Alan Moore & David Lloyd's V For Vendetta Original Artwork At Auction

I read V for Vendetta when it was originally published in Warrior Magazine in black-and-white in the early eighties. When Warrior Magazine juddered to an end, I waited years until it was picked up, in what seems now an accidentally nefarious fashion, and the series was completed in colour. So we had to wait most of the year to get to the point that Warrior had finished. And I confess, while I preferred the black-and-whites, I could happily read the colourised version too.

Which is handy, because as part of, not only is there an original art page of V for Vendetta by David Lloyd, with V about to break into song, currently at $4,900, but it's bound to go higher before it ends at 12:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, April 1, 2021. But also the painted colour sheet with Siobhan Dodds from the first DC Comics issue, currently at $1,050, and ends at 11:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, April 3, 2021.

David Lloyd V for Vendetta #8 Story Page 5 Original Art (DC, 1989). The stark, dystopian world of writer Alan Moore's V for Vendetta was realized perfectly by David Lloyd's high-contrast, hard-edged art. The story was first published in black and white from 1982 to 1985 in Warrior, the British anthology magazine published by Quality Communications. Structured as three "books," the Warrior series was canceled at the end of the second book, and three years later, DC reunited Alan Moore and David Lloyd to finish the series. The whole story was published in color by DC as ten monthly issues and then also collected as a graphic novel. This striking page is from "Book 3: The Land of Do-As-You-Please, Prologue". Interesting note — it appears this page was initially planned to be the title page, with paste-ups in the last panel covering the title text. Ink over graphite on art paper with an oversized image area of 11.5" x 16.75". Slight toning, text balloon, and image paste-ups discolored tape marks in the borders, tears, and chipping along the edges, with deterioration around the bottom corners and edges. Creasing and handling wear and in Very Good condition.

David Lloyd and Siobhan Dodds V for Vendetta #1 Page 27 Color Production Art (DC Comics, 1988). Artist David Lloyd's art is dark and moody. His sparse, harshly-lit artwork brings home the desolation of this moribund future of chilling despair and oppressive tyranny, with a keen sense of graphic design. Offered is the colorwork produced on Bristol with an acetate overlay of the printed black line art. Image area is 9.5" x 14". There is faint toning around the edges, tape residue on the top edge. The plastic transparency of linework has tape at the top edge. The color board is signed in the lower right by David Lloyd. In Excellent condition. Note: Only the colorwork is original. The linework is printed on an acetate overlay in black and on the board in blue.