Aki Hamazi's Bocchi The Rock Manga- Yen Press September 2023 Solicits

In Yen Press' September 2023 solicits and solicitations, we see Aki Hamazi's Bocchi The Rock finally translated into English.

In Yen Press' September 2023 solicits and solicitations (though mostly out in October) we see Aki Hamazi's Bocchi The Rock finally translated into English. A YouTuber electric guitar player who is incredibly shy in real life – until she has to step up for a band. Has major We Are Lady Parts vibes… already has an anime available on Crunchyroll, ad a spinoff in Japan, Bocchi The Rock Gaiden – Hiroi Kikuri no Fukazake Nikki with Kumichou.

BOCCHI THE ROCK GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUL232226

(W) Aki Hamazi (A) Aki Hamazi

Bocchi finally takes the stage in English, and she's brought her best friend-crippling anxiety! Hitori Goto just wants to make friends, but the thought of approaching a stranger on her own makes her so nervous that she's spent the entirety of middle school teaching herself how to shred on the guitar-to moderately successful (albeit anonymous) YouTube fame-in the hopes of seeming cool enough for someone else to reach out to her instead. After bringing her guitar to school provokes zero interest, Hitori's just about ready to shrivel up and die…which is when Nijika Ijichi comes across her moping in a playground and begs her to fill in for her band's flakey guitarist for their first-ever live performance! It's like her wish came true-but does this most antisocial of introverts have what it takes to perform in front of real people?!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

CHEERFUL AMNESIA GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232227

(W) Oku Tamamushi (A) Oku Tamamushi

Arisa has lost her memories of the past three years, and her girlfriend Mari worries that means their love has vanished as well. But when Arisa lays eyes on her, it's love at first sight all over again! Hoping to rekindle what they had, Mari decides to help Arisa experience things with her once more, from dates, to kissing, and beyond…?!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

MINATOS LAUNDROMAT GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUL232228

(W) Tsubaki Yuzu (A) Sawa Kanzume

Akira Minato inherits an old, rundown laundromat from his grandfather, and takes the opportunity to quit his corporate job. Instead of the laidback life he was expecting, his days are spent in a flustered panic when high school hottie, Shintaro Katsuki, ambles into his life…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

MONTHLY IN GARDEN WITH MY LANDLORD GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUL232229

(W) Yodokawa (A) Yodokawa

Asako Suga needs a change to get over her recent breakup and decides moving to a new home would be just the thing. She finds a great little place a little removed from the city with a lovely garden, but there's a catch-the house also comes in with a live-in landlord! Having a charming girl lazing about would be distracting enough, but it seems she's keeping a secret as well…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

SASAKI & MIYANO OFFICIAL COMIC ANTHOLOGY GN

YEN PRESS

JUL232230

(W) Shou Harusono (A) Shou Harusono

There's never a dull moment when the life of a boys' love fanboy turns into one! From encounters with cats to bookstore trips and every sweet moment in between, enjoy this anthology featuring stories exploring Sasaki's and Miyano's relationship together-including three original stories by series creator, Shou Harusono!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

MAY BE GUILD RECEPTIONIST BUT CLOCK OUT ON TIME GN VOL 01 (C

YEN PRESS

JUL232231

(W) Mato Kousaka (A) Suzu Yuuki

Alina Clover thought being a receptionist for the Adventurers Guild would be her ticket to the good life…but her dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. To save herself from paperwork, Alina turns to the simplest solution at hand-beating down the monsters herself!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

HIGURASHI WHEN THEY CRY GOU GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232232

(W) Ryukishi07 (A) Tomato Akase

June 1983. Newcomer Keiichi Maebara has made lots of great friends since he moved to Hinamiza, including one Satoko Hojo. But when he finds out about her less-than-stellar home life, he's determined to help her find her happily ever after! However, the clock is ticking, and the Cotton Drifting Festival is nearly upon them…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 24

ME & MY BEAST BOSS GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232233

(W) Shiroinu (A) Shiroinu

After being attacked at work by her old boss, Saki Oki is rescued by Atlas, the CEO of the company-and her new boss! As a highly revered beastfolk, it seems like Atlas lives a stress-free life-but it turns out he has a lonely side that nobody knows about! Now that he's met Saki, he decides to confront his feelings once and for all…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

