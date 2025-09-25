Posted in: Comics | Tagged: alex ross, Marvelocity, new york comic con, NYCC

Alex Ross Art Brings Marvelocity To New York Comic Con

Alex Ross Art is bringing their Marvelocity exhibit to New York Comic-Con for the first time next month. Ross, known for his hyper-realistic painting style of comic book characters, features over 100 original artworks from Marvelocity: The Marvel Art of Alex Ross, his coffee table book from Pantheon Books and the special follow-up book Marvelocity The Alex Ross Art Edition. It will be exhibited at the Alex Ross Art booth #3225.

The Alex Ross Art booth has become known for its high-end art gallery appearance with white carpeting and stark white walls displaying large, hung portraits of superheroes and villains, including rare, never-before-seen originals that showcase the artistry behind Alex Ross' work on Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, and more.

Alongside the exhibition at Alex Ross Art booth #3225, Alex Ross Art will release a series of NYCC 2025 exclusive prints and collectables, including a small quantity of limited-edition fine art pieces available only at this event. These include Marvelocity: Captain America, Marvelocity: Doctor Strange, and Marvelocity: Spider-Man from at $195 each. Each exclusive includes a Certificate of Authenticity. Those interested in purchasing online are strongly encouraged to join the waitlist.

"The Marvelocity exhibit started touring a few years ago and has been a hit everywhere it's been, so bringing it to NYCC is a real thrill for us at Alex Ross Art," says Ross's art dealer Sal Abbinanti. "We're happy to share this incredible exhibit with all the NYCC attendees this year. All you need is a badge to get into the convention, so set aside some time and stop by to admire the magnificent works of Alex Ross and maybe pick up a piece to hang on your wall!"

Also The Alex Ross: Heroes & Villains exhibit is currently running through February 2026 at the Dunn Museum, outside of Chicago.

