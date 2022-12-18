Amanda Waller & Friends Vs Everyone In DC Comics For 2023 (Spoilers)

More Dark Crisis spoilery gossip reaches Bleeding Cool towers regarding the state of the DC Comics Universe in 2023 with the new Dawn Of DC initiative. And if that sounds all light'n'brighty instead of grim'n'gritty, well that's what Amanda Waller is there for. Previously Bleeding Cool talked about Amanda Waller getting a big bump for 2023, as we revealed that the new Overall Big Bad of the DCU in 2023 is to be The Light, the council of members from the Young Justice cartoon making their comic book debut in this week's Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7.

And that their purpose was to use agents to eliminate everyone on the planet with superpowers. But who could you get to do such a thing? I am reminded of the Neil Gaiman story We Can Get Them For You Wholesale which the line towards the end, "We've been ready for a long time. But we had to be asked."

Which superheroes/villains would be willing to help kill off the DC supercharacters? Zealots maybe? We have Peacekeeper and… Lady Peacekeeper maybe? At the back… is that the remains of Peacekeeper, or Failsafe maybe? And is that a Bizarro Batman/Superman Hybrid by way of Azrael's Batman? Help me out here folks…

So that's where Amanda Waller and her Suicide Squad come in. Without a Justice League and with a growing number of superhero teams, she is tasked by The Light, who she has previously worked against, with eradicating all superhumans from the face of the planet. Maybe this is why the Waller Vs Wildstorm series was delayed from 2022 to 2023? Is everything coming up Amanda Waller?

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sánchez

The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke's Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!