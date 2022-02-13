Alan Moore & Brian Bolland's Killing Joke, Currently $276 At Auction

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Currently, a 9.8 CGC slabbed copy of The Killing Joke first printing is up for auction from Heritage Auctions at $276. It could well go higher. The comic book is one disowned by its writer, Alan Moore, remastered by its artist, Brian Bolland, and is considered one of the most influential Batman comics of all time. Even this week, in the latest Batman/Catwoman, there's a scene where Catwoman talks to the Joker about not just hanging about in the rain laughing at his jokes, while Barbara Gordon is back in the wheelchair in current Batgirls. It has been a major matter of controversy, from being labelled Exhibit B in the trope of "fridging" women to give motivation to male characters, to asking whether or not Batman kills the Joker in the final panels, along the way, it also brought back deleted continuity characters such as Batmite, and was only meant to be an out-of-continuity Batman annual originally. It remains one of the most popular and in-demand Batman stories of all time – and that was true from the beginning. That it had such a large print run, and has sustained many repeated printings over the thirty-five years since it was first published, and yet still commands such a premium price is a testament to the high regard in which The Killing Joke is held in the comic book and comics collecting communities.

Alan Moore & Brian Bolland's Killing Joke, Currently $276 At Auction
Alan Moore & Brian Bolland's Killing Joke, Currently $276 At Auction

Batman: The Killing Joke #nn (DC, 1988) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. The Joker cripples Barbara Gordon (aka Batgirl), who later becomes Oracle. Origin of the Joker updated and retold. Alan Moore story. Brian Bolland cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $75. CGC census 2/22: 3523 in 9.8, 62 higher.

View the certification for CGC Certification ID 3838553004 and purchase grader's notes if available.

Alan Moore & Brian Bolland's Killing Joke, Currently $276 At Auction
Alan Moore & Brian Bolland's Killing Joke, Currently $276 At Auction

 

Heritage Sponsored

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.