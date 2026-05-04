Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: invincible, Invincible VS

Invincible VS Reveals New Rex Splode Bath Towel Skin

Invincible VS has revealed a new skin being added to the game for Rex Splode that may or may not make you want to use him more

Article Summary Invincible VS adds a new Rex Splode Towel Skin, turning the character’s infamous caught-undressed moment into DLC.

The new Invincible VS cosmetic pulls from both the comics and animated series for a cheeky Rex Splode look.

Rex Splode’s Bath Towel Skin costs $10, a price that may leave Invincible VS players waiting for a bundle deal.

Invincible VS is a 3v3 tag fighting game featuring brutal combat, cinematic story mode, and online multiplayer modes.

Skybound Entertainment and Quarter Up revealed a brand-new skin being added to Invincible VS that might just make you want to play as Rex Splode a little bit more. Or less, depending on what your personal tastes are, as they have introduced the Rex Splode Towel Skin.

Get a Much Better Look at Rex Splode From Every Angle

Skin is the appropriate word for this one, as they have taken his appearance in both the comics and the animated TV series of him getting caught with his pants down and made it a costume you can fight in. It's really funny if you've been a fan of the series to see them take a one-off reference and make it eye candy in the game. The sad news about it is that you'll need to pay for the content, and it'll cost you $10. Which feels like a ripoff, as you can get multiple other skins for cheaper. It might be worth waiting to see if they do all of these as a single pack of content.

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes, including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

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