Alex Ross Creates His New Take On Marvels With Marvel Dimensions

Alex Ross creates his new take on Marvels with Marvel Dimensions, a new graphic novel from Abrams ComicArts

Article Summary Alex Ross returns with Marvel Dimensions, a new 112-page graphic novel reimagining Marvel's origins.

The story starts with classic heroes, then twists into darker, unpredictable alternate dimensions.

Features over 200 new character variants, with art half-painted and half-pencil-and-ink by Ross.

Includes a bonus 32-page comic integral to the mystery at the heart of Marvel Dimensions.

Marvel Comics has announced Marvel Dimensions, an all-new 112-page graphic novel written and illustrated by Alex Ross, from Abrams ComicArts/MarvelArts, coming in September 2026 for $29.99. Marvel Dimensions is "The Marvel Universe, reimagined by Alex Ross" and "begins with Marvel's iconic origins and slowly twists into something darker and more unpredictable. Featuring Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Avengers, and more, plus a bonus 32-page comic woven into the story".

This follows the previous graphic novel project by Alex Ross for Abrams ComicArts, Fantastic Four: Full Circle, from 2022, and also follows previous works such as Marvels and Earth X for Marvel Comics and Kingdom Come for DC Comics. And this appears to be a very different take on his Marvel Universe tour with Kurt Busiek in Marvels thirty years ago that made his name.

Not initially, however. Marvel Dimensions will begin as a tour of the classic Marvel Universe before going multi-dimensional and showing parallel versions of familiar characters, with at least 200 new variants. Half the work is painted, the other half will be pencilled and inked.

Marvel Dimensions: A Graphic Novel (Marvel Arts) by Alex Ross, September 1, 2026 $29.99

Alex Ross, the award-winning and bestselling creator of Marvels, Kingdom Come, and Fantastic Four: Full Circle, takes readers through the Marvel Universe―but all is not as it seems. Marvel Dimensions is legendary artist Alex Ross' second book in the Marvel Arts series, following the national bestselling, critically acclaimed, and award-winning Fantastic Four: Full Circle.

The story opens with a sweeping tour through the classic origins of Marvel's most iconic characters. Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Wolverine, and many others appear in dramatic, fully painted spreads that echo their earliest stories. A narrator describes each moment with confidence, guiding the reader through these touchstones of Marvel's history. But as the story moves forward, the tone begins to shift. The voice behind the narration is not who the readers expect and carries a motive that slowly pushes the narrative somewhere darker and far more unpredictable.

Once this change becomes clear, the book expands into something larger and more surprising. Storylines twist in on themselves, characters behave in unexpected ways, and events ripple across the Marvel Universe with growing tensions. Ross uses the structure of the book to create anticipation and pull the reader deeper into a mystery that keeps widening. Every new sequence reveals another layer, building toward a final act that reframes everything that came before it. A bonus 32-page comic book is included that is pivotal to the storyline.

With Marvel Dimensions, Ross approaches the Marvel Universe from a new angle with new character invention that invites readers to question what they think and what they know. Marvel Dimensions may be the latest title in the Marvel Arts line . . . but it is only the beginning.

