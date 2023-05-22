Amanda Waller Is Coming For Green Arrow (Big Spoilers) As has been previously revealed, Amanda Waller has been tasked with killing every superhuman on the planet. All she had to do was to be asked.

As has been previously revealed, Amanda Waller has been tasked with killing every superhuman on the planet. All she had to do was to be asked by The Light. As we previously revealed the new Big Bad of the DCU in 2023 the council of members from the Young Justice cartoon making their comic book debut.

Amanda Waller been waiting her whole life, and has Peacemaker, Lady Peacemaker and more on hand to help, at the end of Dark Crisis #7 written by Josh Williamson.

In the opening issue of last month's Green Arrow #1 also written by Joshua Williamson, we saw Amanda Waller of Task Force X and Suicide Squad, kidnapping superfolk like Roy Harper's daughter. At least we presumed it was her. Certainly, Roy Harper seemed to.

In Titans #1, out last week, Peacemaker was on the scene, dealing with a very active Titans on the streets, taking down the big monsters. The obvious ones, anyway.

He seems to be popping up everywhere now, an HBO series will do that, but this time Peacemaker is acting on behalf of Joe Biden. Or whoever is President of the USA in the DC Universe right now.

But is it the President? Is it really? Or does Peacemaker just think it is? Or does he want to make Nightwing think it is?

So the Titans seem to be ground zero for whatever it is that Amanda Waller is going to be planning. And in the Dawn Of DC Primer, we get the first part of that plan. While Peacemaker and gang attack Lazarus Island, the source of a recent spate in meta-human activity around the globe, Amanda Waller has a meeting with all the bad guys. Which means she has to talk down the good guys. Don't worry, she has a captive audience. And Peacemaker has something that might help make it happen. The Helmet Of Hate. And Amanda Waller has her proposal to put to the bad guys.

Is Count VErtigo in the room? Because apparently, he's a bit of a gossipy bitch.

It's a more open sandbox version of the Suicide Squad, it seems. Everyone gets to kill a superhero. And tomorrow's Green Arrow #2, with Oliver Queen marooned on a cosmic beach=.

And coming to terms with his missing past.

Just as Conner Hawke has found his daughter, so Oliver Queen has remembered his son. At what point will he realise that he's a grandfather?

But back on Earth, Connor Hawke is a source for whatever Amanda Waller is up to. And turns out Count Vertigo is behind bars and ready to deal what he knows.

Not that everyone is happy with that.

Is it me or is every DC comic book in the near future going to end with Peacemaker breaking out the bullets? Green Arrow #2 is in comic book stores tomorrow.

GREEN ARROW #2 (OF 6) CVR A SEAN IZAAKSE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

Green Arrow is alive…but where the hell is he?! That's what Roy Harper and Black Canary want to know, and their search takes them into the bowels of Belle Reve. But they'd better hurry—the stranded Oliver Queen and another lost member of the Green Arrow family are both being hunted by a brand-new villain called…Troublemaker.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/23/2023

