Am I Evil? The Graphic Novel Aims to Rock the Metal and Comics Worlds.

Jack Mangan is leading a dream project of his to turn one of his favourite heavy metal songs of all time, Am I Evil, into a graphic novel. He writes,

Whether it's Metallica's iconic cover or Diamond Head's groundbreaking original, "Am I Evil?" is the perfect Heavy Metal song, a thrilling 8-minute journey into a world of violence, bloodshed, dark magic, beauty, and vengeance. I spoke separately last year to Brian Tatler and Sean Harris – – founding members of Diamond Head and the songwriters for "Am I Evil?" – – and they both gave their permission to go forward with the project. Within a matter of weeks, I'd paid for the license out of my own pocket, assembled an all-star team of pro artists, and written the first draft of the script.

Many months, ideas, draft revisions, and team meetings later, we have a great script (if I may so myself), a disruptive Kickstarter campaign, a promo video with mind-blowing video effects and music, killer celebrity endorsements, and most importantly, some of the coolest art images of 2020.

Seriously, I need to pause and introduce you to this amazing creative team: Aurora-award winner James F. Beveridge, Hugo-Award-winner Cheyenne Wright, veteran comic book supertalents Derek Mah and Richard P. Clark, and Metal Rich Catino of Bravewords and MetalAsylum.net. With this crew, Diamond Head's support, and the legacy of this classic song, the "Am I Evil?" graphic novel project is destined for greatness. The next step is funding.

"My mother was a witch. She was burned alive."

"Am I Evil? The Graphic Novel" takes us deep into the story of the song, from the fiery burning of the young anti-hero's mother, on through his madness, his assassin's training under The Prince, his connection to the mysterious "sweet and timely whore," and ultimately, his bloody revenge. See the bodies out on the ice.

The "Am I Evil" graphic novel Kickstarter will run until May 16, 2020. Check the Facebook page, the website, and the Kickstarter page for news, art, and amazing celebrity endorsements. And finally, our awesome 75=second project video is up at Kickstarter, but is also on YouTube:

Am I Evil? Yes I am.