VILLAINESS STANS HEROES ANTANGONIST SUPPORT GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUL232234

(W) Yamori Mitikusa (A) Kaoru Harugano, Tsubasa Takamatsu

While getting set up for Emotion Fantasy's swimsuit event, Ellua and Al stumble upon an underground fighting ring-and another of Ellua's faves! Can they persuade the noble warrior to join their cause?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

CLAMP PREMIUM COLL TOKYO BABYLON GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUL232235

(W) Clamp (A) Clamp

Subaru Sumeragi is the thirteenth head of his clan and a powerful onmyouji. With the help of his twin sister Hokuto and the veterinarian Seishiro, he solves supernatural troubles in Tokyo and helps whomever he can. However, not all onmyouji are so kind-there are some who use their power to kill, and unbeknownst to Subaru, he has a history with one such assassin…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

SUMMER HIKARU DIED GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUL232236

(W) Mokumokuren (A) Mokumokuren

When Yoshiki struggles to accept the new Hikaru, he's given a glimpse of what's lurking inside his best friend. But will that be the final straw that drives Yoshiki away for good?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

BLOODY SWEEET GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUL232237

(W) Lee NaRae (A) Lee NaRae

Thanks to Fetechou, the deep wounds in Naerim's heart finally begin to heal…but it only provokes Jina and her gang even more. Driven to the brink by their relentless bullying, Naerim cries out in desperation…only to be met with silence. Where is her trusty vampire when she needs him the most?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 20

IMITATION GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUL232238

(W) Kyoung-Ran Park (A) Kyoung-Ran Park

From obscurity to celebrity, Tea Party is ready to make the miracle run and compete with SHAX for the top spot on the chart! But when the cameras are off, it's Ryoc who has to fight an uphill battle to undo the terrible first impression he left on Maha…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 20

WHATS WRONG WITH SECRETARY KIM GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JUL232239

(W) GyeongYun Jeong (A) MyeongMi Kim

Miso has her suspicions regarding the identity of the boy from her childhood…. But will she still feel the same longing for him once she uncovers the truth? Or is her heart leaning towards another?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 20

KOWLOON GENERIC ROMANCE GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232240

(W) Jun Mayuzuki (A) Jun Mayuzuki

What happened to Kujirai B after Kudou fell for her? Miyuki and Gwen continue their investigation, while Kudou delivers some ominous words. Is the reality unfolding before Kujirai A's eyes really true?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

SHE LOVES TO COOK & SHE LOVES TO EAT GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232241

(W) Sakaomi Yuzaki (A) Sakaomi Yuzaki

As Nomoto comes to terms with her feelings, Kasuga worries over her relationship with her family. Meanwhile, Nagumo moves in next door and Nomoto reunites with an old follower named Yako, widening their social circle as tensions grow.?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

IM A WITCH MY CRUSH WANTS LOVE POTION GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JUL232242

(A) Eiko Mutsuhana, Kamada, Vient

The love potion may be complete, but Sir Harij still seems to have business with Rose! And to top it off, a mysterious Lady Lau shows up at Rose's hermitage out of the blue. Though not a customer, Rose is more than willing to lend an ear for her woes…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

DARK HISTORY OF REINCARNATED VILLAINESS GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

JUL232243

(W) Akiharu Touka

Both Konoha and Isaac were chosen as candidates for saint. However, to stop the plot of her Dark History, Satou chooses Team Isaac! For their first trial, the candidates must receive a sacred beast's blessing. The beast has a special love for virgins, but wait-was Iana a virgin in her past life? If the beast kills her for her impurity, maybe she can avoid a public execution, at least…?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

YANA TOBOSO ARTWORKS BLACK BUTLER HC VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232244

(W) Yana Toboso (A) Yana Toboso

Black has never looked so brilliant! Yana Toboso celebrates fifteen years of Black Butler with this third artwork collection. Featuring over 120 full-color illustrations, the contents cover the Public School and Emerald Witch arcs of the manga, the Circus arc of the anime, and more!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 45

COFFEE MOON GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JUL232245

(W) Mochito Bota (A) Mochito Bota

Pieta has sworn to put an end to the mysterious chain of sorrow which afflicts her and her friends, even if it means destroying the source of her powers. That puts her face to face with a girl named Stephanie and a group, called Full Moon, which seeks to oppose all such abilities. Can the girls trust their new acquaintance? Nike's exclamation hangs in the air: "Her eyes are just like ours!"

