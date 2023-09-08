Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman: City Of Madness, christian ward

All The Christian Ward Batman: City Of Madness Sneak Peeks We Can Find

The first issue of Batman: City Of Madness by Christian Ward goes to FOC this weekend. Here is a chance to ogle all the released artwork.

The first issue of Batman: City Of Madness #1 by Christian Ward goes to FOC this weekend. So here is a chance to ogle all the released artwork so far. He says in a series of tweets..."Final order cut of for my first solo comic – which also happens to be a Batman comic is this weekend. If you love my work , cosmic horror and/or Batman, this is the comic for you… All my fave Bat books are self-contained. The Cult. Gothic. DKR. Ego. So beyond paying homage to Arkham Asylum: SHoaSE, my biggest goal with Batman: City of Madness would be to write a book that, like those, anyone could pick up, regardless if whether they've read Batman or not.. Batman's going to break bones. Lots of them. Two Face is my favourite villain – thrilled to say he features heavily in Batman: City of Madness, and he goes on quite the ride.. A few have asked about my TWO-FACE design for Batman: City of Madness. I wanted to do something that could only work in comics. Idea being his bad side would be 'badly', drawn, Inspired by the work of Basquiat & German Expressionism. The response to it has been amazing."

BATMAN: CITY OF MADNESS #1 (OF 3) CVR A CHRISTIAN WARD (MR)

(W/A/CA) Christian Ward

VISIONARY CREATOR CHRISTIAN WARD UNLEASHES A COSMIC-HORROR EPIC, FEATURING THE COURT OF OWLS! Buried deep beneath Gotham City there exists another Gotham. This Gotham Below is a living nightmare, populated by twisted mirrors of our Gotham's denizens, fueled by the fear and hatred flowing down from above. For decades, the doorway between the cities has been sealed and heavily guarded by the Court of Owls. But now the door swings wide, and the twisted version of the Dark Knight has escaped…to trap and train a Robin of his own. Batman must form an uneasy alliance with the Court and its deadly allies to stop him–and to hold back the wave of twisted super-villains, nightmarish versions of his own nemeses, each one worse than the last, that's spilling into his streets! Visionary writer-artist Christian Ward unleashes his cosmic-horror take on Batman's world, in a tribute to disturbing Dark Knight classics like Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Gothic! You'll never look at Batman's villains the same way again…you simply won't have the stomach for it! Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 10/10/2023

BATMAN: CITY OF MADNESS #2 (OF 3) CVR A CHRISTIAN WARD (MR)

(W/A/CA) Christian Ward

The Court of Owls summons Batman, demanding he venture deep beneath the city to fight what has been unleashed from its depths: a wave of madness infecting Gotham's villains, driven by the monstrous creature they're calling the Batman Below. But the Court has not-entirely-noble reasons for wanting this chaos stopped… Is Batman their weapon, or their bait? Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!