Al Ewing, Scott Eaton, Tom Reilly, Adam Kubert & Ramon Rosanas' Fury

2023 will be a year of sixtieth anniversaries, including the 60th anniversary of war comic hero Nick Fury becoming a super-spy for SHIELD. And Marvel Comics will be publishing a new one-shot with one writer and multiple artists to explore the different aspects of the characters, the original from World War II and the Cold War, and his son, who happens to look a little more like the MCU version of the character played by Samuel L Jackson. Fury #1 written by Al Ewing and drawn by Scott Eaton, Tom Reilly, Adam Kubert, and Ramon Rosanas will be published in May.

This intricate tale will kick off when Fury's son and successor, Nick Fury Jr., is targeted by a new foe using the name S.C.O.R.P.I.O.! Fans will know that codename has deep roots in Fury's past and a series of top-secret missions will be revealed, each offering a key to unlocking an overarching mystery. Each artist will tackle a different period of Fury history including his early adventures in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos and his present-day role as the all-seeing "Man on the Wall." No stranger to radical character transformations, the one-shot will present a key turning point for the character and in the end, both father and son will emerge with fresh purpose!

A glamorous rogue agent with a deadly secret lures Nick Fury into the action-thriller of a lifetime…HIS FATHER'S! Following the trail opens NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN FURY FILES from the Howlin' '40s…the Swingin' '60s…and today! But it takes more than ONE Nick Fury to unlock a mystery decades in the making – and to answer the question…WHO IS S.C.O.R.P.I.O.?

"Nick Fury is an entire history of comics in one character," Ewing said. "Shifting from a tough-talking WWII Sergeant specializing in impossible missions, to an U.N.C.L.E.-esque secret agent beating James Bond at his own game, to a machiavellian man in the shadows making the grey moral choices we've come to associate with the evolving espionage genre. And when the original Fury went cosmic, his son followed in those same footsteps, doing all that with a modern spin and an eye on the silver screen portrayal of our favorite sci-fi spy-guy. So how to celebrate sixty years of Nick Fury? With 40 story pages of twists, turns, action, gadgets and old-school thrills – pitting the Fury family against a new menace with a mysterious connection to the earliest days of the Howling Commandos and setting both Nicks up for the adventures of a lifetime! Don't yield, true believer – back S.H.I.E.L.D.!"

FURY #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by SCOT EATON, TOM REILLY, ADAM KUBERT & RAMON ROSANAS

COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 5/24