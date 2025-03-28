Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: lex luthor, We Are Yesterday

A Crisis Of Two Lex Luthors in Superman #25, Out In April (Spoilers)

A Crisis Of Two Lex Luthors in Superman #25... and Justice League Unlimited #6, out from DC Comics in April (Spoilers)

Article Summary Superman #25 features the return of Lex Luthor with a twist, part of DC's "Summer of Superman" event.

Daniel Mora and Eddy Barrows highlight an epic showdown between Superman, Lex, and the fate of Supercorp.

Two Lex Luthors emerge as Justice League Unlimited #6 reveals a Legion of Doom threat tied to time travel.

New storyline developments promise significant impacts on Superman, Superwoman, and Metropolis.

The old Lex Luthor is back in Superman #25 by Joshua Williamson, Jamal Campbell, Dan Mora and Eddy Barrows, out on the 23rd of April.

"As part of DC's "Summer of Superman" publishing initiative, this oversized milestone issue (written by Williamson, with art by Mora, Barrows and Eber Ferreira) features the return of the true Lex Luthor to DC All In. Superman and Superwoman are still reeling from their epic battles against Doomsday and Time Trapper, but a bigger problem just appeared…Lex Luthor is back! Lex's memory was erased during the House of Brainiac arc, but now Superman's greatest enemy has returned with a twist, and he's ready for a fight to control Supercorp and Metropolis. Superman #25 is a celebration of the last two years of the challenges and triumphs of the Last Son of Krypton. It's also a key component of DC's Summer of Superman and sets up a brand-new storyline for the Man of Steel and his allies."

This is an even older version of Lex Luthor who also seems to be back in last week's Justice League Unlimited #5, time travelling from the past courtesy of Martian Gorillahunter Grodd with the Legion Of Doom from way back, as Inferno, the super terrorists that have been causing the Justice League so much grief recently.

Does that mean there are going to be two Big Bad Lex Luthors around now?

Superman #25 features a wraparound main cover by series artist Mora with additional variant covers by Raf Grassetti, Guillem March, Jeff Dekal, Brad Walker, Dave Johnson, Laura Braga, Fico Ossio and Dan Hipp.

SUPERMAN #25

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Dan Mora, Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira (CA) Dan Mora

REMATCH OF THE CENTURY: SUPERMAN VERSUS LEX LUTHOR! Superman and Superwoman are still reeling from their epic battles against Doomsday and Time Trapper, but a bigger problem just appeared…Lex is back! Lex's memory was erased during the House of Brainiac arc, but now Superman's greatest enemy has returned with a twist, and he's ready for a fight to control Supercorp and Metropolis. Is this the end of Supercorp?! Prepare for a shocking oversize issue that celebrates the last two years of Superman, connects to the Summer of Superman, and sets up a brand-new storyline! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2025 JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #6

WE ARE YESTERDAY PART 2! The horrific hidden identity of the Inferno cult has been revealed, and the Legion of Doom is here to take no prisoners! But something is…off about these ferocious foes of the Justice League. They fight without wisdom, without experience–but with a secret edge?! Buckle up for the biggest clash in Justice League history as Lex Luthor, the Joker, Cheetah, Grodd, and all the vile villains of the original Legion of Doom arrive to terrorize tomorrow!