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

FROM THE RED FOG GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232246

(W) Mosae Nohara (A) Mosae Nohara

Miranda chooses to save her son in exchange for her own life, and Ruwanda loses the only love he's ever known almost as soon as he finds it. Shocked and devastated by his loss, he watches the days pass by vapidly…until he learns of a rash of murders occurring in London. In this gripping finale, Ruwanda, now a young man, must head there to confront his greatest enemy!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

ANGELS OF DEATH EPISODE 0 GN VOL 06 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232247

(A) Kudan Naduka, Makoto Sanada

With Zack's arrival, Gray's underground facility has an "angel" on every floor. But the newcomer is more than willing to turn his scythe on his own kind, and before long, he just might get the chance…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

DEAD MOUNT DEATH PLAY GN VOL 10 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232248

(W) Ryohgo Narita (A) Shinta Fujimoto

The battle between Polka and Civil threatens to tear Shinjuku apart. With the help of old friends and new allies from both sides of the sky, the "Corpse God" launches one final blow!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

CASE STUDY OF VANITAS GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

JUL232249

(W) Jun Mochizuki (A) Jun Mochizuki

Mikhail's schemes succeed in turning Vanitas and Noé against each other! The vampire desperate to save a loved one versus the human fighting to guard his memories-who will prevail?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

MAGIA RECORD PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

JUL232250

(W) Magica Quartet (A) Fujiino Fuji

Sana has moved into the Mikazuki Villa. Meanwhile, Iroha is looking high and low for her sister when she is met by Mifuyu, Yachiyo's ex-best friend. Although Mifuyu belongs to the hostile Wings of Magius, she begs Iroha to hear her out. Iroha obliges, and Mifuyu tells her the shocking truth about Magical Girls!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

PLUNDERER GN VOL 11 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232251

(W) Suu Minazuki

"Fight and kill me." Licht may have halted the 300-year-long war, but with those words, Schmerman forces him to play the hero once more. Atop a long-fated stage, he faces off against his former teacher-the source of all the Ballots, and of all the Aces…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

CHEEKY BRAT GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

JUL232252

(W) Miyuki Mitsubachi (A) Miyuki Mitsubachi

When Hakamada crushes their dreams of the Winter Cup, Yuki's tenure as basketball club manager is now over…However, her relationship with Naruse has only begun! But between Naruse's captaincy and Yuki's frantic studies, they hardly ever see each other. Despite that, Yuki's cheeky brat is determined to take her out on her first ever date!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

MINT CHOCOLATE GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

JUL232253

(W) Mami Orikasa (A) Mami Orikasa

It's one thing to plot against Suzumura in a vain attempt to publicly humiliate him. It's quite another to drag the girl he likes into the thick of it. So when Suzumura discovers the student council president's scheme, he swears to make the jerk pay for what he did…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

PLAY IT COOL GUYS GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

JUL232254

(W) Kokone Nata (A) Kokone Nata

The gang of five reminisce on the good, the bad, and the ugly of their teen years! And what better way to relive those days than to take a trip to Bear Cub Land?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

SO IM A SPIDER SO WHAT KUMOKO SISTERS GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

JUL232255

(W) Okina Baba (A) Gratinbird

Spider Sisters + Adminstrator D School AU. 'Nuff said, am I right? For a more detailed exposition of the events of subsequent movie field trips, dental check-ups, and cryogenic research attempts at immortality, please flip to beginning page of the volume.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

HERO OVERPOWERED BUT OVERLY CAUTIOUS GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

JUL232256

(W) Light Tuchihi (A) Saori Toyota, Koyuki

It's time for the final battle against the Demon Lord! …Or at least, it's supposed to be, but Seiya suddenly goes missing while the rest of the party is taking a short breather in the imperial capital before the moment of truth?!?! They'll have to track him down-and when Ishtar reveals the secret of Seiya's past, his uncharacteristic rashness starts to make a lot more sense…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

LAID BACK CAMP GN VOL 14

YEN PRESS

JUL232257

(W) Afro (A) Afro

The cherry blossom-viewing camping trip has ended, and it's time to ring in the new semester. Nadeshiko and her friends are hard at work trying to recruit members for the Outdoor Exploration Club. Will they be able to find a new student to join them?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

