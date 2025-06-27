Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, retailerlunch, sdcc

SDCC Gossip: What's Happening With Diamond At San Diego Comic-Con?

SDCC GOSSIP: What's Happening with Diamond Comics at San Diego Comic-Con then? Is someone taking their place?

As part of Diamond Comic Distributor's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, they have listed the contract they have with San Diego Comic-Con to man a booth every year at the show. But what now? An employee still at Diamond with knowledge of the situation tells me that "Diamond is not attending San Diego Comic-Con this year for a simple reason: there is no one left at Diamond to do the work. The people in Marketing who would have overseen the booth layout, designed the booth graphics, and organised the whole shebang from shipments to flights to hotel rooms were with Alliance Games (formerly of Diamond) and are now with Universal Distribution. The people who would have selected the product that would have been on display at the booth are all now with Alliance Entertainment (AENT). Unless Ad Populum takes the booth space and does all the prep themselves, Diamond will not have a presence in San Diego. Diamond doesn't have the manpower to make it happen."

It's not the only presence Diamond traditionally has at the show, either. It usually hosts the Retailer Lunch on Fridays, where publishers pitch their upcoming work to creators, who are fed and feted. There are also plenty of retailer-exclusive variant covers, the subsequent sales of which often fund the comic book retailer in question's trip to the show.

I understand from excellent sources that this year, as well as Lunar Distribution, as well as hosting they now-traditional appreciation party for retailers again, on the Thursday of the show at the Whiskey House from 7 pm, will also be taking over one hour of the retailer lunch slot, a publisher presentation to Lunar's registered retailers on the Friday from noon to 1 pm in the traditional location of Room 31ABC. As it stands, I hear that comic book retailer activist pressure group, ComicsPro, is trying to find someone else to take the second hour left of the Diamond time slot. Maybe either Universal or AENT might like to step up? More news as I hear it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!