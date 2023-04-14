Alice Oseman Splits Final Heartstopper Story Into Two Volumes, 5 & 6 Alice Oseman has confirmed that Heartstopper Volume 5 will be released on the 9th of November, 2023 and that there will be a Volume 6.

Alice Oseman has confirmed that Heartstopper Volume 5 will be released on the 9th of November, 2023 – in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand at least, and the 12th of December in the USA and Canada – and also surprised readers of her comic with the news there will be a Volume 6 as well, the definite final volume that she previously said Volume 5 would be.

Alice Oseman posted a video to Instagram, explaining the decision saying "Volume 5 will see the Heartstopper gang looking towards the future. Summer is on its way. Charlie has been working really hard on his mental health and he is starting tio find an inner confidence, who he is, what he wants, what he wants to do with his life. While Nick is having a little bit of a crisis about where he's going to go to university because he'll have to make his university application choices very soon. And is he going to go somewhere far away? or stay close to where Charlie is? Secondly, and this will probably be a surprise to most of you, Volune 5 will not be the final volume of Heartstopper. There is going to be a Volume 6. Volume 6 will be the final volume of Heartstopper. So many of you will know that I've said that Volume 5 will be the last volume for quite a long time., so I just wanted to talk to you a little bit about why I've made this decision."

"So I began working on Volume 5 about two years ago and by 2022, I was struggling with it. Wasn't feeling confident about where the story was going or the pages I was drawing and I was really struggling to balance working on it with the Yearbook and with making the TV show – writing season 2. And it was turning into something that I wasn't really happy with. So I decided to cold turkey stop making the comic for a little while. Just to kind of take a step back, reassess, get my brain in a better space. So while I was taking that break from the comic, I figuredout that I was trying to fit too much into Volume 5 and the story would have a better ending if I split it into two books. And I was really really scared to do that because that's a lot more work. But it was the right thing to do. I can take my time with the end of the story, make sure all of the characters get their final moment to shine, and properly explore how Nick and Charlie's relationship progresses in their final years of school. I really hope you're excited to see a bit more from Heartstopper than originally planned and I can't wait for everyone to get their hands on Volume 5!"

The first four volumes of Heartstopper have sold eight million copies worldwide, what began as a webcomic, then a series of graphic novels and now a Netflix TV series is one of the biggest rags-to-riches stories of modern comic book storytelling, and the HEartstopper series of graphic novels has become a perennial bestseller.

Nick and Charlie are very much in love. They've finally said those three little words, and Charlie has almost persuaded his mum to let him sleep over at Nick's house … But with Nick going off to university next year, is everything about to change? By Alice Oseman, winner of the YA Book Prize, Heartstopper encompasses all the small moments of Nick and Charlie's lives that together make up something larger, which speaks to all of us. Contains discussions around mental health and eating disorders, and sexual references. 'The queer graphic novel we wished we had at high school.' Gay Times