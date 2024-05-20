Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits, Vault | Tagged: august 2024, barbaric, Corin Howell, Dying Inside, Fall Out Boy, lilith

Lilith #1 & Dying Inside in Vault Comics' August 2024 Solicits

Lilith #1 by Corin Howell and Dying Inside from Hannah Klein, Pete Wentz and Lisa Sterle launch in Vault Comics' August 2024 soliicts.

Once upon a time, Bleeding Cool used to gently mock Valiant Entertainment for publishing only one new comic book a month. Well, its Previews stablemate Vault Comics may be due something similar.

Normally publishing several creator-owned series, Vault has three new books solicited for May, though one has been delayed till September, has two new comics for June, has one new comic for July, and for August also has one, Lilith #1 by Corin Howell. As well as collections for Barbaric… but then it does also have the graphic novel Dying Inside from Hannah Klein, Pete Wentz and Lisa Sterle, so I will have to hold the mocking at bay. Until September's solicits?

LILITH #1 (OF 5) CVR A CORIN HOWELL (MR)

(W/A/CA) Corin Howell

Lilith is an immortal who's been banished from her home, a dimensional plane suspiciously similar to mankind's idea of Hell. She's been posing as a model on Earth while secretly preying on humans… that is, until she runs into Penelope, a sweet bookstore owner with a tome that might hold the secret to returning Lilith to her dimension. If the mismatched pair doesn't end up falling in love first! "Watch out, boy, she'll chew you up." Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024

DYING INSIDE TP

(W) Hannah Klein, Pete Wentz (A/CA) Lisa Sterle

From Hannah Klein (Everything's Fine), Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, and Lisa Sterle (The Modern Witch Tarot) comes the graphic novel about a chronically depressed girl who's tired of fighting for her… death. DYING INSIDE is a musically immersive experience, featuring original lyrics and poetry from Pete Wentz, an integrated playlist, and never-before-heard music from Daisy Grenade. Today is Ash's big finale. And by finale, she means exiting the stage permanently. Ash is a sixteen-year-old girl with more angst than Ian Curtis and Elliott Smith combined (her two idols). She's apathetic and therefore believes death is the easiest route to relief. But nothing is more embarrassing than a lame death. Unfortunately, her meticulous plans are ruined when the beautiful knife she buys off a webstore turns out to be charmed with a protection spell. Now, Ash has to track down the witch who transformed her clocking out attempt into the worst gift imaginable: immortality. Turns out, the witch responsible is another sixteen-year-old-girl named (get this) Liv. The two vow to undo the charm together and fight for Ash's death…even as things get increasingly entangled with a strange new antidepressant called Somnia and her mom's gross boyfriend, Greg. Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 9/18/2024

BARBARIC TP VOL 4 BORN IN BLOOD

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

A new era of Barbaric begins! We did it…the thing everyone says they're doing, even when they're lying through their teeth: a genuinely good jumping on point. How, you ask? Well, it all starts with a compelling new bad guy. Meet Orrick, the tortured barbarian now turned master torturer, who will take us deep into Owen's past, revealing secrets that should have stayed buried…like Axe in a chest cavity slurping up that sweet, delicious blood. Will the cursed-to-do-good barbarian finally do some actual good? Probably not! But some much worse guys will almost certainly lose their heads. Yummy! Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 9/25/2024

