HIM Poster Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Universal CinemaCon Panel

The first poster for the Jordan Peele-produced sports thriller HIM has been released online. Could a trailer follow tomorrow?

Article Summary HIM teaser poster debuts ahead of CinemaCon, promising a new angle on the sports thriller genre.

Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions lead the charge in this innovative, high-stakes narrative.

The poster hints at a fierce football rivalry and a deep dive into ambition and extremes.

Fans can expect more surprises tomorrow at Universal CinemaCon, ramping up excitement for HIM.

HIM is a new thriller from Monkeypaw Productions, teased earlier this weekend at CinemaCon and now fully revealed. The film stars Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Guapdad 4000, and Tierra Whack . It is directed by Justin Tipping from a script by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. Jordan Peele, Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal M. Watson produce. The poster they have released teases a sister game of football and just how far someone might go to be the best. More should be revealed tomorrow at CinemaCon.

HIM Sounds Like A Dream Setting For A Thriller

"From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman and Nope, comes a blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power and the pursuit of excellence at any cost. From an acclaimed Black List screenplay by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie (creators of the sci-fi crime series Limetown), HIM centers on a promising young football player, invited to train at the isolated compound of a dynasty team's aging QB1. Marlon Wayans stars in an electrifying dramatic role as the legendary quarterback, and former college athlete Tyriq Withers (The Game, Tell Me Lies) plays his protégé. The film also stars Julia Fox (Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move), Tim Heidecker (First Time Female Director, Us), comedian Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, both in their feature film debuts. HIM is directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks, Joe vs. Carole) and is produced by Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Jordan Peele (Nope, Get Out), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Lovecraft Country) and Jamal M. Watson (Hala, Sprinter) for Monkeypaw Productions and is executive produced by David Kern (The Bikeriders, Flamin' Hot) and Monkeypaw's Kate Oh."

HIM will be released in theaters on September 19, and I, for one, cannot wait to hear more about it.

