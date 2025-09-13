Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Amazing Spider-Man #12 Preview: Friendly Fire Frenzy

Spider-Man's allies turn against him in Amazing Spider-Man #12! Has the web-slinger finally crossed the line? Find out this Wednesday at comic shops!

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #12 arrives September 17th, unleashing chaos as Spider-Man’s allies turn against him.

Spider-Man’s questionable actions force his closest friends to try and stop him before catastrophe unfolds.

Marvel offers multiple variants for this explosive issue, perfect for collectors and loyal web-heads alike.

STOP SPIDER-MAN! Spider-Man's gone too far. Now his greatest allies must stop him before it's too late!

Amazing Spider-Man #12

by Joe Kelly & Ed McGuinness, cover by Ed McGuinness

STOP SPIDER-MAN! Spider-Man's gone too far. Now his greatest allies must stop him before it's too late!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Sep 17, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621001501211

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960621001501216 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12 ROGE ANTONIO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501217 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12 SIMONE BIANCHI VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501218 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12 LEE BERMEJO AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501221 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12 NETEASE GAMES MARVEL MYSTIC MAYHEM VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501231 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12 RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501241 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12 SIMONE BIANCHI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501251 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12 LEE BERMEJO AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

