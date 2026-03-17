Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: gun honey, Hard Case

All The Gun Honey: Doubles Down #1 Covers… With Added Black Bars

All the Gun Honey: Doubles Down #1 covers from Artgerm, Adam Hughes, Ang Hor Kheng and more... with added black bars for obvious reasons

Article Summary Gun Honey: Double Down #1 launches in June with covers by Artgerm, Adam Hughes, and more top artists.

Special black bars showcased on preview covers for Gun Honey fans, not appearing on the final prints.

Joanna Tan returns, tasked with identifying and eliminating the real target among three Russian doubles.

The Gun Honey series blends pulp noir, femme fatale intrigue, and high-octane weapon smuggling action.

Titan Comics is doubling down on the release of Gun Honey: Double Down #1, out in June, with covers from Artgerm, Adam Hughes, Ang Hor Kheng, Rare Tempter, Yasmone, Cosplay Specials and Cosplay Trading Card Bagged Variants like it's 1991 or something. And none of the black bars will be available on the finally printed covers. Bleeding Cool has provided them to you free of charge, gratis, for nothing. Just be glad we didn't use Nick Landau's head like we used to do with Dan DiDio or Joe Quesada back in the day…

Gun Honey Doubles Down #1 (of 4)

(W) Charles Ardai

(A) Ang Hor Kheng

Publisher: Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime

FC // 32pp // $4.99 // On sale: June 10, 2026

When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles – and make sure the right man dies.

Gun Honey is a pulp noir/action comic series published by Titan Comics under their Hard Case Crime imprint. The series debuted in 2021 with a four-issue miniseries written by Charles Ardai, co-founder of Hard Case Crime and an award-winning crime novelist, and illustrated by Ang Hor Kheng. The protagonist is Joanna Tan, a highly skilled weapons smuggler nicknamed Gun Honey, in the fashion of a classic femme fatale, just with bigger guns…

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