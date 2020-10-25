Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Afua Richardson burst into my awareness as the artist on Genius, the Top Cow comic written by Marc Bernadin, a revolution set among LA riots that gained renewed attention this year. She has also worked on Wolf Of Wakanda at Marvel and has created covers across the industry for Batman, Attack on Titan, Mad Max, X-Men, Marvel Voices, and more. She has also been announced as working on a Blade comic for Marvel and for the late Senator John Lewis graphic novel Run from IDW. Of late, she has also been hired by HBO to work on the TV series Lovecraft Country.

The series called upon Richardson to create the comic book artwork created by the character Diana Freeman, played by Jada Harris. Under the supervision of Props Master John Paul Jones and Director Misha Green, Afua created the world that Diana, or Dee,  envisions, as The Interplanetary Adventures Of Orithyia Blue based on her father's adventures.

Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
Afua Richardson artwork for Lovecraft Country
Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
Afua Richardson artwork for Lovecraft Country

She tweeted on social media, "I remember the revisions to Orinthia happened on set filming Diana Yelling as Atticus came thru the window. I was huddled in a corner with a tiny table lamp, trying to make dynamic letters in the dark so we could hand quick changes to Misha. It was exciting!"

Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
Afua Richardson artwork for Lovecraft Country.

As well as the comic books that gather such attention (plenty of it unwelcome) within the show, she also draws the images that Diana draws on the maps that reflect her father's notes collected in the Safe Negro travel guide on the Green Book.

Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
Afua Richardson artwork for Lovecraft Country.
Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
Afua Richardson artwork for Lovecraft Country.
Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
Afua Richardson artwork for Lovecraft Country.
Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
Artwork for Lovecraft Country.
Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
Afua Richardson artwork for Lovecraft Country.

As well as the drawings she makes of the creatures summoned to follow and assault her, Topsy and Bopsy ripped from the nightmares of Uncle Tom's Cabin. Richardson also produced the following Lovecraft Country image for a Vanity Fair article, featuring Leti and Tic, which she created a very limited 40-piece run of. At the time of writing, there is a handful left.

Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
Print for Lovecraft Country

Not only that, but you can take a masterclass in illustrating for TV, free, with Afua Richardson, courtesy of NYCC, MCM, and Metaverse…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Wua4hxX_ZM&ab_channel=NewYorkComicCon

In which she showed off a lot more of her work…

Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
YouTube screencap.

Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country

Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
YouTube screencap.
Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
YouTube screencap.
Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
YouTube screencap.
Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
YouTube screencap.
Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
YouTube screencap.
Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
YouTube screencap.
Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
YouTube screencap.
Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
YouTube screencap.
Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
YouTube screencap.

You can see more of Afua Richardson's work on her very informative and detailed website…

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  