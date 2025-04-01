Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, hurry up tomorrow, the weeknd

Hurry Up Tomorrow Gets A New Trailer Release At CinemaCon 2025

The Weekend showed up to the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon 2025 to show a new trailer for his thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Article Summary Hurry Up Tomorrow trailer debuts at CinemaCon 2025.

The Weeknd headlines the Lionsgate reveal, performing live at the CinemaCon presentation.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is the new Lionsgate drama starring The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan. It is directed by Trey Edward Shults from a script by Shults, The Weeknd, and Reza Fahim. Lionsgate brought the singer to CinemaCon to reveal the new trailer and perform two songs for the crowd, getting them up on their feet after they slayed them with many of their other announcements earlier in the panel. Jenna Ortega was also on hand, praising the film for its surprises and unexpected turns. Really, Lionsgate blew people away today; that was precisely what they had to do.

Hurry Up Tomorrow Dazzles The Crowd

The Weeknd has had an…interesting acting career so far, but this film looks like he might have nailed it. Look no further than the logline for the film: "A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence." It sounds like a fever dream of a film, and I am here for it.

