Amanda Deibert & Carlo Lauro, Creators Of New Darkwing Duck Comic

I was just wondering if the cover to next week's Previews catalogue would feature Darkwing Duck, the creative team for which Dynamite Entertainment was for some reason keeping hidden, And so it does, revealing all. Darkwing Duck, licensed by Disney to Dynamite, will be written by Amanda Deibert of the He-Man TV series and comic books DC Super Hero Girls, Wonder Woman 77, Halloween Night, Batman And Harley Quinn, Teen Titans Go and more, and drawn by Italian artist Carlo Lauro. And the first issue, Darkwing Duck #1, will be published in January.

Darkwing Duck was produced as a cartoon by Disney Television Animation from 1991 to 1992 with the adventures of Darkwing Duck, the superheroic alter-ego of ordinary suburban duck Drake Mallard and has crossed over with DuckTales now and then. A reboot of the series is in development for Disney+. and now the comic.

Oh and while we are at it, Dark Horse will be launching Spy Superb, a new series written and drawn Matt Kindt, and coloured by Sharlene Kindt sold in as "John Wick meets Wes Anderson" in a mystery-thriller about a secret organisation that developed the perfect spy. But who is the perfect spy? Someone who doesn't even realize they are a spy. Welcome to Spy Superb." Telling us more, "In SPY SUPERB, a secret organization identifies the ultimate asset: a man named Jay, who is what they call a "useful idiot." Jay is sent on missions without even realizing he's on a mission. Until he picks up the wrong phone with the wrong secret intel and now Russian hit-squads and elite assassins are after him. But Jay believes he was a sleeper agent—and really is the "spy superb". His complete obliviousness and lack of survival skills may be the only thing that saves him in this globe-trotting espionage tale …where nothing is what it seems…but also…kind of actually is what it seems." It will also come with a paper bag variant cover… and is the latest from Matt Kindt's new imprint at Dark Horse Comics, Flux House.