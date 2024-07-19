Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Swipe File, X-Men | Tagged: Alessandro Miracolo, olivier coipel, phoenix

Separated At Birth: Alessandro Miracolo, Phoenix And Olivier Coipel

Artwork from Phoenix #1 by Alessandro Miracolo published by Marvel this week looked familiar for fans of Olivier Coipel.

Article Summary Alessandro Miracolo debuts in Marvel's Phoenix #1 with art resembling Olivier Coipel.

Eagle-eyed fans spot striking similarities between Miracolo and Coipel's illustrations.

Miracolo also shows visual parallels to artist Stuart Immonen's previous Marvel work.

Marvel's ownership of all referenced artworks limits potential repercussions for similarities.

This week saw the publication of Phoenix #1 from Marvel's From The Ashes X-Men relaunch. And rather good it was, there was plenty of praise for Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo for the first issue. But there has also been a drip, drip, drip notice that some of Alessandro Miracolo's artwork seems a little familiar. Especially to those who enjoy the work of Olivier Coipel. Here are a few noted examples.

Of course, we're not saying that Alessandro Miracolo is swiping all his artwork from Olivier Coipel. Not at all. Because there's Stuart Immonen as well.

So what's to be done about all this? Well… probably nothing. Marvel Comics might ask him to knock it off a bit, but this is very different to being legally exposed for swiping from other companies' work, or fan work, or cut and pasting from someone else's DeviantArt account. All the examples here are from work previously published by Marvel Comics. So they already own it.

PHOENIX #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248728

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Yasmine Putri

LIFE! FIRE! POWER! POSSIBILITY! PHOENIX!

She is JEAN GREY. She is PHOENIX. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to. A desperate S.O.S. from NOVA brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance…and whatever Jean does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine…

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: $4.99

Call it Separated At Birth or call it Swipe File, we present two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trust you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you are unable to do so, we ask that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done. Separated At Borth doesn't judge; it is interested more in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit where writers and artists collect images and lines they admire to inspire them in their work. It was swiped from the Comic Journal, who originally ran a similar column and the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website, but Separated At Birth was considered a less antagonistic title.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!