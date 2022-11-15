Aliens Invade Compton In Rodney Barnes & Alex Lins' Monarch

Rodney Barnes will follow his two Image Comics creator-owned series Killadelphia and Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog, with a new comic book series, Monarch, with artist Alex Lins. All the while being the co-creator and executive producer of Winning Time for HBO and developing new projects for them.

Monarch is the latest book from his Zombie Love Studios imprint, a new tale of "terror and high-stakes science fiction that hits close to home!" Rodney Barnes says "I've always loved films like Attack the Block and War of the Worlds, so I decided to put them together to see what would happen. The result? Monarch."

Growing up in the city of Compton is tough enough as it is… but as Travon has learned all too well, growing up as an orphan in the city of Compton with gang members hunting you down every day is even tougher. But all of that is about to change because today is the day that aliens make first contact with Earth…and it only spells doom for life as we know it! Death, devastation, and mayhem… Can a single teenage boy rise to the challenge to protect his surrogate family & friends…or will he die trying?

Alex Lins says "Just like Killadelphia, Monarch has this great concept with a perfect rhythm and flow. But what really struck me is that whatever genre the book he tackles, be it horror or sci-fi, Rodney will make it all relatable, however far you fancy yourself to be from the reality of these characters at first. And this is what I look for in a comic and what I love to help bring to life — this has been my favourite part with Monarch, as I prefer to draw a story with people in it that are completely three dimensional, rather than 'concept placeholders.'"

Monarch will be published by Image Comics in February 2023, and will feature on the cover of the upcoming issue of Diamond's Previews catalogue. Which is still a thing.