Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country

Afua Richardson burst into my awareness as the artist on Genius, the Top Cow comic written by Marc Bernadin, a revolution set among LA riots that gained renewed attention this year. She has also worked on Wolf Of Wakanda at Marvel and has created covers across the industry for Batman, Attack on Titan, Mad Max, X-Men, Marvel Voices, and more. She has also been announced as working on a Blade comic for Marvel and for the late Senator John Lewis graphic novel Run from IDW. Of late, she has also been hired by HBO to work on the TV series Lovecraft Country.

The series called upon Richardson to create the comic book artwork created by the character Diana Freeman, played by Jada Harris. Under the supervision of Props Master John Paul Jones and Director Misha Green, Afua created the world that Diana, or Dee, envisions, as The Interplanetary Adventures Of Orithyia Blue based on her father's adventures.

She tweeted on social media, "I remember the revisions to Orinthia happened on set filming Diana Yelling as Atticus came thru the window. I was huddled in a corner with a tiny table lamp, trying to make dynamic letters in the dark so we could hand quick changes to Misha. It was exciting!"

As well as the comic books that gather such attention (plenty of it unwelcome) within the show, she also draws the images that Diana draws on the maps that reflect her father's notes collected in the Safe Negro travel guide on the Green Book.

As well as the drawings she makes of the creatures summoned to follow and assault her, Topsy and Bopsy ripped from the nightmares of Uncle Tom's Cabin. Richardson also produced the following Lovecraft Country image for a Vanity Fair article, featuring Leti and Tic, which she created a very limited 40-piece run of. At the time of writing, there is a handful left.

Not only that, but you can take a masterclass in illustrating for TV, free, with Afua Richardson, courtesy of NYCC, MCM, and Metaverse…

In which she showed off a lot more of her work…

You can see more of Afua Richardson's work on her very informative and detailed website…