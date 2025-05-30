Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: gun honey, Heat-Seeker

All 39 Covers For Heat Seeker Exposed #1 Including San Diego Comic-Con

Who does Titan Comics think they are, Dynamite Entertainment? They have 39 covers for their upcoming Heat Seeker: Exposed #1, including retailer variants for stores like KRS, Forbidden Planet, 616 Comics, Stadium and more. And because these are part of the Gun Honey franchise from Titan Comics' Hard Case Crime imprint, you can expect all 39 covers to have a certain theme… some needed more black bars than others. And all published next Wednesday, aside from the SDCC variant and foil variant, which will be out for the show in July…

HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED GUN HONEY SERIES #1 (MR)

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ace Continuado (CA) Artgerm

THE BEST-SELLING GUN HONEY SPIN-OFF IS BACK When a relentless investigative reporter threatens to expose her criminal activities, mistress of misdirection Dahlia Racers needs to disappear – from the reporter, the police, and her own former clients who want to silence her…permanently! Gun Honey universe praised by celebrated crime writers. ED BRUBAKER, MAX ALLAN COLLINS & DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI!In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $4.99

COVER A: ARTGERM COVER B: LUCIO PARRILLO COVER C: BRÄO NUDE BAGGED ($10) COVER D: DES TAYLOR COVER E: PHOTO FEATURING COSPLAYER GRACE MCCLUNG COVER F: FOIL ARTGERM ($14.99) COVER G: FOIL LUCIO PARRILLO VIRGIN ($14.99) COVER H: UNIQUE BLIND BAG ($10) COVER I: YASMINE NUDE BAGGED ($10) COVER J: LUCIO PARRILLO COVER K: ARTGERM SKETCH COVER L: ACE CONTINUADO COVER M: BRÄO GRACE McCLUNG PACK EXCLUSIVE SDCC EXCLUSIVE: TEHANI FARR SDCC EXCLUSIVE: TEHANI FARR FOIL FORBIDDEN PLANET: ARTGERM VIRGIN ARTGERM COLLECTIBLES FOIL COVER: ARTGERM KRS COMICS: SOZOMAIKA NUDE KRS COMICS: SOZOMAIKA 616 COMICS: CEDRIC POULAT 616 COMICS: CEDRIC POULAT 616 COMICS: PIERLUIGI ABBONDANZA 616 COMICS: PIERLUIGI ABBONDANZA KNIGHT OF COMICS: KATYA SINYUKHINA KNIGHT OF COMICS: KATYA SINYUKHINA NUDE JAMIE TYNDALL ART: JAMIE TYNDALL JAMIE TYNDALL ART: JAMIE TYNDALL TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: DALMOS TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: DALMOS NUDE TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: GODTAIL TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: KYO YONG EOM NUDE TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: KYO YONG EOM STADIUM COMICS: NUNO PEREIRA COMICXPOSURE: SIDNEY AUGUSTO COMICXPOSURE: SIDNEY AUGUSTO NUDE WHITE DOG: ALAIN NIP WHITE DOG: NATHAN LORENZANO WHITE DOG: YASMINE NUDE VIRGIN

