All 39 Covers For Heat Seeker Exposed #1 Including San Diego Comic-Con
- All 39 covers for Heat Seeker: Exposed #1 revealed, including exclusive San Diego Comic-Con editions
- Titan Comics releases a massive lineup of variant covers, rivaling Dynamite with its Gun Honey franchise spin-off
- Retailer-specific variants feature artists like Artgerm, Lucio Parrillo, Sozomaika, and more for Heat Seeker fans
- Special foil, nude, blind bag, and cosplayer covers offer collectors plenty of tempting choices on June 4, 2025
Who does Titan Comics think they are, Dynamite Entertainment? They have 39 covers for their upcoming Heat Seeker: Exposed #1, including retailer variants for stores like KRS, Forbidden Planet, 616 Comics, Stadium and more. And because these are part of the Gun Honey franchise from Titan Comics' Hard Case Crime imprint, you can expect all 39 covers to have a certain theme… some needed more black bars than others. And all published next Wednesday, aside from the SDCC variant and foil variant, which will be out for the show in July…
HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED GUN HONEY SERIES #1 (MR)
(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ace Continuado (CA) Artgerm
THE BEST-SELLING GUN HONEY SPIN-OFF IS BACK When a relentless investigative reporter threatens to expose her criminal activities, mistress of misdirection Dahlia Racers needs to disappear – from the reporter, the police, and her own former clients who want to silence her…permanently! Gun Honey universe praised by celebrated crime writers. ED BRUBAKER, MAX ALLAN COLLINS & DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI!In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $4.99
- COVER A: ARTGERM
- COVER B: LUCIO PARRILLO
- COVER C: BRÄO NUDE BAGGED ($10)
- COVER D: DES TAYLOR
- COVER E: PHOTO FEATURING COSPLAYER GRACE MCCLUNG
- COVER F: FOIL ARTGERM ($14.99)
- COVER G: FOIL LUCIO PARRILLO VIRGIN ($14.99)
- COVER H: UNIQUE BLIND BAG ($10)
- COVER I: YASMINE NUDE BAGGED ($10)
- COVER J: LUCIO PARRILLO
- COVER K: ARTGERM SKETCH
- COVER L: ACE CONTINUADO
- COVER M: BRÄO
- GRACE McCLUNG PACK EXCLUSIVE
- SDCC EXCLUSIVE: TEHANI FARR
- SDCC EXCLUSIVE: TEHANI FARR FOIL
- FORBIDDEN PLANET: ARTGERM VIRGIN
- ARTGERM COLLECTIBLES FOIL COVER: ARTGERM
- KRS COMICS: SOZOMAIKA NUDE
- KRS COMICS: SOZOMAIKA
- 616 COMICS: CEDRIC POULAT
- 616 COMICS: CEDRIC POULAT
- 616 COMICS: PIERLUIGI ABBONDANZA
- 616 COMICS: PIERLUIGI ABBONDANZA
- KNIGHT OF COMICS: KATYA SINYUKHINA
- KNIGHT OF COMICS: KATYA SINYUKHINA NUDE
- JAMIE TYNDALL ART: JAMIE TYNDALL
- JAMIE TYNDALL ART: JAMIE TYNDALL
- TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: DALMOS
- TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: DALMOS NUDE
- TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: GODTAIL
- TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: KYO YONG EOM NUDE
- TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: KYO YONG EOM
- STADIUM COMICS: NUNO PEREIRA
- COMICXPOSURE: SIDNEY AUGUSTO
- COMICXPOSURE: SIDNEY AUGUSTO NUDE
- WHITE DOG: ALAIN NIP
- WHITE DOG: NATHAN LORENZANO
- WHITE DOG: YASMINE NUDE VIRGIN