! Comes
with our highest possible recommendation!
ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY | ART | COVERS A&B
ERIK LARSEN
THE SCORCHED #31
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 19
STORY
JOHN LAYMAN
ART
STEPHEN SEGOVIA
COVER A
RAYMOND GAY
COVER B
TONTON REVOLVER
The man that Jessica Priest has tried for so
long to forget has returned to her life. Not
only has he returned, but he wants her back
under his control, and he doesn't care who
he needs to kill to make that happen!
THE SIX FINGERS #5 (OF 5)
CRIME & MYSTERY | SCIENCE FICTION | DYSTOPIAN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 26
STORY
DAN WATTERS
ART
SUMIT KUMAR
LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A
SUMIT KUMAR
LEE LOUGHRIDGE
TOM MULLER
COVER B
LAURENCE CAMPBELL
LEE LOUGHRIDGE
TOM MULLER
Soaked in blood and steeped in the secrets
of Neo Novena, there may only be one way
out for serial killer Johannes in the bonechilling
conclusion to the gruesome series!
Grippingly written by writer DAN WATTERS (HOME
SICK PILOTS, Loki) with hauntingly atmospheric
art and covers by SUMIT KUMAR (Man-Bat, These
Savage Shores) and LEE LOUGHRIDGE (DEADLY
CLASS), THE SIX FINGERS is a miniseries that
will keep you on the edge until the very end.
For fans of Blade Runner, Ghost in
the Shell, and Black Mirror.
MINISERIES FINALE
SOMETHING EPIC #11
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | FAIRY TALES,
FOLK TALES, LEGENDS & MYTHOLOGY | FANTASY
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE
JUNE 12
STORY | ART | COVERS A-D
SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI
In the deepest depths of an imaginary primordial
jungle, Noa and D seek council from Mother
Nature—the first goddess—who points them to
the nine mythic realms in search of a thunder god.
Features 32 full pages of pure story and art!
SPAWN #355
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 26
STORY
RORY McCONVILLE
TODD McFARLANE
ART
BRETT BOOTH
COVER A
VON RANDAL
COVER B
MARK SPEARS
Bludd's new assassin is hot on Spawn's heels,
and without the ability to disappear into the
shadows, it's only a matter of time before he
finds him. Will this be their final face-off?
ST. MERCY, VOL. 2: GODLAND #3 (OF 4)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION
| OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
JUNE 12
The violent life Mercy hoped to escape has followed
her to Hollywood as the ancient gods are determined
to reclaim their gold. Now, with the help of a rising
star named Scott, Mercy is determined to end the
curse that torments her and her ancient Incan sisters
Quispe and Toctollissica. But her new circle of
celebrity friends are not all who they appear to be,
and they have plans of their own…plans that may
end Mercy's immortality in a whirlwind of blood.
STORY
JOHN ZUUR PLATTEN
ART | COVER A
ATILIO ROJO
COVER B
GIUSEPPE CAFARO
ATILIO ROJO
TRANSFORMERS #9
ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE
JUNE 12
The wars on Cybertron and Earth
converge in ways the Autobots and
Decepticons never expected…
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE
JONATHAN WAYSHAK
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE
DAVID BALDEON
STORY
DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
ART | COVER B
JORGE CORONA
MIKE SPICER
COVER A
DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
MIKE SPICER
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE,
CONNECTING VARIANT
KAREN S. DARBOE
UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE
FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES! #3 (OF 4)
Kate's quest for revenge
creates unexpected
dangers as she closes
in on the serial killer
known as Collier and
discovers their surprising
connection to the
creature that dwells
within the rainforest.
STORY
DAN WATTERS
RAM V
ART | COVER A
MATTHEW ROBERTS
DAVE STEWART
COVER B
COVER D | 1:25 CLASSIC
HORROR INCENTIVE
JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
COVER C | 1:10
CONNECTING INCENTIVE
DANI
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE
ANWITA CITRIYA
COVER F | 1:75 INCENTIVE
DAVID TALASKI
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE JUNE 26
VOID RIVALS #10
ON SALE
JUNE 26
Secrets of the Sacred Ring revealed!
VOID RIVALS finally puts the
"energon" in their corner of
the Energon Universe!
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE,
CONNECTING VARIANT
ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO
CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE
MARCIO TAKARA
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE
ANNIE WU
STORY
ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART
LORENZO DE FELICI
PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER A
LORENZO DE FELICI
COVER B
CORY WALKER
ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #90
HORROR | DYSTOPIAN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 5
For those in Alexandria, tensions continue
to brew from outside and within.
This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL
COLOR also features another installment of
Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.
STORY
ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART | COVER B
CHARLIE ADLARD
DAVE McCAIG
COVER A
DAVID FINCH
DAVE McCAIG
COVER C | CONNECTING
VARIANT
ANNIE WU
COVER D
JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #91
HORROR | DYSTOPIAN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
JUNE 19
The group's excursions outside Alexandria become
increasingly dangerous with few rewards…
STORY
ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART | COVER B
CHARLIE ADLARD
DAVE McCAIG
COVER A
DAVID FINCH
DAVE McCAIG
COVER C | CONNECTING
VARIANT
SEAN PHILLIPS
JACOB PHILLIPS
THE WEATHERMAN, VOL. 3 #6 (OF 7)
SCIENCE FICTION | ACTION & ADVENTURE
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY
JODY LEHEUP
ART | COVER
NATHAN FOX
ON SALE JUNE 12
THE WEATHERMAN saga reaches its stunning
climax in this must-read penultimate issue.
THE WHISPER QUEEN #2 (OF 3)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | LGBTQ+
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US COVER B $4.99 US
M MATURE (AGES 18+)
The disgraced assassin Javro leads her friends
to find her son. But first they need to get past
the legendary killer…the Dark Whisper.
Don't miss this miniseries sequel to THE WHITE
TREES by CHIP ZDARSKY (NEWBURN, Batman)
and KRIS ANKA (Across the Spider-Verse)!
STORY
CHIP ZDARSKY
ART | COVER A
KRIS ANKA
COVER B
MARIA LLOVET
ON SALE JUNE 12
W0RLDTR33 #11
Agent Silk's determination brought
her face-to-face with PH34R in a
confrontation that may cost Silk her
sanity—if not her life. But PH34R
isn't acting alone. As the second arc
of the smash-hit sci-fi/horror series
reaches its harrowing climax, the
architect behind the Undernet's
return steps out of the shadows.
DYSTOPIAN | HORROR | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY
JAMES TYNION IV
ART
FERNANDO BLANCO
JORDIE BELLAIRE
COVER A
FERNANDO BLANCO
COVER B
JORGE FORNES
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ
WALTA
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE
JESUS SAIZ
ON SALE JUNE 26