Al Ewing Writes Guardians Of The Galaxy – Or Is It Catherine Tate?

Today sees a bit of a relaunch for Guardians Of The Galaxy, a new status quo as the superheroes of the galaxy, not beholden to governments like the Kree/Skrull Empire, but getting involved where they are needed. A bigger team, able to tackle multiple issues at once (it is a big galaxy) that includes the Kree Throneworld getting attacked by the Progenitors, and doing their best to defend it.

And doing their best to shoot at everything.

"Well, how very dare they". Looks like Rocket Raccoon has been watching The Catherine Tate Show from over ten years ago. Which featured her character Derek Fraye, a gay man in complete public denial of that aspect, and being increasingly and homophobically insulting towards anyone who might make the assumption that he – or his boyfriend – might be homosexuals. With the ungrammatical accusation "How very dare you?" in the manner of Frankie Howerd and Kenneth Williams.

And that's what happens when you get Al Ewing to write Guardians Of The Galaxy. Are you bovvered?

