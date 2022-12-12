AI Artificial Intelligence Art Comes To Comic-Con In 2023

In recent comic conventions, there has been some pushback against exhibitors selling AI-created artwork, with some conventions now including language that the work being sold at Artists Alley must be the work of the creator. But what if you just don't know?

Jack T Harkhan writes on Reddit's Stable Diffusion board, which deals with content around that AI art programme, talking about taking his AI artwork to comic book conventions.

"I am using A.I. to help me write my books with chatGPT and create all the artworks for it with Stable Diffusion. I am creating my own t-shirt designs, prints, illustrations, stickers, children books. The beauty of all this A.I. power is no one even knows that A.I. made it because I can run it all on my local machine. I realized very quickly that the general public is too busy on tiktok to even know how I make my Art now. I just know how to use and make A.I. art in such a way that it is not possible to tell who's style it is using. It always comes across my style with my true and tested secret prompts. I love stable diffusion!! It has made all my dreams come true. This is the greatest creation to ever come into my life. Oh! And my friends are blown away with my artistic ability and how I can create their likeness in art. I am having so much fun. My art portfolio has grown by leaps and bounds. I am planning to go to my first comic convention where I will be selling my own fantastic A.I. art and books. It will have my name on it only and it will never say A.I. art. This is the power of A.I. art. I love it!!"

"My god people! I can sit at Starbucks and make within a few hours 100s of high quality Artworks. I then go home and print out my baby's on fine art paper. You would think it's real. This is crazy. I never have to pay artists and writers ever again. It's like I have so much power. When my friends and family ask me how I create my amazing artwork, I just fire up procreate on my iPad and show them the image. Sure I cover my tracks by creating a few layers just show I really did make this stuff, LOL. Just use a little art jargon to throw them off. Little do they know it was all done by A.I. art."

He's not alone.

And who is going to have this conversation with an established creator like Brian Holguin, who has been doing this stuff for years out of the spotlight?