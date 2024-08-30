Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, DC All-In

All The Previews For The DC All-In Special #1 So Far

All The Previews For The DC All-In Special #1 So Far... Courtesy of Joshua Williamson, Scott Snyder and Daniel Sampere

Article Summary DC Comics previews from Joshua Williamson, Scott Snyder, and Daniel Sampere for upcoming DC All-In Special #1.

The latest Justice League formation and Superman's new challenges as they prepare for imminent cosmic threats.

Cape Crusader and Apokolips updates as seen in preview panels, setting the stage for big upcoming events.

Details on the anticipated flipbook format and storyline hints involving the Absolute Universe and Darkseid's return.

DC Comics has been using comic book creators to post examples of upcoming work from the DC All-In Special, intended to follow the conclusion of Absolute Power and kick off the new DC All-In publishing initiative, including the creation of the Absolute Universe.

Joshua Williamson posted the above saying "A quick look at the newly formed Justice League and the Man of Tomorrow going All In!"

Williamson also posted the above, saying " Your first peek at the Caped Crusader going All In!"

Scott Snyder posted "What's been happening on Apokolips…? Pre-order the DC All-In Special ASAP to find out, but for now here's a preview from the incredible @WesCraigComics and Mike Spicer!"







Daniel Sampere posted "ALL IN special #1 page preview! Art by me Colors by Alejandro Sánchez Script by @Williamson_Josh

and @Ssnyder1835". All published for the 2nd of October, 2024…

DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Scott Snyder – Joshua Williamson (A) Daniel Sampere – Wes Craig (CA) Daniel Sampere

THE NEXT EPIC CHAPTER OF DC HISTORY BEGINS HERE…PRESENTED AS A STARLING, SYMMETRICAL FLIPBOOK! DON'T MISS IT! Following the events of DC's blockbuster storyline Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too–because Darkseid has returned. Superman must gather every hero on Earth to hold the line against a very different version of the Lord of Apokolips, as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war…and when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple into every series in the DCU and shake the nature of their reality to its core! But little do they know…the greater threat is still to come. For there is another Earth: the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons are coming of age with fewer advantages and facing greater opposition than ever before…while miraculously retaining the immutable heroism that has inspired fans for decades. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!