UNCLE FROM ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 08 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232258

(W) Hotondoshindeiru (A) Hotondoshindeiru

Uncle has been freed, and he ends up with the Elf tagging along, as usual. As Uncle possibly sheds his NEET self, where will this dream trip for two take them?!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

FOR THE KID I SAW IN MY DREAMS HC VOL 11 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232259

(W) Kei Sanbe (A) Kei Sanbe

Senri and Wakazono-two avengers spurred on by love for the family they lost. The two finally come face-to-face with the ones who tore their lives apart. Who will be left standing when the dust settles?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 17

WRONG TO PICK UP GIRLS IN DUNGEON II GN VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232260

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Taisei Yamachi, Suzuhito Yasuda

In order to stop the Killing Stone Ritual and rescue Haruhime, Bell and Mikoto return to Ishtar Familia's home turf. With a thunderous roar, Bell unleashes his Firebolt-but just as victory seems within reach, his hopes are dashed when he finds himself face-to-face with Aisha Belka, the woman who so soundly defeated him in their last battle. Swelling with resolve, Bell is determined to win against all odds! With the princess's freedom on the line, the final battle begins!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY II DAI KATANA GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232261

(A) Shogo Aoki, Kumo Kagyu, Lack

The party, having put down the scruffy men, has continued exploring ever deeper into the Dungeon of the Dead and gaining experience. But a new threat awaits them now that they've finally reached the third floor…!!?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY SMARTPHONE GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

JUL232262

(A) Patora Fuyuhara, Soto, Eiji Usatsuka

As if multiple wives weren't enough, Touya now has his own country to rule! As he prepares his new castle, he'll also have to prepare himself for the trials and tribulations of life as a king…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

BREASTS ARE MY FAVORITE THINGS IN WORLD GN VOL 07 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232263

(W) Konbu Wakame (A) Konbu Wakame

"I'm in love with Hana…!" Chiaki Ichihara realizes it's not just Hana's breasts she can't get enough of, but her kisses too…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

LAST CRUSADE RISE NEW WORLD GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JUL232264

(W) Kei Sazane (A) Okama, Ao Nekonabe

Determined to protect Sisbell, Iska clashes with a mysterious witch who suddenly appeared before him! Tensions were already high between Alice and Sisbell, but when Elletear, the oldest of the three sisters, gets involved, this sibling rivalry starts to really heat up! Somehow, Iska finds himself at the heart of the conflict, which promises to be more intense than any war he's ever served in…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

KONOSUBA GOD BLESSING WONDERFUL WORLD GN VOL 16

YEN PRESS

JUL232265

(A) Natsume Akatsuki, Masahito Watari

Megumin and Yunyun are shocked to learn of the evil goddess Wolbach's appearance in the capital. But Megumin has a confession to make-she's already broken Wolbach's seal before, and according to her, the real Wolbach couldn't possibly be in the capital…so where is she?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

MURCIELAGO GN VOL 22 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232266

(W) Yoshimurakana (A) Yoshimurakana

Celine Argente, an internationally wanted perfumer adept in the art of killing with poisons, has entered Japan with a group of conspirators, and among them is a former member of the Metropolitan Police Department! While their aims and their employer's identity are shrouded in mystery, their work is about to begin. An invisible poison creeps through the streets of Ruruie City…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13

TRIAGE X GN VOL 26 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUL232267

(W) Shouji Sato (A) Shouji Sato

Arashi finally faces off against Reika Togo, but what he finds is Fiona in a cruel and tragic state. Carrying all sins on his own shoulders, Arashi fires a bullet that holds his final choice.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 14

DAYS WITH MY STEPSISTER NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

JUL232268

(W) Ghost Mikawa (A) Hiten

After his father remarries, Yuuta suddenly finds himself with a new stepsister: Saki, the greatest beauty at school. Neither of them is sure how to act around the other at first, but the two gradually grow more comfortable living together. Slowly, cautiously, patiently, two strangers become more. So begins an unlikely love story.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

