All Good Things Must End – Batman Fortnite Zero Point #6 [Preview]

Well, it was fun while it lasted, but all good things must come to an end. Of course, we're talking about the digital codes included in the Batman/Fortnite comics. Oh, yeah, and the comic is ending too. As if anyone cares about that part! Check out a preview of Batman Fortnite Zero Point #6 below!

BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #6 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0221DC820 – BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #6 (OF 6) CVR B KIM JUNG GI CARD STOCK – $5.99

(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Reilly Brown (CA) Mikel Janín

It all comes down to this! Batman and Catwoman have one chance to get back to their own world…but to do so, they'll have to return to the nonstop battle on the Island and retrieve someone who is the key to their escape…Harley Quinn!

But she's not going to go quietly. And who's behind the world-shattering events of our story? You'll find out…and the implications for both Fortnite and the DC Universe will be huge.

Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic.

Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character.

In Shops: 7/6/2021

SRP: $4.99