Dr Light, The Light & The DC Universe For 2023 (Dark Crisis Spoilers)

Yesterday Bleeding Cool asked the question as to why the upcoming Dawn Of DC line-wide revamp was called Dawn Of DC, and suggested it may be a little less optimistic as some may have theoriesed. Because with any dawn comes the light. And in the case of the Dawn Of DC, that means the council of The Light, making their DC Universe debut from DC Comics in 2023. With a sneak peek first, this week, in Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7.

The Light was an Illuminati-style group of figures in the animated series Young Justice, formed by Vandal Savage and his daughter, Ishtar Savage, centuries ago to protect the earth from potential threats. Those threats were later defined as the superhero teams of Earth such as the Justice League, Young Justice and the Outsiders. And they "defended" the Earth against them by making allegiances with other powers across the galaxy, creating emergencies for the superheroes to react to, and engaging agents to act on their behalf amongst the superheroes to gain intelligence. They were only seen in communication with agents of each other, as bright white figures on screens, obscured by the light. Members have included Ra's Al Ghul, Lex Luthor, Queen Bee, Ocean-Master, Brain, Black Manta, Gretchen Goode, Ultra-Humanite, Klarion, Deathstroke, with agents and enforcers including Lady Shiva, Sportsmaster, Captain Cold, Hugo Strange, Mister Freeze, Monsieur Mallah, Felix Faust, Blockbuster, Bane, Professor Ivo, Riddler, Killer Frost, Wizard and more. And in Dark Crisis #7 looking just like they did in the Young Justice TV show.

And so in 2023, we are to expect them to become the new Big Bad in the printed comics of the DC Universe as well. As to who their new members and agents are? Well, we'll get to that, but it seems that they feel a natural fit for some interaction with Dr Light, who just got quite the power-up courtesy of Damian Wayne in Dark Crisis: The Dark Army.

And her connection to the Multiverse is clearly going to be a thing going forward as well. Will we see Dr Light Vs the Light sooner rather than later? Could be. And as for Nightwing, leader of the new Titans team taking over from the Justice League, the Nightwing #102 solicitation does read "now that the Titans are in Blüdhaven with him, they can leap into the light together…"

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sánchez

The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke's Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!

NIGHTWING #101 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Travis Moore (CA) Bruno Redondo

After the events of Dark Crisis, Superman has a talk with Nightwing, letting him know that now is Dick's time to lead…so Nightwing gathers a group of friends to be the premier league in the DC Universe and moves their base of operations to Bludhaven. Meet the new Titans! Then, following the events of the Nightwing 2022 Annual and the Superman and Nightwing crossover, Nightwing continues to mentor Jon Kent in ways that Dick learned from being trained by Batman…but in his own more encouraging way.

NIGHTWING #102 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Travis Moore (CA) Bruno Redondo

Nightwing is a great leader, not just because Batman trained him, or because of how Alfred raised him, or even because he has a heart of gold—it's because of his friends, and now that the Titans are in Blüdhaven with him, they can leap into the light together…which is perfect timing for the demon of darkness Neron to do something about it. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/21/2023