MISANTHROPE TEACHES CLASS FOR DEMI-HUMANS NOVEL SC VOL 01 (M

YEN ON

JUL232269

(W) Natsume Kurusu

I'm Rei Hitoma, a self-professed misanthrope thanks to some past trauma. Just when I thought my new teaching job in the mountains would provide a chill, rejuvenating environment, it turns out that this school is actually for demi-humans who want to become full-fledged human beings! There's a mermaid, a werewolf, a rabbit, and a bird…all of whom are now my charges. It's my duty to teach them about humankind-and maybe in the process, I'll learn a few things myself. This isn't an alternate world or a case of reincarnation. It's just the story of a teacher at a somewhat peculiar school, and his students who are striving to become human.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

IF VILLAINESS & VILLAIN MET & FELL IN LOVE NOVEL SC VOL 01 (

YEN ON

JUL232270

(W) Don Haruna (A) Chiru Ukai

Despite her noble status, Brigitte contracts with the weakest type of spirit–and on that very same day, the prince publicly breaks off their engagement. No one shows much sympathy towards the once haughty young lady–except for the duke's son, Yuri, who attends the same magic academy. Yuri is feared for his incredible abilities and icy personality, but with him on her side, her fortunes might have changed…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

ONLY I KNOW GHOUL SAVED WORLD NOVEL SC VOL 01 (MR)

YEN ON

JUL232271

(W) Myojin Katou (A) Kasu Komeshiro

While on her first foray into the Labyrinth, amateur adventurer Alice finds herself surrounded by ferocious beastmen. All seems lost, but she's saved by a young man named Leon, who claims to be a monster himself. Alice believes there's more to him than that, however. She thinks Leon might be exactly what this ruined world needs: a hero.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

LAWYER IN SHIZUKU ISHI CHO SLEEPS WITH WOLF NOVEL SC (MR) (C

YEN ON

JUL232272

(W) Akira Sugano (A) Yui Kajita

Shizukuishi, a small town tucked away in the Tokyo metropolitan area, is home to the law practice of a man named Sora. He's good at what he does, but he also has a secret: The white dog he looks after is actually a wolf. This wolf also happens to be his brother, Fuuka, who can only return to human form when the two are alone. The brothers found themselves on this strange path many years ago, along with an old enemy of Sora's…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

REBORN TO MASTER BLADE NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

JUL232273

(W) Hayaken (A) Nagu

On his deathbed, a hero king who lived his life for his kingdom and people wishes that in his next life, he will be free to focus on mastering swordsmanship. A goddess answers his call, and he is reincarnated many years in the future. But following his reincarnation, the old king is now…a cute girl?!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

EPHEMERAL SCENES SETSUNAS JOURNEY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

JUL232274

(W) Rokusyou (A) Usuasagi

Setsuna continues on his journey with his apprentice Alto in tow. Along the way, Setsuna nurtures Alto's relentless curiosity while showing him the love and care he was denied earlier in life. But the pair's bond is put to the test when Setsuna is attacked by a pair of beastfolk who mistake him for a slave trader… Meanwhile, Alto experiences a host of new feelings-from doubt to envy to love-toward Setsuna as their teacher-pupil relationship evolves over the course of their travels. When the two happen upon a woman while exploring a cave, they begin to consider what it means to be family…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

ALYA NEXT DOOR SOMETIMES LAPSES INTO RUSSIAN GN VOL 04

YEN ON

JUL232275

(A) Sunsunsun, Momoco

Summer vacation has arrived, so Masachika and Alya have some time to get closer and now she calls him by his first name! Plus, the student council goes on a trip: a private beach and summer festival fireworks set the mood. Swimsuits baring skin, dips in the hot spring, and a game of King really heat things up! What's going to happen in this place where all sorts of romantic situations are possible!?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

HOLY GRAIL OF ERIS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04 (MR)

YEN ON

JUL232276

(W) Kujira Tokiwa (A) Yu-nagi

Lucia O'Brian is heading to the Republic of Soldita, and Connie, Randolph, and a certain glamorous ghost wind up coming along for the ride. At first Scarlett doesn't think much of the idea, but all that changes once she learns their destination-the island of El Sol, where her mother once told her the starry crown of Cornelia Faris lies hidden. But there's more to this treasure hunt than meets the eye, and plenty of trouble waiting for Connie and Scarlett across the sea.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

