All 39 Covers For Heat Seeker Exposed #1 Including San Diego Comic-Con

  • All 39 covers for Heat Seeker: Exposed #1 revealed, including exclusive San Diego Comic-Con editions
  • Titan Comics releases a massive lineup of variant covers, rivaling Dynamite with its Gun Honey franchise spin-off
  • Retailer-specific variants feature artists like Artgerm, Lucio Parrillo, Sozomaika, and more for Heat Seeker fans
  • Special foil, nude, blind bag, and cosplayer covers offer collectors plenty of tempting choices on June 4, 2025

Who does Titan Comics think they are, Dynamite Entertainment? They have 39 covers for their upcoming Heat Seeker: Exposed #1, including retailer variants for stores like KRS, Forbidden Planet, 616 Comics, Stadium and more. And because these are part of the Gun Honey franchise from Titan Comics' Hard Case Crime imprint, you can expect all 39 covers to have a certain theme… some needed more black bars than others. And all published next Wednesday, aside from the SDCC variant and foil variant, which will be out for the show in July…

HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED GUN HONEY SERIES #1 (MR)
(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ace Continuado (CA) Artgerm
THE BEST-SELLING GUN HONEY SPIN-OFF IS BACK When a relentless investigative reporter threatens to expose her criminal activities, mistress of misdirection Dahlia Racers needs to disappear – from the reporter, the police, and her own former clients who want to silence her…permanently! Gun Honey universe praised by celebrated crime writers. ED BRUBAKER, MAX ALLAN COLLINS & DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI!In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $4.99

  1. COVER A: ARTGERM
  2. COVER B: LUCIO PARRILLO
  3. COVER C: BRÄO NUDE BAGGED ($10)
  4. COVER D: DES TAYLOR
  5. COVER E: PHOTO FEATURING COSPLAYER GRACE MCCLUNG
  6. COVER F: FOIL ARTGERM ($14.99)
  7. COVER G: FOIL LUCIO PARRILLO VIRGIN ($14.99)
  8. COVER H: UNIQUE BLIND BAG ($10)
  9. COVER I: YASMINE NUDE BAGGED ($10)
  10. COVER J: LUCIO PARRILLO
  11. COVER K: ARTGERM SKETCH
  12. COVER L: ACE CONTINUADO
  13. COVER M: BRÄO
  14. GRACE McCLUNG PACK EXCLUSIVE
  15. SDCC EXCLUSIVE: TEHANI FARR
  16. SDCC EXCLUSIVE: TEHANI FARR FOIL
  17. FORBIDDEN PLANET: ARTGERM VIRGIN
  18. ARTGERM COLLECTIBLES FOIL COVER: ARTGERM
  19. KRS COMICS: SOZOMAIKA NUDE
  20. KRS COMICS: SOZOMAIKA
  21. 616 COMICS: CEDRIC POULAT
  22. 616 COMICS: CEDRIC POULAT
  23. 616 COMICS: PIERLUIGI ABBONDANZA
  24. 616 COMICS: PIERLUIGI ABBONDANZA
  25. KNIGHT OF COMICS: KATYA SINYUKHINA
  26. KNIGHT OF COMICS: KATYA SINYUKHINA NUDE
  27. JAMIE TYNDALL ART: JAMIE TYNDALL
  28. JAMIE TYNDALL ART: JAMIE TYNDALL
  29. TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: DALMOS
  30. TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: DALMOS NUDE
  31. TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: GODTAIL
  32. TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: KYO YONG EOM NUDE
  33. TUXEDO TIGER COMICS: KYO YONG EOM
  34. STADIUM COMICS: NUNO PEREIRA
  35. COMICXPOSURE: SIDNEY AUGUSTO
  36. COMICXPOSURE: SIDNEY AUGUSTO NUDE
  37. WHITE DOG: ALAIN NIP
  38. WHITE DOG: NATHAN LORENZANO
  39. WHITE DOG: YASMINE NUDE VIRGIN

 

