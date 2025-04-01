Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Awkward Valley, Rue Valley

The Awkward Yeti & Rue Valley Team Up For Free April Fools' Game

You can play a special April Fools' Day edition of Rue Valley called Awkward Valley, featuring characters from The Awkward Yeti

Article Summary The Awkward Yeti joins Rue Valley for a free April Fools' game, Awkward Valley, now available on Steam.

Play Awkward Valley, a time-loop sim, featuring hilarious Awkward Yeti characters in a surreal daily planner.

Awkward Valley offers micro deck-building, unique activities, and absurdity with every decision you make.

Rue Valley's narrative explores resilience and self-discovery through quirky characters and emotional depth.

Owlcat Games has partnered with The Awkward Yeti for a special one-off April Fools' Day video game based on Rue Valley, as you can now play Awkward Valley. This is basically a demo of Rue Valley but spliced into the game are characters from the comic strip series to make things just a little more awkward. You can download the game totally free on Steam right now.

Awkward Valley

Awkward Valley is a totally normal, definitely-not-a-time-loop daily planner sim! Each morning, drag activities from your trusty notebook into your schedule and hit "Start" to watch your perfectly (or terribly) planned day unfold. Will you be productive, exhausted, or just spiral into existential dread? Featuring a micro deck-building mechanic, every choice shapes your routine. Convert fatigue into gains at the gym, fuel your soul (or just your stomach) with vending machine snacks, or attend therapy to process your life choices. As you progress, unlock new activities, modifiers, and Rue Valley-inspired oddities—because nothing here is ever truly normal. With illustrations by Awkward Yeti and a healthy dose of absurdity, Awkward Valley! is your chance to micromanage a surreal life – one scheduled breakdown at a time!

Rue Valley

Rue Valley is a deeply personal narrative game about a man's journey of self-discovery and resilience on his quest to break free from a mysterious time loop. Each day feels like an uphill battle against the shadows of your own mind. Along the way, you will encounter a captivating ensemble of characters, each wrestling with their own emotional complexities and revealing hidden depths as you get to know them. Memories are stored in a graph, unlocking intentions and mindsets as you progress uniquely through the story. Commit to quirky mindsets for unexpected and hilarious dialogues, and experience personality-altering Status Effects: become more outgoing when drunk, or extra sensitive when anxious.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!