Kami Garcia & Gabriel Picolo's Titans Together YA Graphic Novel

DC Comics' Teen Titans YA graphic novel series continues with. Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo's upcoming Teen Titans Together.

Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo's Titans YA graphic novel series have been a real smash hit for DC Comics, with print runs spiralling into the hundred thousands, spotlighting Raven, Beast Boy and Starfire. Next November will see the next, and the different Titans characters, finally all in the same book for the first time.

The highly anticipated team-up is finally here! H.I.V.E. has been experimenting on teens with super-human abilities, and Kori Anders was next on their list. Dick Grayson, Raven Roth, Garfield Logan, Max Navarro, and Damian Wayne got to Los Angeles to save her before Slade Wilson found her, but should she trust these strangers? After all, they've accused her mom's fiancé of abduction, experimentation, and torture! And Kori's new friend, Victor Stone, has a summer internship designing next-level prosthetics in Edge Labs, a company funding H.I.V.E. To make matters worse, Kori's sister, Kira, is working with the organization and singing their praises. H.I.V.E. has a plan for taking down Raven's demon father, Trigon. They've got a plan for training the next generation of superheroes. They've got plans for everything. Lines blur as the teens struggle to decide what to do. H.I.V.E. might be their greatest ally…but at what cost? Can the Teen Titans pull together a plan before they fall apart? Join #1 New York Times bestselling author KAMI GARCIA (Beautiful Creatures) and artist GABRIEL PICOLO, the creative duo behind the New York Times bestselling TEEN TITANS graphic novel series, for the ultimate showdown!

Kami Garcia is the #1 New York Times, USA Today, and international bestselling co-author of the Beautiful Creatures and Dangerous Creatures novels. Beautiful Creatures has been published in 50 countries and translated into 39 languages. Kami's solo series, The Legion, includes Unbreakable, an instant New York Times bestseller, and its sequel, Unmarked, both of which were nominated for Bram Stoker Awards. Her other works include X-Files Origins: Agent ofChaos and the YA contemporary novels The Lovely Reckless and Broken Beautiful Hearts. Kami was a teacher for 17 years before co-authoring her first novel on a dare from seven of her students. She is a cofounder of YallFest, the biggest teen book festival in the country. She lives in Maryland with her family.

Gabriel Picolo is a Brazilian comic artist and illustrator based in Sao Paulo. His work has become known for its strong storytelling and atmospheric colors. Picolo has developed projects for clients such as Blizzard, BOOM! Studios, HarperCollins, and DeviantArt.

Teen Titans: Together by Kami Garcia & Gabriel Picolo, on sale November 4, 2025. ISBN 9781799503064; $16.99 Young Adult (13+)