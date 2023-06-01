Alfredo Macall & Manuel Martin Peniche Draw Strangers: Enter Mr. 17 Hexagon Comics USA for June brings us Strangers #10: Enter Mr. 17 with stories drawn by Alfredo Macall and Manuel Martin Peniche.

Hexagon Comics USA continues to put back into print European comics, mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And for June that means Strangers #10: Enter Mr. 17 with stories drawn by Alfredo Macall and Manuel Martin Peniche.

Both Mexican artists, Alfredo Macall works on stories with the revived characters from the publishing house Lug at Semic France and is the artist of several pirate Dragut stories. since taking over the adventures of the character in 2002. Since then, he has contributed to Strangers, Guardian of the Republic, Kidz, Phenix, Galaor and more. He has also drawn over 50 covers to the Hexagon Classics archival collection reprinting classic series from the 1950s to the 1980s. While Manuel Martin Peniche is the artist on several Kabur stories, also at Semic France.

STRANGERS 10: ENTER MR. 17 – 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 94 p. b&w.

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-224-1. US$12.95

Stories by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Alfredo Macall, Manuel Martin Peniche; cover by Alfredo Macall.

Contents:

ENTER: MR. 17: story by JM Lofficier; Art by Alfredo Macall

SIDE BY SIDE WITH THE GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC!: story by JM Lofficier; Art by Manuel Martin Peniche

THE BATTLE OF TORONN: story by JM Lofficier; Art by Manuel Martin Peniche

SWORDS & SORCERESSES: story by JM Lofficier; Art by Manuel Martin Peniche

In this tenth volume of Strangers, our heroes clash with the renegade Salamandrite known only as Mr. 17 to prevent the return of his masters, the space vampires called the Wan Lords, whom Kabur once defeated in the distant past…

Featuring: TANKA, HOMICRON, STARLOCK, FUTURA, JAYDEE.

Special guest-stars: THE GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC! MORGANE! SCARLET LIPS!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hexagon, strangers

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!