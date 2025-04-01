Posted in: Cinemacon, Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina, CinemaCon 2025, From The World of John Wick: Ballerina

Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff Character Posters On Display At CinemaCon

There are some new character posters for the new Lionsgate film From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina on display at CinemaCon 2025.

Article Summary Ballerina features new character posters on display at CinemaCon.

Lionsgate unveiled exclusive details and upcoming film projects during the CinemaCon event.

Ballerina is expanding the John Wick Universe on June 6, and some new character posters were on display at the Lionsgate CinemaCon presentation today, where they also announced three new films to come in the future. Ballerina stars Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. The film is directed by Len Wiseman from a script by Wiseman, Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell. "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."

Ballerina Is The First Of Many Planned Spinoffs From John Wick

"From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films, to must-see premiere feature screenings, to the biggest stars, producers and directors, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz that surrounds the holiday season (and beyond) at the box office. The CinemaCon schedule will be broad, diverse, educational and fun, and will feature the largest cinema trade show in the world. It will appeal to and attract all facets of the international motion picture theater industry—exhibition, distribution, marketing, publicity and advertising, internet and social media and of course, the theater equipment and concessions manufacturers and dealers who will showcase the latest technological advances and innovative concession offerings at the trade show, which is run in association with our partners at ICTA and NAC. As well, CinemaCon will once again incorporate a special day of programming geared just for the international marketplace, that being Monday, 31 March, 2025."

John Wick has grown into one of the most successful action franchises of all time, and Lionsgate is wise to lean into the franchise as far as it can. The next chapter in the saga, Ballerina, looks from the trailer like it should be quite a success for the studio.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!