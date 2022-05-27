All 200 Artist Alley Booths Of MCM London Comic Con Spring 2022

There were teo hundred tsbles at Artists Alley on the oening Friday of MCM London Comic Con. And unlike other years, everyone got abooth to tghemselkves, with plenty of space behinf and in front, combined with large aisles, oit gave a real sense of luxury compared to the rabbit warrens of other shows. And here is a look of all 200 of them, with a few publisher booths thrown in for good measure. And all sponsored by ComiXology Originals. I expect we may see a lot more of that to come.

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to their portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