MY HAPPY MARRIAGE NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN ON

JUL232277

(W) Akumi Agitogi (A) Tsukiho Tsukioka

After the Gifted Communion stages an operation in the Imperial Capital, crown prince Takaihito proposes that Miyo and Kiyoka start living in the Imperial Palace. There, Miyo finally realizes that she's fallen for Kiyoka, only to find that her fear of change is holding her back from expressing her feelings to him. But things reach a crossroads one night when Kiyoka comes to Miyo with a confession of his own…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

SASAKI & PEEPS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN ON

JUL232278

(W) Buncololi (A) Kantoku

Life in Japan is hectic as always for Sasaki. Their apartment now in ruins, his neighbor moves into the Karuizawa base, Hoshizaki winds up at the center of an irregular psychic plot, and Futarishizuka dresses up as a student! Meanwhile in the otherworld, the succession dispute takes a drastic turn as Prince Lewis launches an offensive against the Ohgen Empire. When Sasaki hears the dire contents of his plan, he and Peeps decide to infiltrate enemy territory to save Hertz. Just when will it be time to relax?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

KEPT PRESSING 100-MILLION YEAR BUTTON LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06

YEN ON

JUL232279

(A) Syuichi Tsukishima, Mokyu

Now that Allen has put a stop to Raine Grad and freed Daglio from Black Organization rule, he finally has an opportunity to catch his breath. But with Claude transferring into Thousand Blade Academy, things won't be calm for long! Later, the entire student body scrambles for Allen's attention during Thousand Blade's annual Christmas Party.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

HIGH SCHOOL PRODIGIES EASY ANOTHER WORLD NOVEL SC VOL 09 (MR

YEN ON

JUL232280

(A) Riku Misora, Sacraneco

The victory in Yamato has forced the empire into action. Tsukasa has a strategy to take down Blue Grandmaster Neuro, but what about his friend Masato? The prodigy businessman has allied himself with Freyjagard and even attacked Shinobu. Tsukasa has always known how to take down his opponents, but this time…he may finally be outmatched.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

DATE A LIVE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 10

YEN ON

JUL232281

(W) Koushi Tachibana (A) Tsunako

Five years ago, a Spirit killed Origami Tobiichi's parents. Spurred by the grudge that has only grown since then, Origami turns to DEM in hopes of becoming powerful enough to let her kill every last Spirit and enact her revenge. Can Shido stop her from harming Tohka and the other Spirits before it's too late?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

RE ZERO SLIAW LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 23

YEN ON

JUL232282

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Shinichirou Otsuka

The trials in the Pleiades Watchtower are underway! The promise of untold knowledge and maybe a way to save their friends is what brought Subaru's party here and though they have had some initial success, they're currently stuck, unsure how they can get past Reid Astrea, the legend himself. And if that wasn't enough trouble, Subaru might have finally lost…his memories?!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15

7FATES CHAKHO GN VOL 01

IZE PRESS

JUL232283

(W) HYBE (A) HYBE

When ferocious tiger creatures called the Beom invade the human world, wreaking havoc and killing indiscriminately, Zeha finds his seemingly normal life flipped upside down. How did he end up in the hospital? Why can't he remember the brutal attack that landed him there? And what role does he have to play in stopping this waking nightmare? Find out in this tale of friendship and destiny, made in collaboration with BTS!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 20

MY GENTLY RAISED BEAST GN VOL 04

IZE PRESS

JUL232284

(W) Early Flower (A) Yeoseulki

Amon knows only one way to get what he wants-a full frontal approach. So naturally, he goes directly to the emperor himself to ask for Blondina's hand in marriage! But unbeknownst to the men, Adellai's schemes also near completion…

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 20

OVERGEARED GN VOL 01

IZE PRESS

JUL232285

(W) Saenal (A) Team Argo

Youngwoo Shin is a deadbeat in real life, working odd jobs to fuel his video game addiction. But inside the VR game Satisfy, he becomes Grid the Warrior…who is also painfully ordinary. Everything changes when he discovers the tome of a legendary blacksmith. Who needs skills when you have god-tier items…right?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 20

THE BOXER GN VOL 04

IZE PRESS

JUL232286

(W) JH (A) JH

The highly anticipated lightweight championship fight continues! Will Jean Pierre keep his belt, or will Yu win his first world title? Meanwhile, watching this all unfold is Yu's old schoolmate, Injae, who was inspired to start boxing professionally himself. Injae's got the spirit and resolve, but does he have the prowess to win his debut match?!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 20

