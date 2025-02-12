Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: alpha flight, from the ashes

Alpha Flight Join X-Men #11… But What Happened To Them? (XSpoilers)

X-Men #11 gets Alpha Flight guest stars to help out with Scott's dad... but what's happened to Marrina? (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Alpha Flight guest-stars in X-Men #11, raising questions about Marrina's new dragon wings.

Cyclops' team, including Juggernaut, is mobilized across multiple Marvel titles this week.

Puzzling developments in the Fall Of X aftermath bring Alpha Flight back into the spotlight.

Corsair joins the X-Men as they confront new threats on Earth, including at their Alaska base.

It seems the main X-Men team led by Cyclops is everywhere today. Naturally enough, they are in their own title, with Cyclops, Juggernaut, Magik and Psylocke jumping into battle, with Quentin Quire, Tempus, and The Beast held back flying the ship or running ops…

But you also see them jumping into play over in today's Amazing Spider-Man courtesy of Juggernaut nan the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak…

While Mahik is also jumping a lot in her own title…

As is Psylocke in her own title too.

While as for guests of their own, X-Men does have Corsair, father to Scott Summers on board… but that's just the start of it.

Because that is a familiar visor for Vindicator from Department H to be wielding, as promised in upcoming X-Men solicitations.

As Alpha Flight are in town… Vindicator, Guardian, Puck, Snowbird and… is that Marrina sporting dragon wings now? Last we saw, most of Alpha Flight were being held in the prisons of the Fall Of X aftermath…

… and Marrina had her feet on the ground. So, I wonder what went down?

Maybe Shaman has a trick up his sleeve… or in his pouch.

X-MEN #11

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240726

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ryan Stegman

PLANETFALL! A deadly cadre of warriors pursue their target to Earth, a target making a beeline to the X-Men's home territory of Alaska! But who is this fugitive, and what grim portents do they carry for the X-Men? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $4.99 MAGIK #2

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240712

(W) Ashley Allen (A) German Peralta (CA) J. Scott Campbell

Magik's hunt for the Liminal Seals takes her and Cal deep into the Tokyo underground. But who is watching Illyana from backstage? And has Cal teamed up with Earth's best chance against the demon invasion or its prophesized leader? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99 PSYLOCKE #4

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240707

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) Mahmud Asrar

He's been watching Psylocke for years. He knows just how to strike at her. But what does he want? And who is THE TAXONIMIST? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #67

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240644

(W) Justina Ireland (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Patrick Gleason

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! With his patron, Cyttorak, attacking the world, Juggernaut won't just sit aside. But he's not a solo act… THE X-MEN GET INVOLVED TO HELP SPIDER-MAN SAVE THE WORLD! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025SRP: $4.99

