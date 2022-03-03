AfterShock Tells Comics Retailers They Did Not Order Enough We Live #1

At the ComicsPRO Retailer Summit that ran over the weekend, AfterShock, Steve Rotterdam ran the rather aggressive boxing ring-themed video presentation, but Marc Hammond as Senior Retail Sales Development Manager looked through recent and upcoming releases. First he teased a bunch of new comic book creators lined up for June 2022.

That would be Paul Tobin and Alfredo Alburquerque, James Patrick and Runine, and Mark Sable and Alberto Locati, all with new comic books launching in June. Marc Hammon also talked about the upcoming new We Live series, launching with two separate first issues for We Live: Rise Of The Palladiums with different stories in each, We Live: Rise Of The Palladiums #1 White and We Live: Rise Of The Palladiums #1 Black.

But unlike certain other publishers, they are doing something about it, stating that AfterShock is doing its biggest overprint of the We Live: Rise Of The Palladiums launch issues in the publisher's history and retailers will be able to reorder the series without any reorder fees charged by Diamond Comic Distributors as you might expect.

WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #1 BLACK CVR A MIRANDA

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221112

JAN221113 – WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #1 BLACK CVR B FREE 15 COPY NGUYEN

JAN221114 – WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #1 BLACK CVR B 15 COPY NGUYEN INCV – 4.99

(W) Inaki Miranda, Roy Miranda (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

We are back into the hopeful, apocalyptic world of Tala and Hototo.

Year 2090. Six years have passed since Salvation Day, when Palladions, with their majestic powers, emerged as the protectors of humanity, saving the five remaining Megalopolis and securing the future of the human species.

But nothing stays and the horizon always brings a new storm.

These are dark times. Death, famine and desperation lurk around the streets of Megalopolis 9. The shield has lost thirty percent of its reach. The New Nature has learned to create cuts in the energy channels that power the Beacon and the Palladions. A neverending horde of beasts siege the remains of the city, increasing the desperation among the population.

The responsibility of keeping the city afloat lies on the shoulders of Generals Nesbo and Terrassa, who have to resort to risky survival measures. The reconnection missions are the only thing that is keeping the population secure…but nothing seems enough.

Powerlessness corners the Palladions, who fear not being able to protect the city.

Everything is black, except for the white snow that covers with silence the dying, black present.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS BLACK TRADING CARD PACK

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221115

Heightening the excitement and appeal of AfterShock's #1 selling title, the Miranda Brothers have created collectible trading cards for each issue in this story arc – one unique card design per each individual issue. Use them as promotional giveaways with purchase, reward WE LIVE subscribers, sell them individually directly to customers – it's up to you! Available to retailers as an open order item in packs of 20 for $4.99 each.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #1 WHITE CVR A MIRANDA

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221116

JAN221117 – WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #1 WHITE CVR B FREE 15 COPY DOE IN

JAN221118 – WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #1 WHITE CVR B 15 COPY DOE INCV – 4.99

(W) Inaki Miranda, Roy Miranda (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

We are back into the hopeful, apocalyptic world of Tala and Hototo.

Year 2090. Six years have passed since Salvation Day, when Palladions, with their majestic powers, emerged as the protectors of humanity, saving the five remaining Megalopolis and securing the future of the human species.

But nothing stays and the horizon always brings a new storm.

These are dark times. Death, famine and desperation lurk around the streets of Megalopolis 9. The shield has lost thirty percent of its reach. The New Nature has learnt to create cuts in the energy channels that power the Beacon and the Palladions. A neverending horde of beasts siege the remains of the city, increasing the desperation among the population.

The responsibility of keeping the city afloat lies on the shoulders of Generals Nesbo and Terrassa, who have to resort to risky survival measures. Journeying outside of the city in search of food is the only thing that is keeping the population alive, but nothing seems enough.

Fear opens its way through Megalopolis 9 like a great crack of faith that separate more and more the population from the Palladions.

Snow covers the city with a heavy white mantle, invoking oblivion and nothingness.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS WHITE TRADING CARD PACK

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221119

Heightening the excitement and appeal of AfterShock's #1 selling title, the Miranda Brothers have created collectible trading cards for each issue in this story arc – one unique card design per each individual issue. Use them as promotional giveaways with purchase, reward WE LIVE subscribers, sell them individually directly to customers – it's up to you! Available to retailers as an open order item in packs of 20 for $4.99 each.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99