Aled Lies Debuts His Other Truths At Thought Bubble

Comic book creator Aled Lies is bringing his latest Idiot corpse to Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend, debuting it at the show. Here's a little look at the volume, as well as the second printing of his previous small press hit, Idiot Corpse, which also is the name of his self-publisher, Idiot Corpse Comics.

'OTHER TRUTHS' by Aled Lies 56 pages. Other Truths is a collection of anthology and competition entries, shelved comic stories and Inktober drawings given a fresh shot at life in a new printed volume (put together especially for Thought Bubble) combining the mini-comics from SLCZF 2022.

'IDIOT CORPSE' (second printing) by Aled Lies, Dylan Wyn Owen and Shehzad Ahmad, 36 pages. Now in its second printing Idiot Corpse still asks 'How can a comic be as much of a surprise to the artists making it as it is to its readers?'

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!