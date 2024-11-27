Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: air wave, justice league unlimited

Air Wave Joins The Justice League Unlimited For How Long? (Spoilers)

The Green Lantern Annual #1 by Grant Morrison and Giuseppe Camuncoli, brought back Hal Jordan's extended family. Which includes Howard Jordan Jr, better known as Airwave.

Air Wave was created in 1940 in Detective Comics #60 as Larry Jordan by Murray Boltinoff/Mort Weisinger and Harris Levey. An intern at the Brooklyn District Attorney office, Jordan decided to become a costumed crimefighter using technology, and used his interests in radio and electronics to create his equipment, including a cowl radio system that allowed him to listen in on police reports and special skates that enabled him to travel along telephone lines. He was also accompanied by a parrot named Static, who he talked to and who occasionally aided him in battle.

His wife Helen took over the role in DC Comics Presents #40 by Bob Rozakis and Alex Saviuk in 1981, the kind of thing these days would be condemned as woke. Then their son, Howard Jordan, established with innate radio frequency-based powers in 1978 by Dennis O'Neil and Alex Saviuk took the role, as it was retconned that he was the nephew of Hal Jordan and was then referred to as Hal Jordan Jr. Airwave appeared regularly in Green Lantern and then in Action Comics Weekly, as well as renaming himself to Maser in Firestorm in the late eighties for a short while.

Little used afterwards, he died in Infinite Crisis, returning briefly as a revived Black Lantern in Blackest Night, before being destroyed again.

But in The Green Lantern Annual #1, he was all better, thanks to the healing properties of the New 52 and Rebirth… rebooted, relaunched as Green Lantern Hal Jordan's young gay cousin.

Recently, he was runnimg around Stargirl And The Lost Children, which indicates that Geoff Johns had plans for him, before he left…

And more recently in Absolute Power by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, who are also creating Justice League Unlimited

Air Wave suddenly popped up again. helping expose Amanda Waller's intentions to the world…

And now this new hero has joined Justice League Unlimited, and is getting a tour of the Watchtower.

And he gets stuck in. Involved. Saving the day. And joining the Justice League Unlimited.

But what was that problem we were talking about?

No, sorry, that was last week's The Question: All Across The Watchtower #1.

As was that.

And again, no, that's another problem that The Question is tracking down, trying to take the Justice League Unlimited Watchtower down from within…

But what if the Watchtower is under atack from two fronts?

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #1 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE WATCHTOWER RISES! The Justice League is back and bigger than ever! In the wake of Absolute Power and the DC All In Special, Darkseid's death has triggered a massive power vacuum in the DCU, and Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman must unite like never before and expand the Justice League to encompass every hero championing the forces of good in the face of incredible evil! As our heroes work to uncover the mystery of the dark lord's successor, Ray Palmer's Atom Project triggers a race between hero and villain to control the fate of metahuman abilities on planet Earth, which threatens to destroy everything the League has built. Worlds will live, worlds will die, and a surprise is waiting in store on the last page…Do not miss the dawn of the new era of justice–it all begins here! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

