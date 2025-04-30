Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Disney, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: creator credits, thunderbolts

All The "Special Thanks" Comic Book Creator Credits For Thunderbolts*

All the "Special Thanks" comic book creator credits for the new Thunderbolts* from Marvel Studios

Article Summary Full breakdown of "Special Thanks" comic book creator credits in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*

Credits highlight creators of key characters like Winter Soldier, Yelena Belova, and Red Guardian

Notable uncredited contributors and deep dives into which comics inspired the movie

Thunderbolts* draws from across the Marvel Universe with key contributions recognized onscreen

The new Thunderbolts* movie comes out this weekend. I saw it last night in London's Leicester Square, but there have been special screenings for talent earlier this week. Which is how this shot below made it to me yesterday morning… though I waited till seeing the film before working out what it all means. These are the "Special Thanks" credits that recognise the original contributions by comic book creators. Aside from the name, there isn't a lot from the original Thunderbolts comics, but they take plots and characters liberally from all over the Marvel Universe. So there may be mild spoilers if you haven't watched trailers or seen the poster.

Thunderbolts created by Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley

With Special Thanks to: Brian Michael Bendis, Ed Brubaker, John Buscema, Steve Epting, David Finch, Devin Grayson, Mark Gruenwald, Jonathan Hickman, J.G. Jones, Bob Layton, Steve McNiven, David Michelinie, Tom Morgan, Paul Neary, Jimmy Palmiotti, Joe Quesada, John Romita Jr., Jim Steranko, Roy Thomas

Avengers created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby

Captain America created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby

The Sentry created by Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee

But who is credited for what? Here are my best guesses.

Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting created The Winter Soldier.

Jim Steranko created Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Mark Gruenwald, Paul Neary and Tom Morgan were the co-creators of U.S. Agent.

Devin Grayson, J.G. Jones, Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee were the co-creators of Yelena Belova.

David Michelinie and George Pérez were the co-creators of Taskmaster.

Roy Thomas and John Buscema were the co-creators of Red Guardian.

David Michelinie and Bob Layton were the co-creators of Ghost.

Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti's Marvel Knights imprint from made Sentry a thing.

John Romita Jr. drew The Sentry series written by Jenkins.

New Avengers Vol 1 was by Brian Michael Bendis, Dave Finch and Steve McNive.

New Avengers Vol 3 was by Jonathan Hickman and Steve Epting.

Notably uncredited is Rick Veitch for his original work on the Sentry with Paul Jenkins.

You can read Kaitlin Booth's review here. I found it most fun and entertaining, with some truly stand-out moments that will be talked about – and parodied – for years to come. We're talking finger-clicking-Thanos good. It will be most effective as a film if you have seen Avengers, Black Widow, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Falcon And Winter Soldier, Captain America: Brave New World, but if you can just accept people are who they say they are in a five word quip and go with it, it should be fine. It works best when Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is on screen, and she makes a hell of a villain with a point. David Harbour as Red Guardian may play an over-the-top buffoon, but it is with so much heart that his enthusiasm is incredibly infectious, even more than in Black Widow. And Florence Pugh as Yelena really brings the heart as much as she does the nihilism and strangleholds. You'll feel both in your chest. Also, whatever you do, stay for the mid-credit headlines… and the post-credit that tops the whole thing off, and cements the Thunderbolts into the MCU.

*Avengers Are Not Available

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!