Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Babs, toxic avenger

Ahoy Comics Full February 2026 Solicits With Babs And Toxic Avenger

Ahoy Comics' Full February 2026 solicits and solicitations with Babs and Toxic Avenger

Article Summary Ahoy Comics unveils February 2026 lineup, featuring sword-and-sorcery and mutant mayhem adventures.

Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows launch Babs: The Black Road South, mixing comedy and swordplay.

Toxic Crusaders and Toxic Avenger stories ramp up with epic battles, wild origins, and over-the-top action.

Doctor Planet and Planet Teens challenge Toxie in a chaotic Washington, DC showdown with major consequences.

Ahoy Comics' February 2026 solicits and solicitations see Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows swinging the comedy broadsword in Babs: The Black Road South, as our favourite foul-mouthed swordswoman drags a suicidal dragon and her long-suffering sidekick into the one hellhole she swore she'd never revisit. Followed by Toxic Crusaders and Toxic Avengers origin stories, and going up against Doctor Planet and his Planet Teens in a Washington, DC demolition derby where national monuments crumble and supporting characters get the glorious, gooey death scenes they deserve…

BABS THE BLACK ROAD SOUTH #2 (OF 6) (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Jacen Burrows

The sword-and-sorcery comedy by Ennis and Burrows (Crossed, Get Fury) continues! Seeking to recover a large sum of treasure, swordswoman Babs and her friend Izzy ride a depressed hired dragon along the Black Road South to Mordynn—a hazardous wasteland from which no one has ever returned. Except Babs, once. But she doesn't like to talk about it! $4.99 2/11/2026

TOXIC CRUSADERS #4 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Matt Bors (A/CA) Tristan Wright

It's origins, origins everywhere, as the CRUSADERS revival barrels on! The origin of Headbanger! The origin of a mutated counter-Crusaders force! Cultists merged with animals and objects to become living turduckens attack our heroes in an epic and sickening fight scene! Abominations abound! All is appalling! $4.99 2/18/2026

TOXIC AVENGER COMICS #8 (MR)

(W) Matt Bors (A/CA) Fred Harper

Meet Doctor Planet, an environmentally conscious hero for our age—upstanding on the outside, embittered on the inside. When he teams up with the Planet Teens for a massive brawl vs. Toxie on the streets of Washington, DC, monuments will fall! And characters will die! Which, you have to admit, is cool. Characters dying, I mean. $4.99 2/25/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!