Posted in: Comics, Crisis, DC Comics | Tagged: amanda waller, dawn of dc, dc comics, great disaster, green arrow

Amanda Waller And A New Great Disaster For DC? (Green Arrow Spoilers)

Amanda Waller has been tasked with killing every superhuman on the planet. All she had to do was to be asked by The Light. But.. why?

As has been previously revealed, Amanda Waller has been tasked with killing every superhuman on the planet. All she had to do was to be asked by The Light. As we previously revealed the new Big Bad of the DCU in 2023 the council of members from the Young Justice cartoon making their comic book debut.

Amanda Waller been waiting her whole life, and has Peacemaker, Lady Peacemaker and more on hand to help, at the end of Dark Crisis #7 written by Josh Williamson.

In the opening issue of last month's Green Arrow #1 also written by Joshua Williamson, we saw Amanda Waller of Task Force X and Suicide Squad, kidnapping super-folk like Roy Harper's daughter, just after they were reunited.

At least we presumed it was her. Certainly, Roy Harper seemed to.

Until they were separated by a teleporter. In Green Arrow #2, with Oliver Queen marooned on a cosmic beach. But back on Earth, Ray Harper has a source for Waller. But in today's Green Arrow #3… more hugs.

Hugs won't last long in this game though, right? Oliver Queen and Connor Hawke reunited, across time and space. And Connor has been on his own journey.

But this separation turns out to always be deliberate. Cheshire Cat gives events from her perspective… always getting separated from her father, Roy. And Amanda Waller behind it all, but in cahoots with someone with a very familiar hood, beard and quiver.

And it turns out that Amanda Waller is doing it with a very familiar trope of hers, given a slight twist. Embedded brain teleporters.

Because there is a lot of teleportation going around, suddenly.

And maybe we get a motivation for The Light and for Amanda Waller for committing these acts in the first place, from a message from Green Arrow's future about The Great Disaster.

The Great Disaster was a cataclysmic event created by Jack Kirby for Kamandi #1 back in 1975, that destroyed the Earth leaving the planet barren. It was also behind benevolent aliens creating the satellite computer system Brother Eye that turned Buddy Blank into O.M.A.C. in that series, in an attempt to prevent the Great Disaster from occurring. After Crisis On Infinite Earths, The Great Disaster was a future with a viral outbreak of catastrophic proportions started by the Karate Kid of the Legion of Super-Heroes.

Is a new Great Disaster predicated by the existence of superheroes and meta-humans? Are the Light playing the role of the OMAC aliens? Is Amanda Waller the new OMAC? Has future Green Arrow seen it all and playing along, keeping his family separate for similar reasons? Or is it all just down to the Queens, Hawkes and Harpers?

GREEN ARROW #3 (OF 6) CVR A SEAN IZAAKSE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

Arsenal and Black Canary versus Peacemaker and the new Peacewrecker! While Arsenal and Black Canary's quest for answers has sent them into danger, Green Arrow is lost in time and space–but at least he's not alone now. Two members of the Green Arrow family join Oliver Queen in the last place you'd expect!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/27/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!