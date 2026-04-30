Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: august, red 5 comics

August Launches In July… For Red 5 Comics' Full July 2026 Solicits

Red 5 Comics launches a new run of August: Purgatory Underground #1 by Benjamin Morse in their July 2026 solicits and solicitations.

Red 5 Comics launches a new run of August: Purgatory Underground #1 by Benjamin Morse in their July 2026 solicits and solicitations, as part of Massive Indies through Lunar Distribution. Yeah, they missed a trick there, right? Not launching it two weeks later? Anyway, the science fiction space opera civil war comic book take on eighties American cartoons is back in 2026…

AUGUST PURGATORY UNDERGROUND #1 (OF 4) BENJAMIN MORSE

(W/A/CA) Benjamin Morse

As a long civil war ends, the once celebrated hero Captain August finds himself in the center of an intergalactic controversy. Running out of time and options, he accepts a dangerous mission to a decaying planet- and finds that the war isn't nearly over! An action-packed sci-fi thriller that remixes the nostalgia of 80's cartoons in a contemporary style!

$3.95 7/22/2026

DYING DAYS #2 (OF 4) BORA ORCAL

(W) Matt Kund (A/CA) Bora Orcal

Time is still running out as people continue to age at an alarming rate. The Penn family is still at the center of our story as Nancy looks for a cure, Gus looks for answers and Payton looks for a reason to keep going. And we learn more about "The Seekers" motivations and involvement in "The Aging."

$4.95 7/15/2026

LAST HARLEMITE #4 (OF 4) RUSTICO P LIMOSINERO

(W) Jeff Carroll (A/CA) Rustico P Limosinero

In their underground expedition for an engine part, Mansa and the boys stumble upon a mad scientist's lair, the twisted mastermind behind the Rat zombies plaguing the city. Cornered by his monstrous creation, they must rally their courage and ingenuity to outsmart the beast and make their daring escape from the underground labyrinth of horrors.

$4.95 7/1/2026

CARRIERS TP VOL 01 SEASON ONE

(W) Ben Ferrari, Erica J Heflin (A) Jim O'Riley (CA) Elias Martins

Fable, Gladius, Cherrybomb, Dark Dove: no one has heard of these brave heroes … yet … but they are the only thing standing between the citizens of New York and the unseen terrors that lurk all around them. A band of weaponized carrier pigeons, they soar the night sky looking for new threats and find their largest one yet when the Croc King comes climbing up out of the New York sewer. Featuring five standalone high flying adventures!

$17.95 7/29/2026

DRONE TP VOL 02 FATAL ERROR

(W) Scott Chitwood (A/CA) Randy Kintz

The thrilling sequel to the sci-fi action adventure, from the co-creator of AFTERBURN! After being drafted into the military's top secret drone program, David Weaver discovers that it isn't quite the video game he thought it was. But when the drones are called to investigate a sunken enemy submarine, he finds himself on the front lines of a conflict that could start WWIII.

$17.95 7/8/2026

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