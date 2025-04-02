Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: McDonald's, newlitg
Minecraft McDonald's Adult Toys in The Daily LITG, 2nd of April, 2025
Minecraft McDonald's Adult Toys was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.
Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.
Minecraft McDonald's Adult Toys in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Minecraft Meal Arrives at McDonalds with Adult Collectibles
- Marvel Goes Official With Mary Jane Watson As The All-New Venom
- "It Doesn't Rain In Gotham, Anymore" – Matt Fraction On Writing Batman
- CinemaCon 2025: Warner Bros. "The Big Picture" Presentation Liveblog
- Marvel to Publish Our Secret Wars in New Captain America Comic
- Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Deadpool Secret Lair Cards
- Spider-Man Brand New Day Sales Boom On eBay After Movie Announcement
- DC Comics Making The Creeper A Joe Rogan-Like Podcaster For Superman
- The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 12: "April Fools" Images, Preview Released
- Could All-New Venom Spell The End Of Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin?
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- SCOOP: Nemesis Forever #1 by Mark Millar & Matteo Scalera, in August
- Aurora And The Orc by Lewis Trondheim Gets an English Translation
- Inside No 9's Stage/Fright Goes On Tour Around UK From September 2025
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In April 2025
- Spoiling The All-New Venom in The Daily LITG, 1st of April, 2025
LITG one year ago… Bobbie Chase retiring from comics
Bobbie Chase retiring from comics tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Bobbie Chase Retires From Comics, To Write Tell-All Book About Marvel
- Smiling Friends Season 2 Set for May 12th: Adult Swim April Fool's Day
- Artist's Editions Creator Scott Dunbier Quits IDW Publishing
- MD Bright of Armor Wars, Quantum & Woody and Icon Dies, Aged 68
- Bruce Wayne's Batfriends And Batenemies In Batman #146 (Spoilers)
- Mark Millar's New Prodigy, Night Club, Magic Order & Jupiter's Legacy
- Marvel Now Crediting Roy Thomas As Co-Creator Of Wolverine
- Thirty Seconds to Mars/Wheel of Fortune Crossover Is Life (VIDEO)
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Releases New "The Book of Carol" Teaser
- The Big Bang Theory: Adam Nimoy Reflects on Leonard Nimoy's Episode
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Scott Dunbier Confirms His Last Day At IDW Will Be This Friday
- Wishes Can Come True… Chris Mould's War Of The Worlds Graphic Novel
- James Turner & Steve May's Poo Crew Adventures Graphic Novels
- Sebastian Girner Out At TKO Comics For Pastures New
- A Few Assorted April Fool's Day Gags Spotted In The Wild For 2024
- Roy Thomas & Wolverine in The Daily LITG Easter Monday 1st April 2024
LITG one year ago, William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense
- Star Trek: William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense
- Marvel Comics, The Morning After The Night Before
- DC Comics' Speechless Changes Name After Trademark Battle
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas on DS9/Sisko Fan Theory
- DC Comics Will Not Reprint Defective Detective Comics
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 8 Preview: Twisted Symphony (SPOILERS)
- First Look At Nic Klein's Incredible Hulk #1 Artwork
- Transformers Optimus Prime Gamer Edition Figure Revealed by Hasbro
- Marvel's John Turitzin & Rob Steffens, Also Fired By Disney
- Ike Perlmutter Finally Fired From Marvel And Disney
- Maurice Whitman's Rare and Coveted Kaanga Comics #8, up for Auction
- Unfins' Love Advice From The Great Duke Of Hell Gets Seven Book Deal
- Veronica Casson Auctions Webcomic, Grind Like a Girl, to Bloomsbury
- PrintWatch: Ambassadors, Avengers, Romans, Children Get Second Prints
- Enjelicious' Age Matters to be Published in Print by Webtoon
- Lilydusk's Midnight Poppy Land To Be Published in Print By Webtoon
- Your Missing Batman Page in the Daily LITG, 30th of March, 2023
LITG two years ago, Victor Hargreeves
- The Umbrella Academy S03: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves
- Where Does The Hulk's Titan Come From? (Hulk #5 Spoilers)
- Magic The Gathering's New Hidden Planeswalker Debuts In First Issue
- Immortal X-Men #1 Reveals Mister Sinister's Krakoan Secret (Spoilers)
- The Mandalorian Star/Director Carl Weathers Confirms S03 Filming Wrap
- Amazing Spider-Man #93, How It All Ends For Peter, Ben & MJ (Spoilers)
- Marvel Cancels Shang-Chi #13, Replaced By Shang-Chi & The Ten Rings
- John Turturro Talked To His Own Kid, A DC Editor, About The Batman
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charisma Carpenter Talk "Angel" Spinoff
- Legends of Tomorrow S08: Faison "Nervous"; More Braff/Blue Beetle Talk
- The Enduring Horror of Adventures into the Unknown, Up for Auction
- Dick Briefer Frankenstein's Serious 1950s Horror Turn, at Auction
- Slumber #1 Review: Clever Combination
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El #8 Review: Too Similar
- Joe Hill's Rain #3 Review: A Private Tragedy
- Blue Bolt #115 and its L.B. Cole Pre-Code Horror Cover, at Auction
- Thor's Marvel Debut and Loki Saves the Day in Venus #12, at Auction
- Latest Red Diamond Mister Sinister Gossip – Is The Pit His Destiny?
