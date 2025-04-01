Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: netflix, once upon a time in hollywood, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Sequel

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Sequel On The Way From…Netflix?

This is not a joke: A Once Upon A Time In Hollywood sequel is happening: Brad Pitt returning, David Fincher directing, & Netflix releasing.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is possibly getting a sequel. No, this is not an April Fool's joke. THR is reporting that a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film is set to star Brad Pitt returning as Cliff Booth. Tarantino will not be directing; that job now falls to David Fincher. Because of his overall deal with Netflix, they will be the ones releasing the film. Tarantino wrote the script, and the film is supposedly set to go in front of cameras this summer. The Playlist was the first to break the story. Sony released the original film in 2019. There was no word on whether Leonardo DiCaprio would return as well.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Is Fertile Ground For More Stories

THR also reports that this follow-up film to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is NOT the film The Movie Critic, which Tarantino shelved a long time ago. That was to be about a film critic for a pornographic magazine in the 1970s, and it would have featured Pitt returning as Booth as well. From the THR report: "According to one source, Pitt was taken by certain aspects of script, which never seemed to stop evolving, as well as his character's part in it. He asked the filmmaker whether he would consider letting someone else direct the untitled project. Tarantino replied, and we paraphrase here, "Depends on who." An indeterminate time later, Pitt returned with Fincher in tow."

This was certainly something that came out of left field today. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was one of Tarantino's most successful films at the box office and was nominated for a bunch of awards. Pitt won his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the role, so it makes sense that he would want to return to it. It's just wild that Netflix ended up with it; that is the weirdest part of all of it. More on this one as it develops, for sure.