- ComiXology Not Quite But Almost As Terrible As It Was Six Weeks Ago
- Alex De Campi, Skylar Patridge & Kelly Fitzpatrick Webtoon Reversal
- JobWatch: Promotions And New Hires At Marvel, DC, First Second & Oni
- Green Lantern: Birth Of Conspiracy Favourite In DC Round Robin II
- Victor Hargreeves In The Daily LITG, 30th March 2022
LITG three years ago, DC and Deathstroke
- Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A "Pedophiliac Rapist"
- Tonight Is Slugma Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus
- Marvel Launches Extreme Carnage In July With New Silhouette Mystery
- Walker: Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki: Embrace the Silver
- New Pokémon Will Debut In Pokémon GO This April
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
- Skullcandy Reveals The New Dime True Wireless Earbuds
- With Great Power Comes No Responsibility – Wally West Flash Spoilers
- Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Is Willing to Suffer for His Art, People
- Therian Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- A Look At Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 For Next Month
- Forbidden Planet's The Detective #1 Cover Returns Batman To Liverpool
- Marvel Launches Extreme Carnage In July With New Silhouette Mystery
- Frank Miller's Daredevil, Ronin, Sin City Original Artwork At Auction
- Invincible #1 Hits $2500 After Amazon Prime Video Series Debut
- Simon Bisley's Original Lobo Cover Artwork Goes To Auction
- Batman/Catwoman #4 Massive Trigger Warning For Those Who Like Penguins
- Two Pages Of Arthur Adams, Whilce Portacio's Longshot Up For Auction
- Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 Dominates Advance Reorders
- Detective Comics Beats Alien In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki, Daily LITG, 30th March 2021
LITG four years ago, DC was pulling comic books
But Bleeding Cool already had Batman #92.
- DC Comics Pulls Digital Comics From Wednesday, Including Batman #92
- Batman #92: Gotham On Lock Down, No One Able To Leave The House
- Funko Supports Pride as They Announce New Pop Vinyl Figures
- "Wonder Woman 1984" Gets a New Poster for its New Release Date
- Marvel Comics Assures Retailers They Have a Coronavirus Crisis Plan
- Sony Is Now Slowing Down PlayStation Network Speeds In North America
- DC Comics Decisions Spark Retailer Concern Over Coronavirus Plans
- Marvel Comics X-Men Vs Sentinel #3 Statue Lands at Iron Studios
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Batman #93: Punchline Knows the Joker's Batman Obsession [Spoilers]
LITG five years ago – Mark Alessi passed away
And WonderCon was underway.
- 50 Shots of Cosplay at WonderCon 2019 Day One – From Lil' Stan Lee to Bodypaint Batgirl
- Mark Alessi, Founder of CrossGen, Has Died
- WonderCon 19: DC Comics Announces Entire Digital Comics Library Added to Service
- Wynonna Earp Season 4 Writers Room Could Open by June
- Scott Snyder Talks Plans For a Sequel to Metal, the Launch of Doom War and #NOTG
- When Scott Snyder Got in a Drunken Fight With Dan DiDio Over Batman
- A Second Year of Sandman Presents and Doom Patrol from DC/Vertigo
- Elementary Season 7: Season Premiere Date Revealed, Summary, and 6 Images
- Swamp Thing Release Date Announced, First-Look at Stargirl
- Pete Townshend Turns Unmade Album, Lifehouse Into a Graphic Novel With Heavy Metal
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Steven T. Seagle, Man Of Action
- Geoff Mosse, artist for Terminal Press
- Martin Morazzo, artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime
- Andres Ponce, artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT
- Travis Huffman, President and Editor-in-Chief at Last Sentry Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
